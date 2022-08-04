Free Radical Trapping Agents Account for 38% Share of Neuroprotection Therapeutics Market and Gaining Ground: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global neuroprotection therapeutics market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 85.1 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2022-2027).



A complex biochemical process called neuroprotection, or the prevention of neuronal loss, is controlled by numerous cellular pathways. Trauma, stress, hemorrhage, infection, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and burst brain aneurysm are the most frequent conditions linked to nervous system involvement and intensive care unit (ICU) admission.

Through acts on the brain rather than by enhancing blood flow, neuroprotection refers to the use of medicines that lessen brain injury after acute stroke. A number of neuroprotective drugs have undergone thorough preclinical to clinical trial transitions. Neurological diseases are one of the main causes of disability and death in the world. Treatments that support maintaining the structure and functionality of neurons are known as neuroprotection therapeutics.

Stroke and traumatic brain injury, both result in secondary metabolic changes in the brain. Both, tissue damage and neuronal cell death result from this. Neuroprotection therapeutics assist patients in preventing further tissue loss and enhancing their behavioral outcomes. Government organizations are paying more attention and taking the necessary actions to create or improve their healthcare infrastructure and advance therapeutic delivery.

Why is Demand for Neuroprotection Therapeutics Rising Rapidly?

“Implementation of Medical Professional Training Programs in Healthcare Facilities to Surge Adoption of Neuroprotection Therapeutics”

The market for neuroprotection therapeutics may see many potential opportunities due to technological developments in the healthcare industry and the rising demand for innovative neuroprotective products in light of considerable research on drugs for the effective preservation of brain cells.

Therapeutics for neuroprotection offer drugs that shield the brain and central nervous system. These products work well to regenerate cells that may have been damaged by trauma or stress. These features and advantages could significantly boost the market for neuroprotection therapeutics.

The market for neuroprotection treatments is expected to rise due to the steadily growing senior population and the increased occurrence of disorders affecting the central nervous system.

Key Segments Covered in the Neuroprotection Therapeutics Industry Survey

By Product :



Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants)

Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents) Apoptosis Inhibitors Anti-inflammatory Agents Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) Other Products



By Medical Condition :



Alzheimer's Disease

Dementia Epilepsy Multiple Sclerosis



By Application :



Prevention

Treatment



By End User :



Hospitals

Clinics Others





By Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

Several businesses have increased their research and development efforts to develop therapeutic drugs for neurological disorders as a result of the increase in neurological ailments. The most promising treatments for neurological illnesses have received applications from various companies across the world, and they are currently undergoing different stages of regulatory approval.

For instance,

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited engaged in a distribution arrangement with Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation to market and promote Integra's neurological disorder medications in India.



Key players in the Neuroprotection Therapeutics Market

Allergan PLC

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Biogen, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Key Takeaways from Neuroprotection Therapeutics Market Study

The global neuroprotection therapeutics market is currently valued at US$ 61.25 billion.

The market in Japan is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Demand for glutamate antagonists is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The market in Europe is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the decade.

