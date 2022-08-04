MetaPocket Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Salad Ventures - Backed Arcaden

New York, NY, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the top GameFi wallets, MetaPocket, has recently announced its new move to partner with Salad-Ventures-backed Arcaden. Despite the recent GameFi value crash, millions of tokens are still being held by people around the world, with nowhere to spend while odds- based crypto games are still growing strong. In response to the market trend, MetaPocket is now teaming up with Arcaden, a perfectly placed solution for this current market.





Arcaden is a new Web3 utility arcade based on blockchain game tokens, where players are guaranteed to win a prize after they play a mini game. Arcaden will be the go-to platform where all popular GameFi tokens are accepted and exchanged for credits. Players accumulate tickets by playing on Arcaden, and these tickets are used to redeem prizes such as NFT assets, collectibles and more. These NFT prizes include sponsored prizes from top GameFi brands, and users can collect multiple prizes to unlock a whitelist opportunity and obtain upcoming NFT collections.

In joining up with Arcaden to bring it to the market, MetaPocket has also been appointed as the Preferred Whitelist Partner where its users will be able to participate in Arcaden’s offerings as well. With strong use cases and demand for the product, both teams are confident that it will be widely adopted within the blockchain and GameFi community.

“We are so proud and excited to be appointed as the Preferred Whitelist Partner for Arcaden. We choose to work with Arcaden as it has a brilliant team, terrific idea and comes with the strong backing of experienced investors and advisors,” said James McKennie, CEO of Metapocket.