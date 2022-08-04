Activated Alumina Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.2% during the Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global activated alumina market stood at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2021. Global market study on activated alumina predicts the market to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The activated alumina market size is estimated to attain valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031. Players in the global activated alumina market are concentrating on important domains including oil & gas and water treatment. A large number of end users utilize and value activated alumina's attributes, such as absorbance, which make it a useful component for several industries.



Desiccation, food preservatives, catalysis, fluoride adsorption, vacuum systems, removal of fluoride adsorption and trace metals during the de-fluoridation of drinking water are all common and important activated alumina uses. Activated alumina is a common industrial desiccant due to its excellent adsorption properties, which is expected to fuel demand of activated alumina market in the near future. Major market players often opt for partnerships, mergers, and joint ventures to increase their regional footprint. Additionally, these tactics aid established players in lessening rivalry. In addition to increasing capacity, producers of activated alumina are spending money on research and development to create novel formulations and activated alumina manufacturing process.

Key Findings of Market Report

The beads category led the global market for activated alumina in terms of shape, accounting for more than 55% of sales in 2021. Because of their high surface area to mass ratio and high pourability, activated alumina beads are an extremely effective absorbent in a variety of applications. These beads are widely used in water purification processes to eliminate pollutants like fluoride. They are used to dehydrate compressed gases and air like compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) in oil and gas industries.





For a point-of-entry or a point-of-use water treatment system, activated alumina is considered ideal and widely preferred. Some of the main pollutants found in water streams are sodium fluoride, lead, and arsenic. Effective removal of these pollutants is made possible by activated alumina. Other applications for activated alumina include treating source water, which frequently contains high concentrations of sulphate.





The oil and gas industry makes extensive use of activated alumina as a desiccant. Without undergoing any physical or chemical changes, it is able to absorb vast volumes of both gases and liquids. It is utilized to dehydrate organic liquids including aromatic solvents, liquid petroleum gas, steam-cracked liquids, and gasoline.



Global Activated Alumina Market: Growth Drivers

When it comes to domestic energy production, natural gas is considered to be the source with the highest growth. As a result, it is projected that increasing use of LNG and CNG as alternative fuels is likely to raise consumption of activated alumina for various applications.





Based on volume, the Asia Pacific region is likely to dominate the global market for activated alumina. This regional growth is due to growing investments in water treatment facilities, which are linked to expanding urbanization and industrialization in major economies like Japan, India and China.



Global Activated Alumina Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Boyang New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

KIN Filter Engineering Co., Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Baltimore Innovations Ltd.

J.M. Huber Corporation

Global Activated Alumina Market: Segmentation

Form

Powder

Beads

Application

Reaction Catalyst

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Biomaterial

Others



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

