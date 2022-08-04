Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Phathom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHAT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Phathom investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 2, 2022, Phathom disclosed that it had “detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in [its] post-approval testing as [it] prepared for commercial launch.” As a result, the Company planned to seek approval for additional testing methods and controls “to address this impurity prior to releasing [its] first vonoprazan-based products to the market.” The Company also stated that this will result in a delay of planned product launches.

On this news, Phathom’s stock fell $2.61, or 28.8%, to close at $6.46 per share on August 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

