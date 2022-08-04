Dermatology Specialists of Florida Announces New Office In Watersound Florida

Panama City, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, Florida -

Panama City, FL based Dermatology Specialists of Florida is pleased to announce the opening of their new Watersound Origins Office. Dermatology Specialists combine education, experience and continual training with advanced, proven treatments and technology to help their patients maintain healthy skin.

Dermatology Specialists’ new state-of-the-art office, which is located at 75 Origins Main Street STE 204, FL 32461, has been designed to house the Dermatology Specialists’ medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services as well as their physician-supervised medical spa (Aqua Medical Spa). This new 5,000-square-foot office opened on August 1, 2022 and is part of Dermatology Specialists of Florida’s continuing commitment to provide comprehensive dermatology care to all of the communities they serve.

The organization’s new location will enable them to provide a wide range of procedures and treatments. This includes but is not limited to comprehensive skin exams, screening, diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer, Mohs micrographic surgery, diagnosis and treatment of chronic skin conditions, a wide range of anti-aging services (including laser treatment, cosmetic injectables, chemical peels) and more.

As such, the clinic warmly extends an open invitation to the residents of Watersound Origins and South Walton to join them for their official ribbon cutting and open house with the Walton Area Chamber on Tuesday, August 16th at 4PM CST. Those who want to learn more about the medical spa that is part of the new offices are advised to visit the Aqua Medical Spa website to get started.

“Opening a new office in Watersound Origins Town Center is especially exciting for me,” said Dr. Jon Ward, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Board-Certified Mohs Surgeon. “It means I’ll be working in the same county I was raised in, and the one my family calls home. Our team at the new office will include myself, certified registered nurse practitioner Angela Pearson and a medical aesthetician,”

Chief Executive Officer Chris Brooks added, “We are very proud of how well our new office has come together. Across all of our locations, the team at Dermatology Specialists prides ourselves on providing the best services for our patients and our goal has always been to provide every patient with the very best dermatological care and education. We are looking forward to serving the residents of Watersound and the surrounding communities.”

Dermatology Specialists is a physician-owned practice and has 14 locations in Florida as well as another 14 throughout the southeast, offering comprehensive dermatology care for the diagnosis and treatment of more than 3,000 different conditions and diseases of the skin (including skin cancer).

Those who want to learn more about the range of services provided by Dermatology Specialists of Florida may visit the Dermatology Specialists of Florida website to get started. Harmony Nagy, Directory of Marketing for Dermatology Specialists, encourages interested parties to get in touch with her office via email, phone and so on. Dermatology Specialists also maintain a social media presence on Facebook and Instagram.

