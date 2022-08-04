Quisitive Announces Amendment to Increase Credit Facility

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, announces that it has executed a third amendment to its existing credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with a syndicate of institutions led by Bank of Montreal and including Desjardins Capital Markets that, among other things, provides for a new US$9.5 million non-revolving, five-year term loan (the “New Loan”).



The proceeds from the New Loan are expected to be used to fund earn-out obligations on previously completed acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The New Loan is repayable quarterly with interest consistent with the Company’s existing rates on the Credit Facility based on a price grid. The New Loan also provides for an increase of the Company’s total senior debt to EBITDA covenant ratio to 3.25:1.00 through December 31, 2022. Quisitive CFO Scott Meriwether noted, “The New Loan will enable us to preserve our cash position to protect against potential recessionary headwinds, to make further investments in the LedgerPay platform and to fund, in part, potential future acquisitions.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Intelligence® solution leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

