At 4.8% CAGR, Global Party Balloon Market Size & Share to Hit USD 1,964.4 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research, Industry Trends, Demand & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Party Balloon Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Printed, Non-printed), By Product (Latex Party Balloon, Foil Party Balloon), By Size (Less than 15", Between 15" and 30", More than 30), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Others), By Distribution Channels (Online, Offline, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Retail Shops), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Party Balloon Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1482.8 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.8% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,964.4 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Party Balloon market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Party Balloon market.

What is Party Balloon? How big is the Party Balloon Industry?

Market Overview:

Party balloons are airtight bags that can be inflated by using most kinds of common gases and are used for decorative purposes on a global scale on multiple occasions. They come in all colors, shapes, and sizes and are appealing to all age groups ranging from children to adults. They are also used for marketing and advertisement purposes as they can provide a unique perspective. Increasing instances of party occasions across the world and rising disposable income of the general population will further drive the Party balloon market potential over the coming years.

Key Insights from Primary Research

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. In terms of Product, latex party balloons are expected to exhibit a dominant outlook over the forecast period as their manufacturing and consumption rise on a global scale.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the most lucrative region for the Party balloon market over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Party Balloon Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Party Balloon market include;

Amscan Inc.

Balonevi

Belbal

Buttericks Leco AB

CTI Industries

Folat B.V.

Galaxy Balloon Inc.

Gemar Srl

HI-FLOAT

Lufi Expressz

Maple City Rubber, and others

Party Balloon Market Dynamics

Changing consumer preferences and rising disposable income among the general population are expected to be prominent trends influencing the party balloon market growth in the forecast period. Party balloons are used to decorate for occasions such as birthdays, weddings, events, and corporate parties and since the trend of celebration has increased across the world it will propel the party balloon market potential. Developed economies will be a high potential market for party balloon over the forecast period and emerging economies will give rise to new opportunities and hence favor party balloon market growth over the coming years.

Rising disposable income and changing consumer trends on a global scale are expected to prominently provide new opportunities for party balloon manufacturers. The increasing trend of sustainability is also expected to provide new opportunities for party balloon vendors and suppliers. However, competitive pricing in local markets will continue to hamper the global party balloon market potential in the years to come.

Party Balloon Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic led to major changes in the global economy and led to major lifestyle changes in order to deal with the infectious spread of coronavirus infections. The party balloon market also experienced a downfall in its growth trend due to the pandemic of 2020 as all public gatherings and events were closed to avoid communities spread across the world.

The party balloon sales were hampered by restricted manufacturing and sales activity under the multiple lockdown restrictions that were prevalent on a global scale. The party balloon market is expected to rise at a steady pace in the post-pandemic era owing to the reopening of multiple public spaces and lifting of lockdown restrictions that will bring back the gatherings and occasional selections back to normal which utilize Party balloons.

Party Balloon Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of product, the party balloon market is further segmented into latex part balloons and foil party balloons. Of these the latex part balloons segment is projected to see high growth over the forecast period and will be majorly driven by rising demand for eco-friendly products across the world. Increasing focus on sustainability and rising production of latex balloons will further bolster growth in this segment through 2028

In terms of applications, the commercial segment is expected to hold a dominant outlook and will be a major driver for party balloon market growth through 2028. Changing corporate culture and rising demand for decorations in the corporate sector is also expected to boost demand in the corporate sector.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific party balloon market is expected to lead the global party balloon industry and is anticipated to account for a major market share over the forecast period. The presence of a huge consumer base and changing trends of celebration in this region are prime factors that influence the party balloon market growth on a massive scale. The low cost of manufacturing and presence of multiple manufacturers favors the party balloon market potential in this region and will drive growth.

However, the party balloon market is unorganized in this region and this could potentially slow down the party balloon market growth. Changing the corporate culture will also guide the party balloon market growth in this region over the coming years.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Party Balloon industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Party Balloon Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Party Balloon Industry?

What segments does the Party Balloon Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Party Balloon Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1482.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,964.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Amscan Inc., Balonevi, Belbal, Buttericks Leco AB, CTI Industries, Folat B.V., Galaxy Balloon Inc., Gemar Srl, HI-FLOAT, Lufi Expressz, Maple City Rubber, Melloc Handelsgesellschaft und Agentur GmbH, and Others Key Segment By Type, Product, Size, Application, Distribution Channels, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Party Balloon market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Printed

Non-printed

By Product

Latex Party Balloon

Foil Party Balloon

By Size

Less than 15”

Between 15” and 30”

More than 30

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Retail Shops

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Product, Size, Application, Distribution Channels, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

