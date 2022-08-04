Jones Soda Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

– Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth –

– Initial Mary Jones Cannabis Product Launch Beats Internal Expectations and Generates Enthusiastic Consumer Feedback and Demand –

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Revenue increased 35% to $6.0 million compared to $4.5 million.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 28.0% compared to 31.3%.

Net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(1.1) million compared to $0.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA included approximately $1.2 million in expenses related to the development and roll-out of the Company’s new cannabis products during the second quarter of 2022.

Management Commentary

“We continued to capitalize on the strong momentum we started the year with, resulting in our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth,” said Mark Murray, President and CEO of Jones Soda. “Our core bottled soda business was the main driver behind our solid sales results, where we saw continued strength in our retail and alternative channels throughout the quarter. While we experienced modest year-over-year margin compression mostly due to a combination of product mix and inflationary pressures, we remained in-line with our internal expectations for this quarter. I am very proud of our team’s ability to adapt under a dynamic macro-environment and continue to execute on our three-year strategic turnaround plan.

“Our strong sales performance continues to validate the three-year plan we implemented in late 2020. We continue to improve the health of our business by supporting and growing our core retail presence, while also opening new points of distribution in alternative channels. Through deeper engagement with existing relationships and several additional distribution agreements in these new channels, our customer base is larger, more diversified, and we believe more sustainable. We will continue to support this progress with a strong focus on improving our product mix and ensuring we have the right products on customers’ shelves at the right times. In addition, our marketing team continues to drive velocity and deliver high returns on our marketing investments. With a special release flavor set to debut in the coming months and our AR labels driving higher engagement rates within the Jones Soda community, we believe our sales and marketing strategies continue to define the Company and strategically position us for long-term, profitable growth across all our channels.

“I am also pleased to report that we are receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from our initial Mary Jones cannabis launch. Having secured strong manufacturing and distribution partnerships during the second quarter of 2022, we believe we are in an excellent position to fulfill the anticipated high demand we have already begun generating. Our attention-grabbing launch sets the stage for more exciting products scheduled to be released in the coming months. We believe our full cannabis product portfolio featuring our 100mg beverage and innovative format edibles will help improve our sales margins, while satisfying consumer and retail demand for products with higher potency, portability and versatility. We intend to continue to establish our position within the cannabis space by expanding into new markets and further developing the Mary Jones brand into a household name.

“With the strong foundation that we have built in our core soda business and the foothold we hope to secure in the cannabis market, we expect to continue executing on our turnaround strategy for the remainder of the year. Although the macro-economy can be unpredictable and we are keeping a close eye on consumer demand in an inflationary environment, we remain committed to executing upon initiatives within our control. We will continue to support our growth in alternative channels, develop new and innovative flavors that engage with the Jones Soda community, and capitalize on the momentum we are generating with the launch of Mary Jones. As we work to further establish Jones Soda as a leading craft soda and cannabis company, the expansion of the Jones brand and the realization of value back to our shareholders remains our highest priority.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 35% to $6.0 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period. The revenue growth was primarily attributable to sustained growth in the Company’s retail and alternative sales channels for its core bottled business.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 28.0% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 31.3% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by the impacts of inflation, mostly driven by increased material and freight costs, and the overall impacts of product mix for the quarter.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share, in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to the $1.2 million of operating expenses and development costs related to the Company’s strategic entry into the cannabis sector in the current quarter, combined with a one-time $334,500 benefit recorded in the prior year period in connection with the forgiveness of a loan previously granted to the Company under the Payment Protection Program (PPP).

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2022 was $(1.1) million compared to $0.4 million the prior year period. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in operating expenses associated with the Company’s strategic entry into the cannabis sector and the aforementioned one-time benefit in the prior year period associated with the forgiveness of a loan previously granted to the Company under the PPP.

At June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.3 million compared to $4.7 million at December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, all convertible debentures have been converted and the Company does not have any substantial debt.

_______________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) from operations before interest expense, interest income, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation and is a non-GAAP measure (reconciliation provided below).



Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

This press release contains disclosure of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (“GAAP”) financial measure. The difference between Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) and Net Loss (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) is the exclusion of interest expense and income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation. We have included a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss under “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release. This non-GAAP measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the Company’s GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact of certain expenses to our consolidated statements of operations. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors about the Company's results attributable to operations, in particular by eliminating the impact of non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation that is consistent with the manner in which we evaluate the Company's performance. These adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results and to provide supplemental information regarding our current ability to generate cash flow. This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a replacement for, or superior to Net Loss as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or cash flow, as a measure of its liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with Net Loss as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a growing line of cannabis products. The Company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The Company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or www.MaryJonesCannabis.com.

JONES SODA CO.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 6,015 $ 4,458 $ 10,538 $ 7,315 Cost of goods sold 4,328 3,064 7,614 5,153 Gross profit 1,687 1,394 2,924 2,162 Gross profit % 28.0 % 31.3 % 27.7 % 29.6 % Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 1,076 710 2,219 1,371 General and administrative 1,882 675 3,404 1,431 2,958 1,385 5,623 2,802 Income (loss) from operations (1,271 ) 9 (2,699 ) (640 ) Interest income 2 1 4 2 Interest expense (146 ) (24 ) (377 ) (84 ) Other income (expense), net (11 ) 335 (11 ) 328 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,426 ) 321 (3,083 ) (394 ) Income tax expense, net (9 ) (12 ) (16 ) (16 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,435 ) $ 309 $ (3,099 ) $ (410 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 95,303,482 64,550,554 87,539,631 63,857,185

JONES SODA CO.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (In thousands, except share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,285 $ 4,667 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $119 and $114 4,071 2,662 Inventory 2,833 1,923 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 944 358 Total current assets 17,133 9,610 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $390 and $627 216 238 Right of use lease asset 310 365 Other assets 8 33 Total assets $ 17,667 $ 10,246 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,619 $ 1,239 Accrued expenses 1,529 1,544 Lease liability, current portion 114 109 Taxes payable 14 8 Current portion of convertible subordinated notes payable, net - 92 Current portion of accrued interest expense - 55 2022 Financing Proceeds Received, Net of Closing Costs - 538 Total current liabilities 3,276 3,585 Net convertible subordinated notes payable, net of current portion - 1,778 Lease liability, net of current portion 208 266 Total liabilities 3,484 5,629 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value: Authorized — 100,000,000; issued and outstanding shares — 98,393,135 shares and 67,840,941 shares, respectively 88,703 76,017 Accumulated other comprehensive income 375 396 Accumulated deficit (74,895 ) (71,796 ) Total shareholders’ equity 14,183 4,617 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,667 $ 10,246

JONES SODA CO.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited, in thousands)