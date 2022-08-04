LCS promotes Greg Williams to SVP/Senior Director of Operations Management

Des Moines, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, has promoted industry veteran Greg Williams to the role of SVP/senior director of operations management. In his new role, Williams will join the Life Care Services leadership team and will oversee multi-state operations for the company.

Williams career with Life Care Services spans more than 24 years, serving in a variety of roles including Health Center Administrator, Executive Director, Director of Operations Management and VP/Director of Operations Management.

“Greg’s experience has made him a trusted leader at LCS,” said Chris Bird, LCS EVP/Chief Operating Officer. “Greg has a long history of supporting our communities in the Life Plan, Rental and Equity Divisions, and his exceptional service has resulted in high satisfaction among our residents, staff and clients. He is a valued member of our team and I am excited to see him extend his talents into this expanded role.”

In conjunction with the onboarding of numerous new LCS clients, opening newly constructed communities and leading numerous campus repositioning and master planning projects, Williams has consistently achieved community operating and financial performance goals.

Williams holds a BA in economics from Earlham College.



