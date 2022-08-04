CornerstoneAI Announces Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft to Deliver AI Data Bias and Cybersecurity Solutions to Federal Government Agencies

MIAMI and RESTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CornerstoneAI, Provider of Ethical and Responsible AI Services and Solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CornerstoneAI’s Master Government Aggregator®, making their artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.



CornerstoneAI’s mission is to ensure the development and ongoing maintenance of responsible AI usage by agencies within the Federal and State Government space. AI plays a critical role in nearly every aspect of business and accelerates the creation of high-impact digital and automated solutions. CornerstoneAI provides AI audit, remediation and development services, including cybersecurity to maximize these benefits while maintaining necessary boundaries and implementing precautions against misuse.

“Partnering with a company as reputable as Carahsoft, provides a clear path to further our mission to eliminate data bias in AI/ML and bring responsible AI techniques to the top of AI development agendas,” said Eric Barberio, Executive Advisor and COO of CornerstoneAI. “I am confident that our partnership with Carahsoft and its resellers will provide Government agencies a competitive edge and advantage in the continuous modernization effort.”

Preserving ethical operations is crucial to any technology field and CornerstoneAI makes this task simple. Through CornerstoneAI’s efficient auditing and detailed reports, agencies can improve their data ecosystems and build trust by identifying challenge areas and implementing effective solutions to eliminate machine learning bias and AI discrimination.

“With the addition of CornerstoneAI to Carahsoft’s AI solutions portfolio, Government agencies have access to solutions that can ensure their AI systems function at maximum quality and accuracy,” said Michael Adams, Director of AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with CornerstoneAI and our resellers to help agencies take ownership of their AI diversity and create an equal opportunity, inclusive society.”

CornerstoneAI’s AI solutions and machine learning technologies are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the CornerstoneAI team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-3750 or CornerstoneAI@carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft is helping Government agencies connect technology and industry partners with best-of-breed artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high performance computing capabilities to meet mission needs. To learn more about Carahsoft’s AI and Machine Learning solutions visit Carahsoft’s AI and Machine Learning Solutions.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About CornerstoneAI Inc.

CornerstoneAI Audits, Inc is the creator of the BiasFinder AI technology designed to assess bias within machine learning AI systems of any size and provides data-engineering and social ethics consulting assessments of AI eco-systems having established an audit program to attest to Fairness, Accuracy, Transparency and ensure AI systems are Explainable to all stakeholders.

Contact:

Eric Barberio, Chief Operating Officer

CornerstoneAI

Eric.barberio@cornerstone-ai.com

