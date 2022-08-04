CRISPY GREEN PROVIDES “MORE MUNCH FOR KIDS’ LUNCH” FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL

Fairfield, NJ, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crispy Green listens to their customers. Angela Liu, CEO and Founder of Crispy Green explained “Over the years, we've received many requests and comments from our customers that they love our product but wish there were a few more bites in each bag. Now, there are. Our updated single-serving bag, along with our new recyclable 4-pack bag provide a true win-win for consumers and the environment!”

In addition to adding more fruit to each bag, Crispy Green has also reduced the overall packaging for the Crispy Fruit line by about 33%, providing greater overall sustainability for the environment, especially now with the new 4-pack outer bag is made of fully recyclable material.

The emphasis on environmental sustainability is not only meeting Crispy Green’s commitment of Using Food As A Force for Good™, but also echoes with the rising demand of our consumers.

“According to a survey from McKinsey & Co., 66% of all respondents and 75% of Millennial respondents say that they consider sustainability when they make a purchase. Customers now align themselves with brands that are compatible with their values and priorities. With environmental stability as a high priority for many people, it’s important that businesses do their part to lower their carbon footprint.”1

To ensure Crispy Fruit consumers would positively welcome these changes, Crispy Green has conducted its own consumer research using a third-party research platform (Perksy). No surprise, nearly 75% of Crispy Fruit customers preferred moving from a 6-pack to a 4-pack. The following are actual responses from the survey:

“A 4-pack actually fits my needs more than a 6-pack”

“I always have snacks in my bag for my young kids, and now that they are older a larger pack of snacks is better. And less packaging is better for the environment”

“Saves on packaging and gives me a higher portion amount. I can eat a lot so bigger portions are better for me personally.”

There is no better way to tell our story about this significant change than with this animated video featuring Crispy Green’s own mascots Chris & Chirp:

Back-To-School – Stock Up Now!

With Back-To-School just around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on Crispy Fruit, which is the quintessential lunchtime and after-school snack for the kiddos. And moms and dads can feel good about the environmental impact of the new packaging, providing even MORE reasons to buy Crispy Fruit. . . plus kids will love the “extra bites” in each bag!

Consumers can also enter the Crispy Green Back-To School contest to win a year’s supply of Crispy Fruit and other great prizes!

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. The company’s consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest Nielsen research ending 4/2/22. The company’s category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as online at https://crispygreen.com/products/, Amazon and ship.Kroger.com. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com or its sister lifestyle site, www.SmartLifeBites.com. For news updates and exclusive offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

