Proactive news headlines including WeWork Inc, Kontrol Technologies, Anacortes Mining, American Resources, Evergold Corp, Great Panther Mining and Information Services Corp

New York , Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- WeWork Inc continues to lose money with net loss and negative EBITDA, but narrows gap click here
- Kontrol Technologies inks LOI for C$10M high rise building HVAC project in Greater Toronto Area click here
- Benchmark Metals says results of preliminary economic assessment for Lawyers project will be released in August click here
- Metal Tiger keeps stake topped up as Cobre raises funds click here
- SPYR says subsidiary GeoTraq's penny size IoT Tracker-Modules will revolutionize asset tracking click here
- Anacortes Mining says drilling at its Tres Cruces gold project in Peru indicates additional mineralization potential click here
- Kootenay makes strong progress on 15,000-meter drill program at Columba high-grade silver project in Mexico click here
- Playgon Games reveals record player betting turnover of C$82M for July 2022 click here
- Deepspatial says it will showcase AI platform for law enforcement at Bureau of Police Research and Development conference in India click here
- Perk Labs receives certification from Deliverect for point-of-sale integration click here
- American Resources boosts ReElement Technologies division with new hires and promotes Peterson to COO click here
- Cypress Development reports impressive drill results from its Clayton Valley Lithium project in Nevada click here
- ACME Lithium kicks off phase 2 field work at Fish Lake Valley project in Nevada click here
- Revolve hails successful completion of BLM variance process for Parker Solar and Storage project click here
- Trees Corporation reports record monthly system-wide sales in July ahead of 2Q earnings click here
- Evergold Corp updates exploration model for Holy Cross property in British Columbia ahead of drilling program in October click here
- Therma Bright updates on progress of applications to FDA and Health Canada for its AcuVid COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test click here
- Great Atlantic Resources begins 2022 exploration program at wholly-owned Pilley's Island property click here
- Information Services Corporation reports improved 2Q results; raises full-year revenue and net income guidance click here
- Great Panther Mining continues to focus on operational efficiencies at its Brazil gold mine as it posts Q2 results click here
- Cordoba Minerals appoints economic geologist Dr Diane Nicolson as an independent director click here
- Kontrol Technologies says it intends to implement a new Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program to buy back its common shares click here
- Medallion Resources receives proceeds of US1.0M from the issuance of US$1.15M principal amount unsecured promissory notes click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com