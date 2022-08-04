OVER 100 YOUTH FROM BOSTON TO WASHINGTON DC SET TO ATTEND TUITION FREE SUMMER STARS CAMP FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS AUGUST 7-15

Gill, MA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 7th, over 100 middle and high-school- kids from under-resourced communities will arrive on the campus of Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, MA for the 2022 season of Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts. Since its founding in 2000, young people with an interest in the performing arts have come to Summer Stars, a nonprofit organization that teaches success through the arts through this 9-day residential program. The camp, including transportation, food, and lodging, is free to participants.

“Our campers are looking to find a creative part of themselves that they can apply in their personal lives when they go back out into the world,” says Michael Gerald-John, a former camper and now Master Teacher and member of the Board of Directors. “The performing arts teaches kids how to bet on themselves, and how to succeed. School arts programs keep shrinking but learning to be creative is more important than ever.”

At Summer Stars, campers work with Broadway performers, Hollywood directors, top musicians and record producers, actors, singers, dancers, educators and with each other to develop their skills. Each day’s schedule includes workshops in subjects such as singing, video production, rap and poetry, songwriting, rock & soul band, tap and hip hop dance, along with a daily Open Mic session where campers are encouraged to take risks and perform something new for their peers.

Every evening, there is a performance by guest artists ranging from Improv Boston to internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Amirah Sackett, followed by lively conversations with the campers.

The week’s classes, workshops and performances culminate in a camp-wide show on Saturday August 13th at 5:00 PM. The theme for Summer Stars 2022 is “Louder Than Words,” the finale of Jonathan Larsen’s musical Tick, Tick, Boom!. The performance is free and open to the public.

Camp founder and director Donna Milani Luther says “At the show, campers become SUMMER STARS in their own energetic, impassioned, inspiring performance– 90 minutes, 19 numbers in front of a full house, plus press and special guests. Everyone performs. And everyone loves it!”

For more information, visit www.summerstars.org

