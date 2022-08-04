Altair Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



“Altair had a strong second quarter, driven by high double-digit software revenue growth, with all our key metrics coming in above our guidance ranges,” said James Scapa, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Altair. “While we are in a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, I am confident Altair's culture, customer relationships, high recurring revenue and utilization, high-value business model, and exceptional technology leaves us well-positioned for the remainder of the year.”

“The second quarter was another big success, achieving revenue and profit ahead of expectations,” said Matt Brown, chief financial officer of Altair. “Led by our year-over-year software product revenue growth of over 17% in the second quarter, we continued to deliver on our commitment to software product revenue growth and margin expansion. While we are encouraged by our strong first half of 2022, we are reducing our full year guidance ranges for revenue and profit due to the impact foreign exchange rates are having on our results in reported currency.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $116.9 million compared to $99.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 17.4%

Total revenue was $132.7 million compared to $119.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.6%

Net loss was $(33.8) million compared to $(13.6) million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.43) based on 78.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $(0.18) for the second quarter of 2021, based on 75.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss margin was (25.5%) compared to (11.4%) for the second quarter of 2021

Non-GAAP net income was $10.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 94.7%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.13 based on 86.3 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07 for the second quarter of 2021, based on 80.3 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.4 million compared to $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 73.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4% compared to 7.9% for the second quarter of 2021

Cash provided by operating activities was 12.3 million, compared to 18.2 million for the second quarter of 2021

Free cash flow was $11.0 million, compared to $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022:

(in millions) Third Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Software Product Revenue $ 99.0 to $ 104.0 $ 487.0 to $ 498.0 Total Revenue $ 115.0 $ 120.0 $ 555.0 $ 566.0 Net Loss $ (34.9 ) $ (31.0 ) $ (66.1 ) $ (56.5 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ (1.2 ) $ 1.8 $ 60.6 $ 68.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.0 $ 4.0 $ 89.0 $ 99.0 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 15.1 $ 23.1 Free Cash Flow $ 8.0 $ 16.0

Conference Call Information

What: Altair’s Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares as defined starting with Q1 2022, includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position. All periods presented will be adjusted to align with this new definition.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair



Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022, our statements regarding our expectations for 2022, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations

Altair

Dave Simon

248-614-2400 ext. 332

ir@altair.com

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

ir@altair.com





ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 416,137 $ 413,743 Accounts receivable, net 103,483 137,561 Income tax receivable 11,412 9,388 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,282 27,529 Total current assets 554,314 588,221 Property and equipment, net 39,370 40,478 Operating lease right of use assets 24,977 28,494 Goodwill 385,989 370,178 Other intangible assets, net 90,327 99,057 Deferred tax assets 7,943 8,495 Other long-term assets 25,588 28,352 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,128,508 $ 1,163,275 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,962 $ 6,647 Accrued compensation and benefits 31,084 42,307 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,433 9,933 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 49,444 122,226 Deferred revenue 92,141 93,160 Convertible senior notes, net — 199,705 Total current liabilities 187,064 473,978 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 16,340 19,550 Deferred revenue, non-current 20,785 12,872 Convertible senior notes, net 304,676 — Other long-term liabilities 41,471 42,894 TOTAL LIABILITIES 570,336 549,294 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY — 784 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 52,191

and 51,524 shares as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 27,745

shares as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 687,338 724,226 Accumulated deficit (100,394 ) (102,087 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,780 ) (8,950 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 558,172 613,197 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,128,508 $ 1,163,275







ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue License $ 82,688 $ 66,632 $ 188,857 $ 163,027 Maintenance and other services 34,205 32,926 68,933 66,072 Total software 116,893 99,558 257,790 229,099 Software related services 7,376 7,481 16,437 15,579 Total software and related services 124,269 107,039 274,227 244,678 Client engineering services 7,047 10,268 15,059 20,945 Other 1,340 2,605 3,151 4,452 Total revenue 132,656 119,912 292,437 270,075 Cost of revenue License 4,120 3,617 8,807 9,012 Maintenance and other services 12,884 12,043 25,603 23,598 Total software * 17,004 15,660 34,410 32,610 Software related services 5,464 5,731 11,499 11,853 Total software and related services 22,468 21,391 45,909 44,463 Client engineering services 5,914 8,293 12,555 17,181 Other 1,141 2,262 2,662 3,724 Total cost of revenue 29,523 31,946 61,126 65,368 Gross profit 103,133 87,966 231,311 204,707 Operating expenses: Research and development * 46,477 38,757 89,571 77,033 Sales and marketing * 39,116 31,909 74,798 63,979 General and administrative * 24,367 21,861 47,936 45,787 Amortization of intangible assets 6,208 4,615 12,111 9,492 Other operating income, net (5,767 ) (585 ) (6,548 ) (1,202 ) Total operating expenses 110,401 96,557 217,868 195,089 Operating (loss) income (7,268 ) (8,591 ) 13,443 9,618 Interest expense 700 2,988 1,285 5,961 Other expense, net 21,907 708 23,975 1,543 (Loss) income before income taxes (29,875 ) (12,287 ) (11,817 ) 2,114 Income tax expense 3,899 1,361 10,429 1,402 Net (loss) income $ (33,774 ) $ (13,648 ) $ (22,246 ) $ 712 (Loss) income per share: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ (0.43 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.01 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net (loss) income per share, basic 78,948 75,263 79,204 74,959 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net (loss) income per share, diluted 78,948 75,263 79,204 79,851

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue – software $ 2,030 $ 1,222 $ 3,933 $ 2,380 Research and development 8,979 4,143 16,337 7,329 Sales and marketing 7,664 3,659 14,699 7,127 General and administrative 2,527 1,624 4,845 3,460 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 21,200 $ 10,648 $ 39,814 $ 20,296







ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (22,246 ) $ 712 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,819 13,180 Provision for credit loss 114 205 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 829 5,631 Stock-based compensation expense 39,814 20,296 Deferred income taxes (64 ) (1 ) Gain on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration (5,304 ) — Expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes 16,621 — Other, net 115 34 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 29,270 24,852 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,056 (3,367 ) Other long-term assets 4,397 (5,067 ) Accounts payable (2,070 ) (967 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (9,742 ) 1,548 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities (61,648 ) 2,999 Deferred revenue 10,080 (5,333 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,041 54,722 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (37,660 ) — Capital expenditures (3,457 ) (5,391 ) Other investing activities, net (322 ) (389 ) Net cash used in investing activities (41,439 ) (5,780 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes,

net of discounts and commissions 224,265 — Repurchase of convertible senior notes (192,792 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 4,431 — Repurchase and retirement of common stock (4,387 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 1,689 885 Payments of debt issuance costs (1,157 ) — Payments on revolving commitment — (30,000 ) Other financing activities (131 ) (206 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 31,918 (29,321 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,226 ) (847 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,294 18,774 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 414,012 241,547 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 416,306 $ 260,321 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 289 $ 339 Income taxes paid $ 4,891 $ 3,744 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities

and other liabilities $ 1,530 $ 631





Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (33,774 ) $ (13,648 ) $ (22,246 ) $ 712 Stock-based compensation expense 21,200 10,648 39,814 20,296 Amortization of intangible assets 6,208 4,615 12,111 9,492 Non-cash interest expense 422 2,837 839 5,637 Restructuring expense — 1,732 — 5,078 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (1) 79 (601 ) (4,957 ) (9,678 ) Special adjustments and other (2) 16,737 — 18,229 — Non-GAAP net income $ 10,872 $ 5,583 $ 43,790 $ 31,537 Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.01 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 78,948 75,263 79,204 79,851 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding (3) 86,281 80,303 86,516 79,851

The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%. The three months ended June 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $5.4 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The six months ended June 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.9 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, has been changed to align with the current definition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (33,774 ) $ (13,648 ) $ (22,246 ) $ 712 Income tax expense 3,899 1,361 10,429 1,402 Stock-based compensation expense 21,200 10,648 39,814 20,296 Interest expense 700 2,988 1,285 5,961 Depreciation and amortization 8,133 6,494 15,819 13,180 Restructuring expense — 1,732 — 5,078 Special adjustments, interest income and other (1) 16,282 (79 ) 17,929 (173 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,440 $ 9,496 $ 63,030 $ 46,456

(1) The three months ended June 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $5.4 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The six months ended June 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.9 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 12,255 $ 18,151 $ 18,041 $ 54,722 Capital expenditures (1,267 ) (2,352 ) (3,457 ) (5,391 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 10,988 $ 15,799 $ 14,584 $ 49,331

(1) The six months ended June 30, 2022, includes a $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for a legal judgement acquired in December 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 103,133 $ 87,966 $ 231,311 $ 204,707 Stock-based compensation expense 2,030 1,222 3,933 2,380 Restructuring expense — 161 — 936 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 105,163 $ 89,349 $ 235,244 $ 208,023 Non-GAAP gross margin 79.3 % 74.5 % 80.4 % 77.0 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total operating expense $ 110,401 $ 96,557 $ 217,868 $ 195,089 Stock-based compensation expense (19,170 ) (9,426 ) (35,881 ) (17,916 ) Amortization (6,208 ) (4,615 ) (12,111 ) (9,492 ) Gain on mark-to-market adjustment of

contingent consideration 5,304 — 5,304 — Restructuring expense — (1,571 ) — (4,142 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 90,327 $ 80,945 $ 175,180 $ 163,539







Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

September 30, 2022 Year Ending

December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (34,900 ) $ (31,000 ) $ (66,100 ) $ (56,500 ) Stock-based compensation expense 23,700 23,700 86,400 86,400 Amortization of intangible assets 6,100 6,100 24,400 24,400 Non-cash interest expense 500 500 1,800 1,800 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate 3,400 2,500 (4,100 ) (6,300 ) Special adjustments and other(1) — — 18,200 18,200 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,200 ) $ 1,800 $ 60,600 $ 68,000

(1) Year ending December 31, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.9 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

September 30, 2022 Year Ending

December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (34,900 ) $ (31,000 ) $ (66,100 ) $ (56,500 ) Income tax expense 3,000 3,100 17,200 17,600 Stock-based compensation expense 23,700 23,700 86,400 86,400 Interest expense 200 200 1,300 1,300 Depreciation and amortization 8,000 8,000 32,000 32,000 Special adjustments and other(1) — — 18,200 18,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ — $ 4,000 $ 89,000 $ 99,000

(1) Year ending December 31, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.9 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and $5.3 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Year Ending

December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 15,100 $ 23,100 Capital expenditures (7,100 ) (7,100 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 8,000 $ 16,000

(1) Includes $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for legal judgement acquired in December 2021.