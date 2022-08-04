Sachem Capital Revenue Increases 86.9% to $12.5 Million for the Second Quarter 2022

Achieves $4.3 Million of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and $5.8 Million of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings representing earnings per share of $0.12 and $0.16, respectively



Conference Call and Webcast to be held at 8:00 AM EDT on Friday, August 5, 2022

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss in greater detail its financial condition and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as well as its outlook for the balance of the year.

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer stated: “Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 86.9% to $12.5 million, reflecting our ability to effectively deploy capital, while maintaining a conservative loan-to-value ratio. In the second quarter of 2022, we rolled out a new web-based underwriting platform that further automates our processes, allowing for even more timely processing of loan applications, thus increasing loan production while maintaining our employee headcount. In addition, we have been enhancing our underwriting process to protect our invested capital as the markets digest the rapid increase in interest rates. Further, we are developing relationships with new wholesale brokers and other non-bank lenders, supporting our initiatives to attract larger more experienced borrowers with better credit quality. Our business model has proven to be highly scalable, as evidenced by the fact we achieved $4.3 million of net income attributable to common shareholders and $5.8 million of non-GAAP adjusted earnings. Overall, we believe our initiatives during the quarter, along with the further diversification of our loan portfolio, both geographically and by loan type, will continue to drive strong financial performance.”

Results of operations- three months ended June 30, 2022

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $12.5 million compared to approximately $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $5.8 million, or 86.9%. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to an increase in our lending operations. For the 2022 period, interest income was approximately $10.4 million compared to approximately $4.7 million for the 2021 period, representing an increase of approximately $5.8 million or 122.8%. Origination fees were approximately $2.0 million compared to approximately $832,000 for the 2021 period, representing an increase of approximately $1.2 million or 145.9%. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, revenue was offset by approximately $1.5 million of unrealized losses on investment securities. There was no such offset in the comparable 2021 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for three months ended June 30, 2022, were approximately $7.3 million compared to approximately $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $3.1 million, or 75.0%. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in our unsecured indebtedness, which was the fuel for our revenue growth, and an increase in compensation expense of approximately 46.3%. In the 2022 period, interest and amortization of deferred financing costs was approximately $5.2 million compared to approximately $2.5 million in the same 2021 period, an increase of approximately $2.7 million or 108.0%. The balance of the increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to (i) compensation, fees and taxes which increased approximately $376,000, and (ii) general and administrative expenses which increased approximately $169,000, offset by gain on sale of real estate, which decreased approximately $203,000.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we reported an unrealized loss on investment securities of approximately $193,000 reflecting the decrease in the market value of certain securities since March 31, 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we reported an unrealized loss on investment securities of approximately $104,000 reflecting the decrease in the market value of certain securities since March 31, 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to approximately $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Results of operations- six months ended June 30, 2022

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $22.8 million compared to approximately $12.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $10.4 million, or 83.9%. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the growth in our lending operations. For the 2022 period, interest income was approximately $18.9 million compared to approximately $9.2 million for the 2021 period, representing an increase of approximately $9.7 million or 105.6%. Origination fees increased to approximately $3.7 million for the 2022 period compared to approximately $1.3 million for the 2021 period, an increase of approximately $2.3 million, or 173.0%. Income from partnership investments increased to approximately $589,000 for the 2022 period compared to approximately $54,000 for the 2021, an increase of approximately $535,000. Other income was approximately $1.4 million for the 2022 period compared to approximately $1.3 million for the 2021 period, an increase of approximately $153,000. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue was offset by approximately $2.5 million of unrealized losses on investment securities. There was no such offset in the comparable 2021 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for six months ended June 30, 2022, were approximately $13.3 million compared to approximately $7.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $5.6 million, or 72.1%. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in our unsecured bond debt while growing our lending operations and for the reasons discussed herein. In the 2022 period, interest and amortization of deferred financing costs was approximately $9.1 million compared to approximately $5.0 million in the same 2021 period, an increase of $4.1 million, or 83.3%. The balance of the increase in operating expenses was attributable to (i) compensation, fees and taxes which increased approximately $778,000, or 55.4%, (ii) general and administrative expenses which increased approximately $410,000, or 100.5%, (iii) other expenses and taxes which increased approximately $115,000 and (iv) impairment loss which increased approximately $277,000, or 86.7%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we reported an unrealized gain on investment securities of approximately $50,000 reflecting the increase in the market value of such securities since December 31, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we reported an unrealized loss on investment securities of approximately $112,000 reflecting the decrease in the market value of such securities since December 31, 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $7.7 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.20 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Metrics -- Adjusted Earnings

We invest our excess cash in marketable securities. Under GAAP, those securities are required to be “marked to market” at the end of each reporting period. Accordingly, if the value of certain of those securities increases, the increase is reported as revenue, whereas the remaining increase is reported as a change in accumulated other comprehensive income. On the other hand, if the value decreases, as has been the case in the first two quarters of 2022, the decrease in value of certain of the securities reduces our revenues. For income tax purposes, we do not report the gain or loss on those securities until they are actually sold. This creates a discrepancy between our GAAP net income and our taxable income. To maintain our status as a REIT, we are required to distribute, on an annual basis, at least 90% of our taxable income. Thus, to give our shareholders a better perspective of our taxable income, we use a metric called Adjusted Earnings.

Adjusted Earnings is calculated as net income attributable to common shareholders, prior to the effect unrealized gains (losses) on securities available-for-sale. Adjusted Earnings should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) as shown in our statements of comprehensive income. Adjusted Earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP)), or to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of our liquidity, nor is Adjusted Earnings indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs or available for distribution to shareholders. Rather, Adjusted Earnings is an additional measure we use to analyze our business performance because it excludes the effects of certain non-cash charges that we believe are not necessarily indicative of our operating performance. It should be noted that our manner of calculating Adjusted Earnings may differ from the calculations of similarly-titled measures by other companies. In addition, there may be other differences between GAAP and tax accounting that would impact Adjusted Earnings, which are not reflected in the table below.

For the Three Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 For the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 Adjusted Earnings: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,305,810 $ 7,735,512 Add: Unrealized losses on investment securities 1,478,432 2,530,662 Adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 5,784,242 $ 10,266,174

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted earnings per share was $0.16. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 adjusted earnings per share was $0.29. There were no unrealized gains or losses on investment securities reported in net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were approximately $525.4 million, compared to approximately $418.0 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $107.4 million, or 25.7%. The increase was due primarily to the increase of our mortgage loan portfolio of approximately $130.1 million, an increase in investments in partnerships of approximately $13.6 million, offset in part by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities of approximately $39.1 million.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2022 were approximately $320.4 million, compared to approximately $237.9 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $82.5 million, or 34.7%. This increase is principally due to increases in the repurchase facility of approximately $20.3 million, or 106.3%, and the notes payable, net of deferred financing costs, of approximately $79.7 million, or 49.6%, offset primarily by decreases in the accrued dividends payable of approximately $3.9 million, line of credit of approximately $9.8 million and advances from borrowers of approximately $3.7 million.

Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 was approximately $205.0 million compared to approximately $180.1 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $24.9 million. This increase was due primarily to net proceeds of $21.2 million from the sale of common shares through our ATM (at-the-market) facility and our net income attributable to common shareholders of approximately $7.7 million.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

(tables follow)



SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,130,494 $ 41,938,897 Investment securities 34,382,317 60,633,661 Mortgages receivable 422,404,523 292,301,209 Interest and fees receivable 5,212,936 3,693,645 Other receivables 487,732 94,108 Due from borrowers 4,651,732 3,671,016 Prepaid expenses 170,142 271,291 Property and equipment, net 2,943,046 2,172,185 Real estate owned 5,904,614 6,559,010 Investments in partnerships 19,616,970 6,055,838 Other assets 420,684 306,440 Deferred financing costs, net 45,423 264,451 Total assets $ 525,370,613 $ 417,961,751 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $7,939,241 and $5,747,387) $ 240,212,509 $ 160,529,363 Repurchase facility 39,372,430 19,087,189 Mortgage payable 750,000 750,000 Line of credit 23,406,655 33,178,031 Accrued dividends payable — 3,927,600 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 177,866 501,753 Advances from borrowers 11,336,297 15,066,114 Deferred revenue 4,627,997 4,643,490 Other notes 17,640 30,921 Accrued interest 466,224 164,729 Total liabilities 320,367,618 237,879,190 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,903,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding 1,903 1,903 Common stock - $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,755,786 and 32,730,004 issued and outstanding 36,756 32,730 Paid-in capital 206,973,510 185,516,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (425,972 ) (476,016 ) Accumulated deficit (1,583,202 ) (4,992,450 ) Total shareholders’ equity 205,002,995 180,082,561 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 525,370,613 $ 417,961,751





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 10,433,572 $ 4,682,295 $ 18,944,947 $ 9,213,528 Investment income 225,033 180,120 496,505 422,811 Income from partnership investments 317,004 36,868 589,493 54,241 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 5,570 85,471 (148,565 ) (43,968 ) Origination fees, net 2,045,638 831,893 3,683,266 1,349,321 Late and other fees 117,676 61,970 246,540 97,899 Processing fees 62,615 43,410 128,470 79,385 Rental income (loss), net 18,158 (9,398 ) 28,200 (5,214 ) Unrealized losses on investment securities (1,478,432 ) — (2,530,662 ) — Other income 801,296 801,266 1,411,312 1,258,075 Total revenue 12,548,130 6,713,895 22,849,506 12,426,078 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 5,209,865 2,505,234 9,108,253 4,969,989 Professional fees 229,038 251,170 459,753 482,928 Compensation, fees and taxes 1,187,940 812,143 2,181,903 1,404,230 Exchange fees 12,467 12,465 24,795 24,795 Other expenses and taxes 95,354 23,506 160,058 45,314 Depreciation 22,239 21,263 44,478 40,865 General and administrative expenses 416,833 248,308 818,066 407,916 (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate (188,182 ) 14,962 (122,343 ) 17,096 Impairment loss 335,000 294,000 595,500 319,000 Total operating costs and expenses 7,320,554 4,183,051 13,270,463 7,712,133 Net income 5,227,576 2,530,844 9,579,043 4,713,945 Preferred stock dividend (921,766 ) — (1,843,531 ) — Net income attributable to common shareholders 4,305,810 2,530,844 7,735,512 4,713,945 Other comprehensive loss Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (192,764 ) (104,316 ) 50,044 (111,810 ) Comprehensive income $ 4,113,046 $ 2,426,528 $ 7,785,556 $ 4,602,135 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 36,373,570 24,851,010 35,630,455 23,503,679 Diluted 36,373,877 24,857,897 35,636,374 23,507,685





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 9,579,043 $ 4,713,945 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount 1,108,675 502,872 Write-off of deferred financing costs — 72,806 Depreciation expense 44,478 40,865 Stock based compensation 230,167 62,319 Impairment loss 595,500 319,000 (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate (122,343 ) 17,096 Unrealized loss on investment securities 2,530,662 — Loss on sale of investment securities 148,565 43,968 Debt Forgiveness — (257,845 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in: Interest and fees receivable (1,620,733 ) (197,929 ) Other receivables (393,624 ) (63,868 ) Due from borrowers (1,102,371 ) (280,683 ) Prepaid expenses 101,149 (82,419 ) (Decrease) increase in: Accrued interest 301,495 14,955 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (323,887 ) (56,954 ) Deferred revenue (15,493 ) 131,104 Advances from borrowers (3,729,817 ) 1,156,692 Total adjustments (2,247,577 ) 1,421,979 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 7,331,466 6,135,924 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investment securities (36,088,438 ) (85,471,393 ) Proceeds from the sale of investment securities 59,710,599 78,107,144 Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net (13,561,132 ) (1,843,398 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 1,397,502 919,014 Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned, net (19,917 ) (286,346 ) Purchase of property and equipment (815,339 ) (776,465 ) Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable (191,971,926 ) (75,190,172 ) Principal collections on mortgages receivable 60,895,362 58,012,498 Costs in connection with investment activities (114,244 ) (192,646 ) NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (120,567,533 ) (26,721,764 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit (9,771,376 ) 6,220,770 Net proceeds from repurchase facility 20,285,241 — Repayment of mortgage payable — (767,508 ) Principal payments on other notes (13,281 ) (11,764 ) Dividends paid on Common Stock (8,253,864 ) (5,441,636 ) Dividends paid on Preferred Stock (1,843,531 ) — Financings costs incurred — (88,212 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses 21,230,975 22,878,849 Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses — 40,613,126 Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes 81,875,000 — Financings costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes (3,081,500 ) — NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 100,427,664 63,403,625 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (12,808,403 ) 42,817,785 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR 41,938,897 19,408,028 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 29,130,494 $ 62,225,813





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Continued)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid $ 7,710,686 $ 4,479,800

Real estate acquired in connection with the foreclosure of certain mortgages, inclusive of interest and other fees receivable, during the period ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $1,091,348.