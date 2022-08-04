TuSimple Holdings Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. TuSimple investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation concerns whether TuSimple and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting, among other things, that an accident in which one of TuSimple’s autonomously driven trucks suddenly veered left, cutting across a highway and slamming into a cement barricade, “underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market.” While TuSimple reported that the accident was due to a person in the cab not properly rebooting the autonomous driving system before engaging it, researchers argue that “it was the autonomous-driving system that turned the wheel and that blaming the entire accident on human error is misleading.” The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a “safety compliance investigation” into TuSimple.

On this news, TuSimple’s stock price fell $0.97 per share, or 9.74%, to close at $8.99 per share on August 1, 2022.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising