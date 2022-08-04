BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For July 2022

English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For July 2022

CLICHY – August 03, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for July 2022 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/07/2022 2 900 52,0674 150 995,46 04/07/2022 2 900 52,2593 151 551,97 05/07/2022 2 900 52,4650 152 148,50 06/07/2022 2 700 53,4743 144 380,61 07/07/2022 2 800 54,8010 153 442,80 08/07/2022 2 750 54,6171 150 197,03 11/07/2022 2 800 54,6261 152 953,08 12/07/2022 2 700 54,7880 147 927,60 13/07/2022 2 700 54,9736 148 428,72 14/07/2022 2 700 55,2715 149 233,05 15/07/2022 2 700 56,2421 151 853,67 18/07/2022 2 600 56,9402 148 044,52 19/07/2022 907 56,5754 51 313,89 19/07/2022 1 693 56,5754 95 782,15 20/07/2022 1 631 56,4369 92 048,58 20/07/2022 1 019 56,4369 57 509,20 21/07/2022 2 650 55,7975 147 863,38 22/07/2022 2 076 55,6607 115 551,61 22/07/2022 624 55,6607 34 732,28 25/07/2022 2 700 55,7377 150 491,79 26/07/2022 2 700 55,7978 150 654,06 27/07/2022 2 700 55,5099 149 876,73 28/07/2022 2 700 55,3457 149 433,39 29/07/2022 2 700 55,4638 149 752,26 TOTAL 57 250 54,9549 3 146 166,33

