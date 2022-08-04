Unlock and Empower Your Natural Abilities with Buffini and Company’s REALStrengths® Assessment

Carlsbad, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REALStrengths(R) Assessment is a free, online tool that provides an evaluation of professional gifts and abilities. The assessment was inspired by the methods created nearly 25 years ago by Buffini & Company to coach entrepreneurs towards “living the good life”. It will help professionals identify ways they can master what Buffini & Company notes as four key outcomes: generating more referrals, closing more deals, making more money and taking more time off.

To really succeed, one needs to understand their unique personal and professional strengths and how they can best apply them to reach their highest potential. They also need to be aware of how they are presenting those strengths and how they are perceived by others.

“At the heart of REALStrengths is the belief that we all have inherent strengths and ways of doing things that are unique to us individually,” says Buffini & Company CEO Dermot Buffini. “After you take the assessment, you will have identified your strengths, and then can learn ways to manage and master them, leading to a more meaningful and fulfilling professional life.”

The REALStrengths Assessment is free and takes under 10 minutes to complete. It uses a series of questions to identify three core strengths for professionals:

Selling Strength – They will learn how they influence, persuade and motivate people to a desired action to help them work better with others.

Communication Strength – They will understand how they share and receive information to become a more skilled communicator

Serving Strength – They will learn when and how they are the most productive so that they can best serve themselves and others.

With this information they will be empowered to:

Minimize miscommunication and conflict.

Maximize connections and relationships.

Utilize their strengths for optimal productivity.

Identify real perspectives versus assumed agendas.

Find more purpose in their profession.

Those interested in learning how to lead their best and most productive professional life may take the REALStrengths Assessment today at realstrengths.com.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, California, from Dublin, Ireland in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

