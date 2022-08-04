Realfinity Announces Partnership With Quantarium

MIAMI, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realfinity is now delivering even more information to homeowners about their home's value with data through a partnership with Quantarium. The company's tie with Quantarium's innovative technology will allow Realfinity users to gain more insight into their property as well as its standing within the housing industry.

"The partnership with Quantarium allows Realfinity to empower U.S. homeowners with the first-of-its-kind computer vision technologies, which can identify and assess room types and interior features that have an immediate influence on a home's value," said Luca Dahlhausen, co-founder of Realfinity. "We see accurate, historic, and current valuations as a crucial metric in making the right homeownership decisions."

With Realfinity's relationship with Quantarium, the company's HomeDashboard users will experience the industry's most accurate real estate intelligence.

Homeowners will benefit from gaining a deeper understanding of the market and their home's value range and can leverage the data to make informed decisions regarding their investments and financial future.

"Quantarium is excited to partner with Realfinity to bring our differentiated property valuation technology resources to their customer base," said Clement Ifrim, Quantarium CEO. "Our AI-driven valuation solutions, and proprietary Machine Learning - Computer Vision-based technologies, produce the industry's most comprehensive and precise results for superior insights into the subject property."

Realfinity is dedicated to continuing its mission in presenting homeowners with the knowledge they need to make the right financial investments and learn how to improve and maintain their wealth and assets.

About Realfinity

Realfinity is an innovative and transformative data-driven Fintech company connecting consumers to local real estate and lending experts through a digital concierge experience. Realfinity's unique go-to-market strategy as a B2B2C (business to business to consumer) platform allows true scalability to achieve its single objective to make financial services more accessible and transparent for consumers. Realfinity's HomeDashboard platform increases transparency, bridging the gap and trust divide that often exists between client and financial service providers. HomeDashboard's validated connections to local real estate and finance experts deliver quality data to the homeowner — all for free.

To learn more, visit www.realfinity.io.

About Quantarium

Founded by a team of leading scientists and Ph.D.s, Quantarium has brought a disruptive set of technologies across a broad range of markets to focus on real estate analytics and innovation. Quantarium has a unique blend of AI scientists, software architects, highly knowledgeable real estate professionals and data experts in building successful software businesses.

Quantarium is one of the most accurate sources of property insights for over 153 million U.S. properties and trusted by major mortgage lenders, financial institutes, house builders, direct marketing agencies, and real estate professionals across the nation. Our products and services uncover and capitalize on the core DNA of vertical industries. From data and analytics to new business models, Quantarium offers real AI to drive real value.

