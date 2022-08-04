Black Knight Satellite Album Reaches #59 on the Amazon's Best Selling Music Chart

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Black Knight Satellite Album was released alongside the documentary "The Black Knight Satellite, Beyond the Signal" written and directed by Melissa Tittl and executive produced by President/CEO of 4biddenknowledge Inc. Billy Carson. This album quickly gained popularity for its knowledge-based songs and extraordinary features on the tracks. The Black Knight Satellite album has been out now for two months and has made the Amazon best-selling music chart, competing with albums by Snoop Dogg, Kevin Gates, and Eminem.

Featured on the album is President of 4biddenknowledge Inc., TV host, and billboard artist Billy Carson aka 4biddenknowledge; billboard artist Donny Arcade, who has four albums on the top of the DRT Charts and 40 albums in global distribution; billboard artist CrewZ with 16 albums in global distribution; entertainment mogul Dame Dash; multiplatinum recording artist of international acclaim Havoc of MobbDeep; and Mo B. Dick, who helped produce most of "No Limit" records between 1995-1999.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.

4biddenknowledge Inc. is a corporate conglomerate consisting of multiple business ventures, including a TV streaming platform, book publishing company, record label, e-commerce, and a social media platform.

Investment Opportunity

4biddenknowledge Inc. is currently selling shares to raise money for business expansion. Investors looking to be part of this rapidly expanding business can find more information about this investment opportunity by following the link below.

https://us.trucrowd.com/equity/offer-summary/4BiddenKnowledge



