Syrinscape Changes the Way You’ll Hear Online TTRPGs

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Syrinscape Web Player makes it easier than ever to add immersive sound and music to online tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs).

Syrinscape Pty Ltd, creators of the revolutionary app adding immersive sound and original music to your tabletop roleplaying games, announces the release of the new Syrinscape Web Player. This amazing new tech promises to change the way people play TTRPGs online.

As more and more players take their RPGs online, Syrinscape is providing a way for Game Masters (GMs) to add custom audio, helping to set the scene, mood, and atmosphere of their games. The process is simple: the GM goes to app.syrinscape.com, copies the link Syrinscape generates for them and sends it to their players. Players simply open the link in any browser, click to activate, and the immersive experience begins. They won’t even need to create an account to access the sounds. The GM simply runs the game and uses the Web Player to control and deliver audio immersion to the whole party.

Syrinscape’s ambiances and battle sounds go a long way in helping the players feel more immersed in the story their GM is telling. But it doesn’t stop there. Syrinscape also creates original music that adds a movie-like soundtrack to games as well. This combination of sound and music in TTRPGs delivers a unique experience, intense, visceral, and unlike any other.

If streamers or podcasters want to use Syrinscape’s amazing sound and music in their content, no worries there, they need simply to credit Syrinscape in show notes or comments of videos and they are good to go. For details streamers should reach out to the Syrinscape team.

With the Syrinscape Web Player:

Sound plays back directly in-browser without users needing to download or install anything

Players join a game with no account or payment necessary

Each player controls their personal volume, balancing the level of sounds and music with chat

Every sample is enhanced with dynamic panning, spatialization and reverb - no lie, it sounds great!

Sound is remotely controllable by Virtual Tabletops (VTTs) or anything else that can trigger weblinks (e.g. Stream Deck)

Syrinscape CEO, Benjamin Loomes, says, “I want more people to play the Social Games I enjoy. I want people to enjoy these games more, be immersed more, moved more, thrilled more. I want to make Social Gaming a better experience for all those who are brave enough to play. That’s why I created Syrinscape. And now as more and more TTRPGs are moving online with VTTs, and streaming is becoming super popular, Syrinscape has worked hard to meet the needs of people wanting to make their online games more entertaining, immersive, surprising, and fun. Did you need an easier way to connect your player to Syrinscape’s sound? I’m so excited to be able to say, we’ve DONE IT!”

To try out the brand new shiny Syrinscape Web Player, simply go to app.syrinscape.com. You don’t even need an account to get the music and sound effects started. It’s easy!

About Syrinscape

Syrinscape is the award-winning sound design app that brings immersive background sound and a movie-like soundtrack to your tabletop gaming experience. More than just a loop of sounds or a playlist of music, Syrinscape puts a whole library at your fingertips. With just a click of a button, you’ll conjure every aural landscape imaginable! From ethereal forests and stony shorelines and dank vermin-filled dungeons, to the mysterious reaches of space and the depths of elder-god induced madness, Syrinscape is the go-to tool for an RPG experience unlike any other.

