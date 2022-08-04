Sachem Capital Revenue Increases 86.9% to $12.5 Million for the Second Quarter 2022

Achieves $4.3 Million of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and $5.8 Million of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings representing earnings per share of $0.12 and $0.16, respectively

Conference Call and Webcast to be held at 8:00 AM EDT on Friday, August 5, 2022

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss in greater detail its financial condition and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as well as its outlook for the balance of the year.

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer stated: “Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 86.9% to $12.5 million, reflecting our ability to effectively deploy capital, while maintaining a conservative loan-to-value ratio. In the second quarter of 2022, we rolled out a new web-based underwriting platform that further automates our processes, allowing for even more timely processing of loan applications, thus increasing loan production while maintaining our employee headcount. In addition, we have been enhancing our underwriting process to protect our invested capital as the markets digest the rapid increase in interest rates. Further, we are developing relationships with new wholesale brokers and other non-bank lenders, supporting our initiatives to attract larger more experienced borrowers with better credit quality. Our business model has proven to be highly scalable, as evidenced by the fact we achieved $4.3 million of net income attributable to common shareholders and $5.8 million of non-GAAP adjusted earnings. Overall, we believe our initiatives during the quarter, along with the further diversification of our loan portfolio, both geographically and by loan type, will continue to drive strong financial performance.”

Results of operations- three months ended June 30, 2022

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $12.5 million compared to approximately $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $5.8 million, or 86.9%. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to an increase in our lending operations. For the 2022 period, interest income was approximately $10.4 million compared to approximately $4.7 million for the 2021 period, representing an increase of approximately $5.8 million or 122.8%. Origination fees were approximately $2.0 million compared to approximately $832,000 for the 2021 period, representing an increase of approximately $1.2 million or 145.9%. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, revenue was offset by approximately $1.5 million of unrealized losses on investment securities. There was no such offset in the comparable 2021 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for three months ended June 30, 2022, were approximately $7.3 million compared to approximately $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $3.1 million, or 75.0%. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in our unsecured indebtedness, which was the fuel for our revenue growth, and an increase in compensation expense of approximately 46.3%. In the 2022 period, interest and amortization of deferred financing costs was approximately $5.2 million compared to approximately $2.5 million in the same 2021 period, an increase of approximately $2.7 million or 108.0%. The balance of the increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to (i) compensation, fees and taxes which increased approximately $376,000, and (ii) general and administrative expenses which increased approximately $169,000, offset by gain on sale of real estate, which decreased approximately $203,000.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we reported an unrealized loss on investment securities of approximately $193,000 reflecting the decrease in the market value of certain securities since March 31, 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we reported an unrealized loss on investment securities of approximately $104,000 reflecting the decrease in the market value of certain securities since March 31, 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to approximately $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Results of operations- six months ended June 30, 2022

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $22.8 million compared to approximately $12.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $10.4 million, or 83.9%. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the growth in our lending operations. For the 2022 period, interest income was approximately $18.9 million compared to approximately $9.2 million for the 2021 period, representing an increase of approximately $9.7 million or 105.6%. Origination fees increased to approximately $3.7 million for the 2022 period compared to approximately $1.3 million for the 2021 period, an increase of approximately $2.3 million, or 173.0%. Income from partnership investments increased to approximately $589,000 for the 2022 period compared to approximately $54,000 for the 2021, an increase of approximately $535,000. Other income was approximately $1.4 million for the 2022 period compared to approximately $1.3 million for the 2021 period, an increase of approximately $153,000. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue was offset by approximately $2.5 million of unrealized losses on investment securities. There was no such offset in the comparable 2021 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for six months ended June 30, 2022, were approximately $13.3 million compared to approximately $7.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $5.6 million, or 72.1%. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in our unsecured bond debt while growing our lending operations and for the reasons discussed herein. In the 2022 period, interest and amortization of deferred financing costs was approximately $9.1 million compared to approximately $5.0 million in the same 2021 period, an increase of $4.1 million, or 83.3%. The balance of the increase in operating expenses was attributable to (i) compensation, fees and taxes which increased approximately $778,000, or 55.4%, (ii) general and administrative expenses which increased approximately $410,000, or 100.5%, (iii) other expenses and taxes which increased approximately $115,000 and (iv) impairment loss which increased approximately $277,000, or 86.7%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we reported an unrealized gain on investment securities of approximately $50,000 reflecting the increase in the market value of such securities since December 31, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we reported an unrealized loss on investment securities of approximately $112,000 reflecting the decrease in the market value of such securities since December 31, 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $7.7 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.20 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Metrics -- Adjusted Earnings

We invest our excess cash in marketable securities. Under GAAP, those securities are required to be “marked to market” at the end of each reporting period. Accordingly, if the value of certain of those securities increases, the increase is reported as revenue, whereas the remaining increase is reported as a change in accumulated other comprehensive income. On the other hand, if the value decreases, as has been the case in the first two quarters of 2022, the decrease in value of certain of the securities reduces our revenues. For income tax purposes, we do not report the gain or loss on those securities until they are actually sold. This creates a discrepancy between our GAAP net income and our taxable income. To maintain our status as a REIT, we are required to distribute, on an annual basis, at least 90% of our taxable income. Thus, to give our shareholders a better perspective of our taxable income, we use a metric called Adjusted Earnings.

Adjusted Earnings is calculated as net income attributable to common shareholders, prior to the effect unrealized gains (losses) on securities available-for-sale. Adjusted Earnings should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) as shown in our statements of comprehensive income. Adjusted Earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP)), or to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of our liquidity, nor is Adjusted Earnings indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs or available for distribution to shareholders. Rather, Adjusted Earnings is an additional measure we use to analyze our business performance because it excludes the effects of certain non-cash charges that we believe are not necessarily indicative of our operating performance. It should be noted that our manner of calculating Adjusted Earnings may differ from the calculations of similarly-titled measures by other companies. In addition, there may be other differences between GAAP and tax accounting that would impact Adjusted Earnings, which are not reflected in the table below.

  For the Three Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 For the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
Adjusted Earnings:    
Net income attributable to common shareholders $4,305,810 $7,735,512
Add: Unrealized losses on investment securities  1,478,432  2,530,662
Adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders $5,784,242 $10,266,174

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted earnings per share was $0.16. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 adjusted earnings per share was $0.29.   There were no unrealized gains or losses on investment securities reported in net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were approximately $525.4 million, compared to approximately $418.0 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $107.4 million, or 25.7%. The increase was due primarily to the increase of our mortgage loan portfolio of approximately $130.1 million, an increase in investments in partnerships of approximately $13.6 million, offset in part by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities of approximately $39.1 million.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2022 were approximately $320.4 million, compared to approximately $237.9 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $82.5 million, or 34.7%. This increase is principally due to increases in the repurchase facility of approximately $20.3 million, or 106.3%, and the notes payable, net of deferred financing costs, of approximately $79.7 million, or 49.6%, offset primarily by decreases in the accrued dividends payable of approximately $3.9 million, line of credit of approximately $9.8 million and advances from borrowers of approximately $3.7 million.

Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 was approximately $205.0 million compared to approximately $180.1 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $24.9 million. This increase was due primarily to net proceeds of $21.2 million from the sale of common shares through our ATM (at-the-market) facility and our net income attributable to common shareholders of approximately $7.7 million.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

Investor Conference Call

The company will host a conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as well as its outlook for the balance of 2022.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 1- 888-506-2822 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the entry code: 284516. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2304/46344 or on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/ir-calendar.

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call through Friday, August 19, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 46344.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by us in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
BALANCE SHEETS

       
  June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (unaudited) (audited)
Assets      
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $29,130,494  $41,938,897 
Investment securities  34,382,317   60,633,661 
Mortgages receivable  422,404,523   292,301,209 
Interest and fees receivable  5,212,936   3,693,645 
Other receivables  487,732   94,108 
Due from borrowers  4,651,732   3,671,016 
Prepaid expenses  170,142   271,291 
Property and equipment, net  2,943,046   2,172,185 
Real estate owned  5,904,614   6,559,010 
Investments in partnerships  19,616,970   6,055,838 
Other assets  420,684   306,440 
Deferred financing costs, net  45,423   264,451 
Total assets $525,370,613  $417,961,751 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $7,939,241 and $5,747,387) $240,212,509  $160,529,363 
Repurchase facility  39,372,430   19,087,189 
Mortgage payable  750,000   750,000 
Line of credit  23,406,655   33,178,031 
Accrued dividends payable     3,927,600 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  177,866   501,753 
Advances from borrowers  11,336,297   15,066,114 
Deferred revenue  4,627,997   4,643,490 
Other notes  17,640   30,921 
Accrued interest  466,224   164,729 
Total liabilities  320,367,618   237,879,190 
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
Shareholders’ equity:      
Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,903,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding  1,903   1,903 
Common stock - $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,755,786 and 32,730,004 issued and outstanding  36,756   32,730 
Paid-in capital  206,973,510   185,516,394 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (425,972)  (476,016)
Accumulated deficit  (1,583,202)  (4,992,450)
Total shareholders’ equity  205,002,995   180,082,561 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $525,370,613  $417,961,751 


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited)

             
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
     2022
 2021
    2022
 2021
Revenue:            
Interest income from loans $10,433,572  $4,682,295  $18,944,947  $9,213,528 
Investment income  225,033   180,120   496,505   422,811 
Income from partnership investments  317,004   36,868   589,493   54,241 
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities  5,570   85,471   (148,565)  (43,968)
Origination fees, net  2,045,638   831,893   3,683,266   1,349,321 
Late and other fees  117,676   61,970   246,540   97,899 
Processing fees  62,615   43,410   128,470   79,385 
Rental income (loss), net  18,158   (9,398)  28,200   (5,214)
Unrealized losses on investment securities  (1,478,432)     (2,530,662)   
Other income  801,296   801,266   1,411,312   1,258,075 
Total revenue  12,548,130   6,713,895   22,849,506   12,426,078 
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs  5,209,865   2,505,234   9,108,253   4,969,989 
Professional fees  229,038   251,170   459,753   482,928 
Compensation, fees and taxes  1,187,940   812,143   2,181,903   1,404,230 
Exchange fees  12,467   12,465   24,795   24,795 
Other expenses and taxes  95,354   23,506   160,058   45,314 
Depreciation  22,239   21,263   44,478   40,865 
General and administrative expenses  416,833   248,308   818,066   407,916 
(Gain) Loss on sale of real estate  (188,182)  14,962   (122,343)  17,096 
Impairment loss  335,000   294,000   595,500   319,000 
Total operating costs and expenses  7,320,554   4,183,051   13,270,463   7,712,133 
Net income  5,227,576   2,530,844   9,579,043   4,713,945 
Preferred stock dividend  (921,766)     (1,843,531)   
Net income attributable to common shareholders  4,305,810   2,530,844   7,735,512   4,713,945 
             
Other comprehensive loss             
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities  (192,764)  (104,316)  50,044   (111,810)
Comprehensive income $4,113,046  $2,426,528  $7,785,556  $4,602,135 
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:            
Basic $0.12  $0.10  $0.22  $0.20 
Diluted $0.12  $0.10  $0.22  $0.20 
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic  36,373,570   24,851,010   35,630,455   23,503,679 
Diluted  36,373,877   24,857,897   35,636,374   23,507,685 


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited)

       
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 
     2022
    2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $9,579,043  $4,713,945 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount  1,108,675   502,872 
Write-off of deferred financing costs     72,806 
Depreciation expense  44,478   40,865 
Stock based compensation  230,167   62,319 
Impairment loss  595,500   319,000 
(Gain) Loss on sale of real estate  (122,343)  17,096 
Unrealized loss on investment securities  2,530,662    
Loss on sale of investment securities  148,565   43,968 
Debt Forgiveness     (257,845)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
(Increase) decrease in:      
Interest and fees receivable  (1,620,733)  (197,929)
Other receivables  (393,624)  (63,868)
Due from borrowers  (1,102,371)  (280,683)
Prepaid expenses  101,149   (82,419)
(Decrease) increase in:      
Accrued interest  301,495   14,955 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (323,887)  (56,954)
Deferred revenue  (15,493)  131,104 
Advances from borrowers  (3,729,817)  1,156,692 
Total adjustments  (2,247,577)  1,421,979 
       
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  7,331,466   6,135,924 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of investment securities  (36,088,438)  (85,471,393)
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities  59,710,599   78,107,144 
Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net  (13,561,132)  (1,843,398)
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned  1,397,502   919,014 
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned, net  (19,917)  (286,346)
Purchase of property and equipment  (815,339)  (776,465)
Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable  (191,971,926)  (75,190,172)
Principal collections on mortgages receivable  60,895,362   58,012,498 
Costs in connection with investment activities  (114,244)  (192,646)
NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (120,567,533)  (26,721,764)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Net proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit  (9,771,376)  6,220,770 
Net proceeds from repurchase facility  20,285,241    
Repayment of mortgage payable     (767,508)
Principal payments on other notes  (13,281)  (11,764)
Dividends paid on Common Stock  (8,253,864)  (5,441,636)
Dividends paid on Preferred Stock  (1,843,531)   
Financings costs incurred     (88,212)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses  21,230,975   22,878,849 
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses     40,613,126 
Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes  81,875,000    
Financings costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes  (3,081,500)   
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES  100,427,664   63,403,625 
       
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (12,808,403)  42,817,785 
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR  41,938,897   19,408,028 
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $29,130,494  $62,225,813 


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Continued)
(unaudited)

       
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 
  2022 2021
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION      
Interest paid $7,710,686 $4,479,800

Real estate acquired in connection with the foreclosure of certain mortgages, inclusive of interest and other fees receivable, during the period ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $1,091,348.