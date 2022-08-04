BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For July 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For July 2022
CLICHY – August 03, 2022
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for July 2022 :
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|01/07/2022
|2 900
|52,0674
|150 995,46
|04/07/2022
|2 900
|52,2593
|151 551,97
|05/07/2022
|2 900
|52,4650
|152 148,50
|06/07/2022
|2 700
|53,4743
|144 380,61
|07/07/2022
|2 800
|54,8010
|153 442,80
|08/07/2022
|2 750
|54,6171
|150 197,03
|11/07/2022
|2 800
|54,6261
|152 953,08
|12/07/2022
|2 700
|54,7880
|147 927,60
|13/07/2022
|2 700
|54,9736
|148 428,72
|14/07/2022
|2 700
|55,2715
|149 233,05
|15/07/2022
|2 700
|56,2421
|151 853,67
|18/07/2022
|2 600
|56,9402
|148 044,52
|19/07/2022
|907
|56,5754
|51 313,89
|19/07/2022
|1 693
|56,5754
|95 782,15
|20/07/2022
|1 631
|56,4369
|92 048,58
|20/07/2022
|1 019
|56,4369
|57 509,20
|21/07/2022
|2 650
|55,7975
|147 863,38
|22/07/2022
|2 076
|55,6607
|115 551,61
|22/07/2022
|624
|55,6607
|34 732,28
|25/07/2022
|2 700
|55,7377
|150 491,79
|26/07/2022
|2 700
|55,7978
|150 654,06
|27/07/2022
|2 700
|55,5099
|149 876,73
|28/07/2022
|2 700
|55,3457
|149 433,39
|29/07/2022
|2 700
|55,4638
|149 752,26
|TOTAL
|57 250
|54,9549
|3 146 166,33
