STANDLEE & LAND VIEW LAUNCH A NATURALLY-BASED LAWN AND GARDEN LINE

Kimberly, Idaho, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Standlee Premium Products, LLC has partnered with fellow Idaho-based company, Land View, Inc., to create Nature’s Best, LLC to bring the Native Earth by Standlee, a lawn and garden product line, to the consumer market.

Rooted in the art of plant care, Native Earth by Standlee provides professional-grade lawn and garden products to use in your yard, flower beds, and garden this summer.

For a combined 75 years, Standlee and Land View have specialized in nutrient-rich prescription-formulated products designed to produce the highest quality and maximum yields. The Native Earth team is comprised of skilled consultants, agronomists, and scientists driven by innovation. Working together, both bring skills in plant and soil science, providing some of the most efficient products in agriculture.

As a result, Native Earth products will now be available to the home gardener; the result is a series of safe products formulated with nature's most wholesome and effective combinations of Earth’s most potent ingredients.

Native Earth offers a full system of easy, safe products perfectly formulated to mix and match based on your lawn and garden needs. Our naturally-based Native Earth nourishment makes it easy to treat your lawn and garden.

Native Earth Products can be purchased online at NativeEarth.com or in a lawn and garden store near you.

About Native Earth by Standlee:

As a company native to Idaho, Native Earth by Standlee understands the importance of healthy soil, happy plants, and finding the perfect combination of lawn, garden, and arbor care to match your specific environment. Standlee Premium Products partnered with fellow Idaho-based company, Land View, Inc., to create Nature's Best and bring the Native Earth brand to the consumer market.

We believe that plants need exceptional care to flourish. That is why we are committed to nurturing, reviving, and enhancing nature in the most effective and sustainable ways possible.

www.nativeearth.com

