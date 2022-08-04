CheapOair Shares Good News for Air Travelers – National Cheap Flight Day is Coming Soon!

New York, NY, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Cheap Flight Day is August 23rd and CheapOair®’s data once again shows that both domestic and international airfares are trending downward. According to an analysis of average fares over the last two months, the average cost of a domestic airline ticket has dropped 20% since a high the week of June 15th. International flight fares have decreased 16% when comparing the week of July 27th to mid-June highs. The final numbers will not be available until after the month ends, but the indicators point to late August being an exceptionally good time to book a flight!

What is National Cheap Flight Day?

National Cheap Flight Day originates from the consumer trend in which airfare takes a dip after the expensive summer travel season. Historically, airlines begin to lower their prices around August 23rd in order to maintain a consistent flow of passengers. This is done to mitigate the lull in ticket purchases that occurs before holiday travel planning begins. After this 4-week window, we expect prices will begin to steadily increase and peak sometime around Thanksgiving.

“Coming off the expensive summer travel season, this four-week period is often overlooked as more consumers are focused on returning to their normal work and school schedules. It’s really the perfect time to get a jump on holiday travel plans as prices could begin to climb by late September,” said Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the corporation behind leading OTA’s CheapOair and OneTravel.

Kunz-Cho continues, "Our team of data scientists was thrilled to see that airfare has been trending downward since June and is likely to reach its lowest point right around August 23rd. We want to ensure our customers know about the potential to save on their holiday travel plans.”

Consumers can visit www.CheapOair.com, for help with travel inspiration, planning, and booking.

