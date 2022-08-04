One World Universe Inc. in Announces That Friends with Business is Offering Business Professionals a Portal to Offer Their Services to Start-up Businesses

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, announces that Friends with Business is offering professionals a place to advertise their services to start-up businesses.



Friends with Business (FWB) is offering business professionals a place to advertise their services to start-up businesses. While other companies that help new business owners set up their business, FWB offers a directory of featured business professionals that can be an asset to new business owners. We will be looking to be able to expand these services into Canada with the opening of the Canadian office.

“While advertising is a small portion of any business budget, FWB is offering free advertising for business professionals until January 2023. We are offering an inexpensive way for small business owners to connect their services with new business owners. This is a great opportunity for accounting and legal firms, as well as businesses that provides services for web design, business cards, signage and whatever a new entity may need to have their businesses accessible to new businesses,” stated Caren D. Currier, CEO of One World Universe. “Not only will these services be available to new companies, but this will also be an avenue for existing business to search for these services.”

If you wish to have your business on the featured business directory, please visit our website at https://www.friendswithbusiness.io/ and sign up. We look forward to you becoming part of the FWB and OWUV army.

Thanks for being loyal shareholders! For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.JCHoldingCorp.com .

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com.



Investor Relations Contact

Director Investor Relations:

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office