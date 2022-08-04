Emerald Isle Health & Recovery Stresses Importance of Their Mental Health Rehab Services

Youngtown, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youngtown, Arizona -

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery, which is based in Sun City, AZ, is proud to emphasize the suitability of their facilities for mental health rehab. While many treatment centers do not accept clients without addiction issues alongside mental health concerns, this is not the case at Emerald Isle. For more than five years, Emerald Isle has offered help to hundreds of clients in their locations in Sun City and Surprise Arizona to find a solution for their mental health issues that have been impacting their daily lives. With most major insurances accepted, their team at Emerald Isle wants to highlight their suitability and efficacy in providing treatment for all kinds of mental health issues.

A mental health rehab center is where people who are struggling with mental illnesses can obtain the treatment and support they require. Treatment may include medication, behavioral therapy, and other activities such as group therapy, music therapy, art therapy, and more. Mental health facilities can vary in their treatment methods, but they all have the goal of helping patients acquire coping skills so they can live more independently. In general, a high-quality facility provides holistic care that includes medical treatment, social services, counseling, and more.

And to provide the appropriate mental health rehab services, it is important to understand what a mental health crisis is. This is an acute period psychological distress for a patient and it is often accompanied by a sense of panic or fear. Different kinds of traumatic events can trigger a mental health crisis or it may also come out of nowhere with no apparent reason. A mental health crisis is also commonly known as a mental breakdown or a nervous breakdown, and the symptoms will vary from mild to severe. Such a crisis will often leave patients feeling worthless, hopeless, and without any sense of control over what is happening to them. They may think they are losing touch with reality and they are suffering from hallucinations, both auditory and visual, or delusions. Fortunately, treatment is possible through a holistic rehab facility that can be provided by Emerald Isle.

And finally, rehab treatment for couples may also be provided. A couple may also suffer from the same struggles that an individual experiences when suffering from an addiction but they will need to deal with these together. A rehab treatment for couples provides the pair with a fighting chance at overcoming their addictions. Rather than providing treatment to two individuals separately, this kind of rehab will take a close look at strengthening the bond between them and then applying that bond to overcome the difficulties of overcoming the addiction.

A rehab facility for couples is where married or cohabiting couples are given the chance to recover from addiction and other compulsive behaviors, including eating disorders, gambling, and sexual addictions. This is also known as “relationship rehab” because it treats relationships between two individuals. It can help partners to truly understand each other’s habits and develop skills for healthy communication.

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery was founded with the primary goal of allowing better access to addiction treatment and recovery. Throughout the years, they have relentlessly focused on discovering innovative approaches and developing new treatment strategies while integrating services for both mental health and substance abuse issues. Their creative strategy is based on personalized evidence-based treatment that always takes into account the entire person such that the patients are made capable of attaining long term sustainable recovery. They have painstakingly selected the location for their rehab facilities to ensure that their clients will have a high degree of privacy and to be away from those things, people, places, and environment that can entice them to return to their addiction.

People who would like to know more about the evidence based and holistic approaches for addiction treatment offered by Emerald Isle Health & Recovery, including couples rehab, can visit their website, or contact them them through the telephone. They can be contacted 24 hours a day, at any day of the week, and interested parties can contact their Admissions team at any time of day or night.

