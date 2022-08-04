CURE Media Group Opens Nominations for Multiple Myeloma Heroes® Award Program

The Recognition Will Honor Individuals Who Have Made a Significant Difference in the Lives of Those Affected by Multiple Myeloma

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced the opening of nominations for the 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes® award program. The program will recognize three individuals who have demonstrated significant impact on improving the lives of those affected by multiple myeloma.







“We are proud to bring back our Multiple Myeloma Heroes® award program to celebrate the amazing work members of the health care community do on a daily basis,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “These awards allow us to express our deep appreciation for the true heroes dedicated to making a difference in the lives of every patient.”

This year’s program also includes a second award – the 2022 Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Hero – which will honor an individual who has made a substantial difference in breaking down systemic barriers, creating solutions that resulted in health equity or led efforts to help address disparities in the multiple myeloma community.

Nominations for the awards are open until August 31, 2022. The winners and their nominators will be interviewed by CURE Media Group and honored at a reception to be held at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 10-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Visit the CURE®website for more information on the Multiple Myeloma Heroes® and Health Equity Hero awards and to submit an essay nomination.

This program is sponsored by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

