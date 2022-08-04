Collegium Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Generated Record Net Revenue of $123.5 Million –



– BDSI Integration Complete; On Track to Exceed Targeted Run Rate Synergies of at Least $75 Million –

– Raises Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance –

STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“Following closing of the financially transformative acquisition of BDSI, the Collegium team successfully completed phase one, Seamless Integration, of our three-phase action agenda, effectively transitioning operations and achieving day-one commercial readiness. We remain on track to exceed targeted run rate synergies of at least $75 million,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “In July, we transitioned to phase two, Generate Momentum, and are focused on growing Belbuca® and Xtampza® ER prescriptions, and successfully renegotiating Xtampza ER contracts that will ensure gross-to-net of less than 65% beginning in January 2023. Phase three, Accelerate, begins in January 2023, and will be propelled by Xtampza ER revenue growth and Belbuca and Xtampza ER prescription growth, and bolstered by a fully synergized cost structure.”

“In the second quarter, our first full quarter post the BDSI acquisition, we delivered record revenue, leveraged our cost structure, generated significant operating cashflows, and paid down debt,” said Colleen Tupper, Chief Financial Officer of Collegium. “Our financial position is strong, and we remain focused on strategically deploying our capital to create value for our shareholders.”

First Half 2022 Business Highlights

Completed phase one, Seamless Integration, of the three-phase action agenda following the close of the BDSI acquisition

Increased Collegium’s market share of the Branded ER market to 49.0% in June 2022

Grew Belbuca market share to 17.7% of the Branded ER market and Xtampza ER market share to 35.0% of the oxycodone ER market in June 2022

Transitioned BDSI core operations and achieved day-one commercial readiness following the close of the BDSI acquisition

Executed a master settlement agreement resolving all 27-pending opioid industry-related lawsuits brought against the Company by cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States

Presented four poster presentations and one oral presentation on Elyxyb™ at the American Headache Society 64th Annual Scientific Meeting

Financial Guidance for 2022

The Company updates its full-year 2022 guidance for Total Adjusted Operating Expenses and Total Adjusted EBITDA:



Prior Updated Total Product Revenues $450.0 to $465.0 million Reaffirmed Total Adjusted Operating Expenses

(Excluding Stock-Based Compensation and Acquisition Related Expenses) $130.0 to $140.0 million $125.0 to $135.0 million Total Adjusted EBITDA

(Excluding Stock-Based Compensation and Acquisition Related Expenses) $235.0 to $250.0 million $245.0 to $255.0 million

Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Total net product revenues were $123.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “2022 Quarter”), compared to $82.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “2021 Quarter”)

GAAP operating expenses were $41.3 million for the 2022 Quarter, compared to $33.8 million for the 2021 Quarter; Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation expense of $5.7 million and acquisition expense of $3.6 million, were $32.0 million for the 2022 Quarter, compared to $27.3 million for the 2021 Quarter, which excluded stock-based compensation of $6.5 million

Net loss for the 2022 Quarter was $5.2 million, or $0.15 loss per share (basic and diluted), compared to net income of $72.8 million, or $2.06 earnings per share (basic) and $1.79 earnings per share (diluted), which included the discrete tax benefit related to the release of the valuation allowance, for the 2021 Quarter; income from operations, excluding acquisition related expenses, was $14.7 million for the 2022 Quarter compared to $16.4 million for the 2021 Quarter

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2022 Quarter was $71.2 million, compared to $40.1 million for the 2021 Quarter

The Company exited the 2022 Quarter with a cash balance of $122.7 million



About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we have included information about certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to understand, manage and evaluate our business as we believe they provide additional information on the performance of our business. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with our results under GAAP, provide analysts, investors, lenders and other third parties insight into our view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, we believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provide supplementary information that may be useful to analysts, investors, lenders, and other third parties in assessing our performance and results from period to period. We report these non-GAAP financial measures to portray the results of our operations prior to considering certain income statement elements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

In our quarterly and annual reports, earnings press releases and conference calls, we may discuss the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, the benefit from or provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other adjustments to reflect changes that occur in our business but do not represent ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA, as used by us, may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

There are several limitations related to the use of adjusted EBITDA rather than net income, which is the nearest GAAP equivalent, such as:

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated or amortized may have to be replaced in the future, the cash requirements for which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA;

we exclude stock-based compensation expense from adjusted EBITDA although (a) it has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy and (b) if we did not pay out a portion of our compensation in the form of stock-based compensation, the cash salary expense included in operating expenses would be higher, which would affect our cash position;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the benefit from or provision for income taxes or the cash requirements to pay taxes;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

we exclude restructuring expenses from adjusted EBITDA. Restructuring expenses primarily include employee severance and contract termination costs that are not related to acquisitions. The amount and/or frequency of these restructuring expenses are not part of our underlying business;

we exclude litigation settlements from adjusted EBITDA, as well as any applicable income items or credit adjustments due to subsequent changes in estimates. This does not include our legal fees to defend claims, which are expensed as incurred;

we exclude acquisition related expenses as the amount and/or frequency of these expenses are not part of our underlying business. Acquisition related expenses include transaction costs, which primarily consisted of financial advisory, banking, legal, and regulatory fees, and other consulting fees, incurred to complete the acquisition, employee-related expenses (severance cost and benefits) for terminated employees after the acquisition, and miscellaneous other acquisition expenses incurred; and

we exclude recognition of the step-up basis in inventory from acquisitions as the amount and/or frequency of these expenses are not part of our underlying business.



Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments to reflect changes that occur in our business but do not represent ongoing operations.

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA or adjusted operating expenses to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the timing and amount of items that would be included in such a reconciliation, including, but not limited to, stock-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain and depend on various factors that could have a material impact on GAAP net income and operating expenses for the guidance period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements related to our full-year 2022 financial guidance, including total projected product revenue, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA, current and future market opportunities for our products and our assumptions related thereto, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from management’s expectations and such forward-looking statements in this press release could be affected as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to, among others: risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisition of BDSI, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the BDSI acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that BDSI’s business will not be integrated successfully; unknown liabilities; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the products acquired with BDSI, including uncertainty of the expected financial performance of such products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to conduct our business, reach our customers, and supply the market with our products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our products and any product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of an approved product; the size of the markets for our products and product candidates, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products and product candidates; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement, opioid-related or other litigation that may be brought by or against us, including litigation with Purdue Pharma, L.P.; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.



Unaudited Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,722 $ 186,426 Accounts receivable, net 197,505 105,844 Inventory 77,769 17,394 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,778 5,879 Property and equipment, net 19,965 19,491 Operating lease assets 7,257 7,644 Intangible assets, net 647,299 268,723 Restricted cash 2,547 2,547 Deferred tax assets 28,571 78,042 Other noncurrent assets 67 87 Goodwill 130,094 — Total assets $ 1,245,574 $ 692,077 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 46,331 33,403 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 246,719 196,996 Term notes payable 605,686 110,019 Convertible senior notes 140,415 139,966 Operating lease liabilities 8,811 8,765 Shareholders’ equity 197,612 202,928 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,245,574 $ 692,077





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.



Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product revenues, net $ 123,549 $ 82,942 $ 207,300 $ 170,663 Cost of product revenues Cost of product revenues (excluding intangible asset amortization) 33,684 15,908 50,016 31,236 Intangible asset amortization 37,501 16,795 56,424 33,590 Total cost of products revenues 71,185 32,703 106,440 64,826 Gross profit 52,364 50,239 100,860 105,837 Operating expenses Research and development — 3,462 3,983 6,392 Selling, general and administrative 41,254 30,368 95,782 61,844 Total operating expenses 41,254 33,830 99,765 68,236 Income from operations 11,110 16,409 1,095 37,601 Interest expense (17,761 ) (5,421 ) (23,592 ) (11,142 ) Interest income 5 3 9 6 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,646 ) 10,991 (22,488 ) 26,465 Benefit from income taxes (1,455 ) (61,852 ) (4,228 ) (62,040 ) Net (loss) income $ (5,191 ) $ 72,843 $ (18,260 ) $ 88,505 (Loss) earnings per share — basic $ (0.15 ) $ 2.06 $ (0.54 ) $ 2.52 Weighted-average shares — basic 34,001,553 35,302,608 33,838,638 35,128,144 (Loss) earnings per share — diluted $ (0.15 ) $ 1.79 $ (0.54 ) $ 2.20 Weighted-average shares — diluted 34,001,553 41,286,853 33,838,638 41,251,749





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net (loss) income $ (5,191 ) $ 72,843 $ (18,260 ) $ 88,505 Adjustments: Interest expense 17,761 5,421 23,592 11,142 Interest income (5 ) (3 ) (9 ) (6 ) Benefit from income taxes (1,455 ) (61,852 ) (4,228 ) (62,040 ) Depreciation 656 425 1,371 864 Amortization 37,501 16,795 56,424 33,590 Stock-based compensation expense 5,692 6,516 11,827 13,395 Acquisition related expense 3,579 — 30,746 — Recognition of step-up basis in inventory 12,638 — 13,241 — Total adjustments $ 76,367 $ (32,698 ) $ 132,964 $ (3,055 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,176 $ 40,145 $ 114,704 $ 85,450





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Operating expenses $ 41,254 $ 33,830 $ 99,765 $ 68,236 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 5,692 6,516 11,827 13,395 Acquisition related expense 3,579 — 30,746 — Total adjustments 9,271 6,516 42,573 13,395 Adjusted operating expenses $ 31,983 $ 27,314 $ 57,192 $ 54,841



