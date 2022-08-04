Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its June 30, 2022 second quarter. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.



The Company’s fee income from licensing activities decreased slightly as a result of lower to flat economic activity in the various industries that use the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase beginning later this year as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. This year Cadillac had multiple high-profile public exhibitions of its Cadillac Celestiq which enters series production next year and will be produced at the General Motors Tech Center in Warren Michigan. The Celestiq is Cadillac’s all-electric luxury flagship, and features a four-quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof using Research Frontiers variable tint technology. The Company’s net loss was $741,838 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to a net loss of $527,935 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.9 million and working capital of approximately $2.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 24 months of operations.



For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31, 2021

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,884,086 $ 269,964 Marketable securities - 2,755,111 Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $1,173,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021 442,454 831,636 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235,355 92,931 Total current assets 2,561,895 3,949,642 Fixed assets, net 79,612 92,954 Operating lease ROU assets 396,819 469,824 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 3,071,893 $ 4,545,987 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 190,001 $ 182,091 Accounts payable 31,698 66,460 Accrued expenses and other 62,084 49,385 Deferred revenue 7,171 - Total current liabilities 290,954 297,936 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 367,202 464,128 Total liabilities 658,156 762,064 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2022 and 2021 3,165 3,165 Additional paid-in capital 123,467,886 123,467,886 Accumulated deficit (121,057,314 ) (119,687,128 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,413,737 3,783,923 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,071,893 $ 4,545,987





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fee income $ 259,339 $ 327,060 $ 85,511 $ 113,937 Operating expenses 1,282,937 1,128,674 682,239 503,078 Research and development 295,257 284,988 146,432 139,810 Total expenses 1,578,194 1,413,662 828,671 642,888 Operating loss (1,318,855 ) (1,086,602 ) (743,160 ) (528,951 ) Net investment (loss) income (51,331 ) 1,360 1,322 1,016 Net loss $ (1,370,186 ) $ (1,085,242 ) $ (741,838 ) $ (527,935 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 31,650,396 31,642,686 31,650,396 31,650,396





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2021 31,575,786 $ 3,158 $ 123,164,623 $ (117,840,776 ) $ 5,327,005 Exercise of options 74,610 7 86,255 - 86,262 Net loss - - - (1,085,242 ) (1,085,242 Balance, June 30, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,926,018 ) $ 4,328,025 Balance, January 1, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (119,687,128 ) $ 3,783,923 Net loss - - - (1,370,186 ) (1,370,186 Balance, June 30, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (121,057,314 ) $ 2,413,737

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,398,083 ) $ 4,855,960 Net loss - - - (527,935 ) (527,935 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,926,018 ) $ 4,328,025 Balance, March 31, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (120,315,476 ) $ 3,155,575 Net loss - - - (741,838 ) (741,838 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (121,057,314 ) $ 2,413,737





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,370,186 ) $ (1,085,242 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,409 14,941 Realized loss on marketable securities 60,143 - Unrealized loss on marketable securities - 1,650 Bad debts 156,772 - ROU asset amortization 73,005 73,309 Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables 232,410 (231,573 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (142,424 ) (143,413 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (22,063 ) 40,823 Deferred revenue 7,171 26,002 Operating lease liability (89,016 ) (81,289 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,079,779 ) (1,384,792 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (1,067 ) (935 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (3,433,633 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 2,694,968 300,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,693,901 (3,134,568 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options - 86,262 Net cash provided by financing activities - 86,262 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,614,122 (4,433,098 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 269,964 4,772,705 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,884,086 $ 339,607

