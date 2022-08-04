Endeavor in Miami Announces Participants for EndeavorLAB Cohort for Black Founders

Miami, FL, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Miami, in partnership with Dell for Startups, announced that 10 companies will be taking part in the EndeavorLAB Cohort for Black Founders. The group of successful minority entrepreneurs, lead a variety of innovative companies, from changemakers in the collectable sneaker space to a new tech-forward way to get beer and wine delivered.



“We are thrilled to work with this latest batch of entrepreneurs, and we are confident that our program will provide an incredible boost to their growth and development,”said Claudia Duran, Managing Director of Endeavor’s Miami office. “Over half of the companies that have gone through EndeavorLAB have at least doubled their revenue and raised a successful round of capital in the year since their participation in the program.”

EndeavorLAB is a two-month, audience-specific, accelerated growth program designed to support local early-stage companies in establishing their business foundations post-revenue generation. All entrepreneurs selected for this cohort will receive a scholarship provided by Dell for Startups to participate in the program.

“We love our partnership with Endeavor Miami, it's great to be a part of Miami's entrepreneurial ecosystem momentum. I am particularly excited about this EndeavorLAB cohort, as it aligns with Dell's 2030 moonshot goals, and it reflects our vast commitment to diversity and inclusion in everything we do. I look forward to engaging with this high-impact cohort of founders and supporting them with Dell for Startups’ resources for entrepreneurs,” said Lucas Chaya del Pino, Dell Technologies, Expert Network Lead.

Since its inception in 2019, Endeavor Miami’s Programs have gone on to accelerate 98 companies, which have generated over $118 million in annual revenues, employed 1,273 people and raised $166 million. In addition, the Programs hold an NPS score of 97%, consistently deliver over 60 hours of curated content to each company (program dependent) and leverage the expertise of 30+ Endeavor network members for the benefit of participating entrepreneurs.

The EndeavorLAB Cohort for Black Founders powered by Dell for Startups, includes:

Airyvl, Inc.: Airyvl Founder & CEO Mark Thayer previously presented his company to Endeavor Miami during last year’s Dell for Startups Pitch Competition. Airyvl is a predictive and recommendation platform for commercial airlines and private jet charter companies and has seen dramatic growth since last year.

Beach Box Safe, Inc.: Beach Box is revolutionizing the portable storage space by giving customers the ability to securely store personal belongings within reach. The company is led by Co-Founder & CEO Austin Igein, Co-Founder & CIO Darius Swain, and Marketing & Sales Lead Austin Helm. BeachBox employs a business model that has been validated in various industries, thus Endeavor believes that with the right mentorship, it can accelerate the timeline of the company’s 2022 milestones.

JRZY: A decentralized playground for athletes to connect, engage, and monetize the opportunities they create, JRZY is led by Founder & CEO Issa Hall and Co-Founder & COO Madison Savarese. As JRZY expands into the world of NFTs, Endeavor plans to provide them with the right mentorship and guidance to take the company to the next level.

Lien Library: Co-Founded by Mac Alabre (CEO), Rohansen Joseph (COO), Eduardo Mejia (CIO), and Sondley Northecide (CTO), Lien Library gives users the ability to discover liens that may be unknown on their property. Endeavor Miami saw great potential in the niche market and hopes to assist in achieving rapid growth for the company.

Loan My Sole: Endeavor Miami chose Loan My Sole in part due to the immense dedication of Founder & CEO Brandon Chance. With a large inventory already, Loan My Sole is a web rental society for sneakerheads that bridges the gap between physical & digital assets.

Nailstry: Nailstry is revolutionizing the press-on nail industry by providing press-on nail brands with a solution to offer truly customized shopping experiences with a virtual fingernail sizing tool. This company is led by Founder & CEO Aurelia Edwards and her drive for success is rooted in past experiences that led her to create a superior product.

QuikLiq: QuikLiq is an online tech-forward digital marketplace for wine, beer, and spirits where customers can order from their computer or mobile device and receive their delivery in 45 minutes or less. This company is led by CEO Navarr Grevious and CSO Mikael Pyles and found a real niche in a competitive market by targeting mom and pop liquor stores and expanding locally. Endeavor plans to help the early stage company through its growth stage.

Rav.ai: With a degree in robotics and years of experience working in tech, Founder & CEO of Rav.ai , Jonas Cleveland has built a solution that will revolutionize the film editing market by removing the inefficiencies that plague the space and let artists do what they do best; create content. The company is also led by Co-Founders Elnura Amati and Jason Keeton.

Show Agents: Show Agents is a platform that connects overbooked realtors to local showing assistants that can show properties on their behalf. The company is led by Founder & CEO Nadia Davis, an impressive entrepreneur with an abundance of motivation and passion. With a need to scale, Endeavor’s ecosystem is perfect for the company.

Vero Learning: Chrissybil Boulin, Founder of Vero Leaning , has serious grit and a proven track record with her previous business, JumpStart Tutors. Although Vero Learning is still in its infancy, Endeavor feels confident in the scalability of the business.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is the leading global community of, by, and for High-Impact Entrepreneurs — those who dream bigger, scale faster, and pay it forward. Driven by our belief that High-Impact Entrepreneurs transform economies, Endeavor is on a mission to build thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in emerging and underserved markets around the world.

Endeavor creates a Multiplier Effect by inspiring high-growth founders to dream bigger, supporting and investing in them to scale faster, and providing a platform to pay it forward — thereby compounding their individual impact.

To sustain Endeavor’s long-term operations in a mission-aligned way, Endeavor created Endeavor Catalyst — a rules-based, co-investment fund, set up to invest in the same High-Impact Entrepreneurs that Endeavor supports. Today. Endeavor Catalyst is among the world’s top early-stage founders of startups-turned $1B+ companies (“Unicorns”) outside of the U.S. and China. Learn more about Endeavor at https://endeavor.org/.

About Endeavor Miami

The Endeavor Miami affiliate was established in 2013, with the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation as the first U.S. affiliate of Endeavor Global. Endeavor Miami’s entrepreneurs generated close to $340M in revenues and over 3,000 jobs in South Florida in 2020. With the addition of its newest companies, the affiliate currently supports 32 companies and 51 entrepreneurs, such as EveryMundo, EcoSystems, NovoPayment and SellersFunding. Learn more about Endeavor Miami at https://endeavormiami.org/ .

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Dell for Startups provides technology expertise from dedicated IT advisors and scalable solutions to ensure your business is always ready to grow.

Regardless of where you are in your entrepreneurial journey, planning for technology that meets your needs now and can scale with your startup in the future is as challenging as it is important. Dell for Startups will pair you with a dedicated startup tech advisor to walk with you on your startup journey, helping you launch efficiently and scale rapidly.

Entrepreneurs selected for EndeavorLAB Cohort for Black Founders

