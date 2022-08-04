RFPIO Announces Strong Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, today announced its growth for the 1H 2022, which ended on June 30, 2022.



The company’s total users exceeded 349,000 globally since January 1, 2022 including strong growth among enterprise organizations. The company welcomed customers such as Spirent Communications, Fusion MasTech Incorporated (FMTI), Microland Limited, and Charles Taylor.

In February 2022, RFPIO announced its second acquisition of InHub, a leading RFx solution purpose built for the finance and investment industries. The deal solidified the company’s position as the RFP solution of choice for financial services companies by empowering investment and consulting teams by delivering robust request management on a single platform.

It has been nearly one year since RFPIO’s acquisition of RFP360, a move enabling the company to deliver an end-to-end solution for buyers and sellers. In June 2022, RFP360 was named a value leader in Spend Matters’ Spring 2022 SolutionMap and ranked a leader by customers in G2’s spring reports for strategic sourcing.

“In today’s economic climate, B2B organizations need to adopt solutions that help them do more with less,” says Ganesh Shankar, CEO and co-founder of RFPIO. “That means investing in technology which streamlines the entire purchasing lifecycle. The meaningful growth and customer adoption we’ve experienced to date inspires us to create solutions and features that maximize simplification, efficiency and productivity in response management.”

The company’s award-winning leadership team has also expanded to support its growing customer base. Earlier this year, the team welcomed a new Vice President of International Sales, Astrid Masle-Boer. In Q2, the company continued to grow its leadership team with the addition of Michael Forney as Vice President of Customer Success and Stacie Otto as Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations.

