BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For July 2022

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For July 2022

CLICHY – August 03, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for July 2022 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
01/07/20222 90052,0674150 995,46
04/07/20222 90052,2593151 551,97
05/07/20222 90052,4650152 148,50
06/07/20222 70053,4743144 380,61
07/07/20222 80054,8010153 442,80
08/07/20222 75054,6171150 197,03
11/07/20222 80054,6261152 953,08
12/07/20222 70054,7880147 927,60
13/07/20222 70054,9736148 428,72
14/07/20222 70055,2715149 233,05
15/07/20222 70056,2421151 853,67
18/07/20222 60056,9402148 044,52
19/07/202290756,575451 313,89
19/07/20221 69356,575495 782,15
20/07/20221 63156,436992 048,58
20/07/20221 01956,436957 509,20
21/07/20222 65055,7975147 863,38
22/07/20222 07655,6607115 551,61
22/07/202262455,660734 732,28
25/07/20222 70055,7377150 491,79
26/07/20222 70055,7978150 654,06
27/07/20222 70055,5099149 876,73
28/07/20222 70055,3457149 433,39
29/07/20222 70055,4638149 752,26
TOTAL57 25054,95493 146 166,33

