Longboard Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LP352 Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study remains on track for completion in the second half of 2023; recently expanded the participant age range to 12-65 years old and added open-label extension study



Initiated a Phase 1 open-label study to assess central nervous system (CNS) pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of LP352 in healthy volunteers; data expected around year-end 2022



IND submission for LP659 remains on track for fourth quarter of 2022



Expected cash runway into 2024



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“I am pleased with the progress our team has made this quarter. We remain on track to complete the PACIFIC Study in the second half of 2023 by focusing our efforts on site activation and recruitment, including the planned expansion into Australia and the Australian Epilepsy Clinical Trial Network. We have also aligned with regulators to expand the age range of patients to include adolescents, and we have added an open-label extension study which will allow us to offer long-term access of LP352 to eligible study participants. Importantly, the addition of younger patients in the PACIFIC Study will provide the opportunity to evaluate the potential impact of LP352 earlier in the treatment journey. We are encouraged by our interactions with the highly engaged and enthusiastic refractory epilepsy community," stated Kevin R. Lind, Longboard’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also continue to make progress on IND-enabling activities for LP659 and we look forward to updating our stakeholders as we advance our promising pipeline.”

Program Overview:

LP352, an oral, highly selective, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C receptor subtype (5-HT2C) superagonist: The PACIFIC Study, a Phase 1b/2a basket trial, evaluating approximately 50 participants ages 12 to 65 years old with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies or DEEs, such as Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, CDKL5 deficiency disorder, SCN2A-related disorders, among others, is ongoing with expected completion in the second half of 2023. Multiple clinical and preclinical studies are in process to further elucidate the intrinsic PD/PK properties and support clinical development in a broad range of refractory epilepsies.





LP659, an oral, selective, centrally acting S1P receptor modulator targeting multiple neurological diseases, is currently in IND-enabling studies with IND application submission to the FDA expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Balance Sheet Highlights

At June 30, 2022, Longboard’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $87.4 million. Our cash position is expected to support operations into 2024 based on our current business plan.

Operating Results

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $4.0 million, or 82%, compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The net increase of $4.0 million is primarily related to increases of $1.7 million in clinical and preclinical trial expenses related to LP352, $1.1 million in personnel-related expenses, and $0.9 million in preclinical expenses related to LP659 and LP143.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $0.5 million, or 28%, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The net increase of $0.5 million is primarily related to an increase in personnel-related costs.

Net loss was $11.4 million, or $0.67 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $7.0 million, or $0.41 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Financial Tables Follow



LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,716 $ 66,346 Short-term investments 59,702 40,379 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,728 1,659 Total current assets 90,146 108,384 Right-of-use assets 355 521 Property and equipment 12 14 Other long-term assets — 33 Total assets $ 90,513 $ 108,952 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 602 $ 1,028 Accrued research and development expenses 4,215 2,245 Accrued compensation and related expenses 1,019 1,480 Accrued other expenses 1,345 352 Right-of-use liabilities, current portion 363 339 Total current liabilities 7,544 5,444 Right-of-use liabilities, net of current portion — 185 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares - 10,000,000 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; issued and outstanding shares - none at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares - 300,000,000 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; issued and outstanding shares - 13,527,869 and 13,440,761 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, excluding 58,081 and 145,189, respectively, subject to repurchase 1 1 Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares - 10,000,000 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; issued and outstanding shares - 3,629,400 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 146,953 145,683 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (784 ) (164 ) Accumulated deficit (63,201 ) (42,197 ) Total stockholders' equity 82,969 103,323 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 90,513 $ 108,952

LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)