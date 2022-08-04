Icreon Receives Sitecore Partner Award in Delivery Excellence

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icreon®, a leading digital experience agency that designs and develops custom software solutions, websites, and user experiences, received a 2022 Sitecore Partner Award in Delivery Excellence this week.

The award from Sitecore, a leading digital experience software provider, was presented to Icreon in recognition of the company's outstanding go-to-market engagement, customer solution delivery, and overall Sitecore web development quality. Achieving the award for Delivery Excellence means developing websites that stand out on a global level with the use of Sitecore's solutions.

"We are proud to receive this award from Sitecore for delivering customer-centric digital experiences. It is a great acknowledgment for the team at Icreon to receive recognition for their expertise, knowledge, and skills in delivering Sitecore solutions in a way that helps drive businesses forward," says Prasant Varghese, COO of Icreon.

This award is given to Sitecore's top-performing partners in delivery for their overall superior commitment to in-depth knowledge through enablement, training, certification, and specialization to deliver and implement Sitecore. It recognizes a company's achievement of solving the biggest business challenges and creating distinctive web experiences for customers time and time again.

"Together with our partners, we have fulfilled an enormous variety of use cases across the world's most recognizable brands. In doing so, we have repeatedly demonstrated how partner-delivered Sitecore solutions support organizations in exceeding their customers' expectations time and time again," said Owen Taraniuk, SVP Global Partners at Sitecore. "Our formula is simple: Sitecore plus great partnerships equals customer success. When you add solution partners, like Icreon, to this formula, the magic really happens. They have certified technical resources, specialized domain expertise, and the proven track record of delivering amazing outcomes that bring our mutual customers' digital ambitions to life."

"Our clients understand that creating frictionless digital experiences is the key driver for consistent growth. Our talented team of developers and Sitecore MVPs are committed to helping clients realize the potential of the Sitecore platform," says Himanshu Sareen, CEO of Icreon.

Sitecore's partner awards are designed to recognize the most deserving partners who have shown dedication, excellence, and attainment in deploying Sitecore's products to meet their customer's requirements. For more information about Icreon, visit icreon.com.

ABOUT ICREON:

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in New York City, Icreon's global capabilities expand across offices in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, London, New Delhi, and Pune. With over 350 technology experts, Icreon is a leading digital experience agency providing organizations with digital strategy consulting, design, and engineering services at scale. Fortune 500 companies to associations partner with Icreon to usher in a new age of digital maturity.

Icreon has been a Sitecore Platinum Partner since 2021 and offers Sitecore strategy, design and development services across Sitecore's product portfolio, including Sitecore Experience Platforms, Sitecore Experience Commerce and Sitecore Content Hub. www.icreon.com

