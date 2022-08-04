Honouring New Brunswick’s Victims of Impaired Driving

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innocent lives lost due to impaired driving will be honoured this Saturday at a special Ceremony of Hope and Remembrance.



Families and friends will gather at MADD Canada’s New Brunswick Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving to pay tribute to their loved ones. The beautiful granite Monument, located at Fairhaven Memorial Gardens, is etched with the names of 58 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Media are invited to attend the New Brunswick Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Fairhaven Memorial Gardens, 1177 Salisbury Rd., Moncton, New Brunswick Guest Speakers: Bryan Butler, Councillor for Ward 3, Moncton MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Steve Sullivan

“The New Brunswick Memorial Monument is a way for us to acknowledge and remember the innocent lives lost due to impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “This space gives families and friends a special place to pay tribute to their loved ones, and to know that we will always remember them. It also emphasizes to the public that impaired driving is not a victim-less crime; it kills and injures thousands of Canadians every year, and it is completely, 100%, preventable.”



MADD Canada currently has provincial monuments to honour victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Quebec, with plans underway to unveil an Ontario Monument in 2023.

