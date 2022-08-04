Vallourec: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE

VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of €4,578,568.56
Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200

Meudon, 4 August 2022

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

DateTotal number
of outstanding shares		Theoretical total number of voting rights*Net total number
of voting rights
31 July 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 545
30 June 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 502
31 May 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 April 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 March 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
28 February 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 January 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 December 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 November 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 October 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 September 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 August 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 July 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 714 160
30 June 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 914 031
31 May 202111 449 69411 811 81011 797 413
30 April 202111 449 69411 811 77211 790 691
31 March 202111 449 69411 811 66211 810 581
28 February 202111 449 69411 809 47311 808 392
31 January 202111 449 69411 809 65211 808 571
31 December 202011 449 69411 810 45611 809 375
30 November 202011 449 69411 809 70811 808 627
31 October 202011 449 69411 809 92911 808 848
30 September 202011 449 69411 809 87711 808 796
31 August 202011 449 69411 792 31711 791 236
31 July 202011 449 69411 792 29111 791 210
30 June 202011 449 69411 792 48711 791 352
31 May 202011 449 69411 825 99811 810 412
30 April 2020457 987 760467 246 708466 723 205
31 March 2020457 987 760467 212 665466 689 162
29 February 2020457 987 760470 490 431469 966 928
31 January 2020457 987 760470 448 503469 925 000
31 December 2019457 987 760470 435 812469 912 309
30 November 2019457 987 760470 400 552469 877 049
31 October 2019457 987 760470 391 503469 868 000
30 September 2019457 987 760470 373 857469 850 354
31 August 2019457 987 760470 365 861469 842 358
31 July 2019457 987 760470 354 599469 831 096
30 June 2019457 987 760470 370 960469 842 814
31 May 2019457 987 760470 352 202469 824 056
30 April 2019457 987 760470 352 409469 717 892
31 March 2019457 987 760470 318 361468 612 089
28 February 2019457 987 760470 289 887469 583 848
31 January 2019457 987 760470 288 267470 197 228
31 December 2018457 987 760470 286 184470 195 145
30 November 2018457 987 760470 207 119470 116 080
31 October 2018457 987 760470 207 002470 115 963
30 September 2018457 987 760470 205 298470 114 259
31 August 2018457 987 760470 204 668470 113 629
31 July 2018457 987 760470 202 926470 111 887
30 June 2018457 987 760470 071 367469 972 774
31 May 2018457 987 760470 062 108469 963 515
30 April 2018457 987 760470 063 032469 964 439
31 March 2018457 987 760469 717 314469 544 717
28 February 2018457 987 760469 607 832469 435 235
31 January 2018457 987 760469 609 077469 436 480
31 December 2017457 987 760469 610 378469 437 771
30 November 2017451 238 005462 770 922460 117 315
31 October 2017451 238 005462 753 994460 100 387
30 September 2017451 238 005462 755 415460 101 798
31 August 2017451 238 005462 747 646460 093 116

* The theoretical, (or gross), number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds: it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc...).

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

This information is also available on the Vallourec website under “Regulated information”: https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/informations-reglementees

