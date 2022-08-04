Spruce Ridge Resources Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting & Property Update

PUSLINCH, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Spruce” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SHL) announces that at the shareholder meeting held today, the following individuals were elected to the Board of the Company: Vance White, Steve Balch, J. Birks Bovaird, Michael Dehn and Dr. Kasi Sethu Raman. Mr. Dehn was an incumbent director of the Company and the other directors are new appointees duly elected at the meeting of shareholders.



Also at that meeting, the shareholders approved the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

John Ryan has resigned as President and CEO of the Company, and Mr. Steve Balch has been appointed as President and CEO of Spruce on an interim basis. Mr. Ryan continues as a consultant to assist with an orderly transition. Mr. Ryan commented, “I am pleased to welcome the new Board and I look forward to working with the new management.”

Property Update

Spruce Ridge announces that assessment reports for three mineral licences covering its South Pond Copper-Gold Property within Spruce’s Great Burnt Property (2,890 ha) located in Central Newfoundland are being filed after the applicable deadlines. The Company has held the mineral claims since 1999. Acceptance of the late filing has been requested from the Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Lands Division. The South Pond Copper-Gold Property was most recently discussed by the Company in its news release of July 19, 2022. Shareholders are advised that the exploration results discussed in that news release (and in prior news releases) relate to a property area for which Spruce may no longer have the required mineral licenses.

The Great Burnt Copper Zone is contained in a separate mining lease and remains in good standing.

The mineral claims covering the Pipestone nickel prospect (4,575 ha) have expired due to lack of sufficient assessment work required to keep the claims in good standing. This property was not under active exploration.

Background of New Directors

The Company is pleased to provide the following information regarding the members of its newly constituted Board of Directors.

Steve Balch, a resident of Ontario, Canada, is a registered geoscientist who currently serves as VP Exploration of Canada Nickel Company Inc. He is one of Canada’s leading experts on geophysical techniques used to identify nickel-copper sulphide and platinum-group-metal targets. He has 36 years of experience in geophysics, specializing in the magnetic and electromagnetic methods, but also with experience in large exploration compilations. After working at Inco for six years in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey’s Bay, Steve joined Aeroquest in 2001 and helped develop the AeroTEM system, focusing on the on-time measurements of the linear triangular waveform. In 2007, Mr. Balch founded Triumph Instruments and developed the AirTEM system, a multi-coil helicopter-borne EM system that is now in use in Mexico, China, Canada and Eastern Europe. Steve has also been active in borehole geophysics and has worked to develop new technology including north-seeking gyros, temperature compensated induction conductivity probes and high sensitivity magnetic gradiometers. He has previously served as President and director of Triumph Instruments and of Canadian Mining Geophysics Ltd. He was President, CEO, and a director of Chevrier Metals Corp. (formerly Tawsho Mining Inc.) as well as a director of RHC Capital Corporation (formerly Rockefeller Hughes Corporation) from 2013 to 2016. Mr. Balch also serves as a consultant to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. and other exploration and mining companies.





Michael Dehn, a resident of Ontario, Canada, is a Partner of Avanti Management and Consulting Limited. He has over 21 years of experience in the mining industry, serving as director of publicly traded and private junior mining companies, with listings on various exchanges. He is currently President and CEO of Temas Resources Corp. and United Lithium Corp. He has been a director of Spruce since December 2020 and served on its Audit Committee until today’s shareholder meeting.





H. Vance White, a resident of Ontario, Canada, has been President, CEO and director of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. since 2003. He has held positions as a director and as an officer with numerous other reporting issuers, including AfriOre Limited and Dickenson Mines Limited.





Dr. Kasi Sethu Raman, a resident of Ontario, Canada, is a prolific mine finder and successful entrepreneur with more than 52 years of experience in all phases of exploration, mine development and acquisitions. Dr. Raman played a leadership role in the recent Crawford Nickel discovery near Timmins. He has served as President and CEO of Holmer Gold Mines Ltd. and as director and Advisor to Lake Shore Gold Corp. He has held management positions for several other resource companies including serving as Vice President for International Corona Resources Group of companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Geology from Carleton University and a UNESCO Post-Graduate Diploma from the University of Vienna, Austria.





J. Birks Bovaird, a resident of Ontario, Canada, is the Chair of the board of Energy Fuels Inc., a uranium and vanadium mining and development company. He is also a director of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. The dominant focus of Mr. Bovaird’s career has been the provision of corporate financial consulting and strategic planning services. He has previously been involved with numerous public resource companies, both in management and as a director, and was formerly the Vice President of Corporate Finance for one of Canada’s major accounting firms. He holds an ICD.D designation and is a graduate of the Canadian Director Education Program.

