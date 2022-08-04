OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Summarizes Its Second Quarter of 2022 Results, Including a 588% Revenue Increase Over the Same Period in 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. Following several 2022 second quarter highlights, the company reports that it increased its revenue over the same quarter in 2021 by 588%, and by 553% over the first quarter of 2022.



ILUS reported record Q2 2022 revenue of $19,677,222. The company’s assets also increased considerably over the same period in 2021. Following a strong quarter as projected, ILUS confirms a strong balance sheet and substantial growth in revenue, providing a solid platform for the company to deliver on several monumental milestones in the second half of 2022. The company remains confidently on track to achieve its 2022 run-rate revenue forecast of $140 million.

ILUS is in the final stages of completing its audit, following which it plans to file its Form 10 with the SEC to become a fully reporting entity, change its registered name and apply to OTC Markets to up list from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB.

The company has been administratively aligning its subsidiaries in preparation for its first subsidiary up list to a major stock exchange. In line with this, the company’s industrial and manufacturing subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp. recently received approval for its name change from Wikisoft Corp. and for its first-choice ticker change to QIND from WSFT.

ILUS CEO, Nick Link, commented: “We have remained steadfast in our mission to build a sustainable company for the long term whilst delivering rapid incremental growth along the way. As the year progresses, we will be adding further aligned businesses which will further accelerate our growth. I am proud of what our team has accomplished so far this year and I would also like to thank our loyal long-term Shareholders for your continued support.”

ILUS confirms that its second quarter disclosures containing the company’s full financial report for the period will be filed by the company’s auditor by the 15thof August, as required.

For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: @ILUS_INTL

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

