SIGA Reports Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

“SIGA’s second quarter financial results reflect the first sales of oral TPOXX to a new international jurisdiction in the Asia-Pacific region as well as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD),” said Phil Gomez, CEO of SIGA. “In combination with the first sale of the intravenous formulation of TPOXX (“IV TPOXX”) in the first quarter of 2022, the Company continues to expand and diversify its revenue base. We expect this positive trend to continue in the second half of 2022 as we have received year to date, as of July 31, approximately $60 million of international orders from ten international jurisdictions, of which nine of the jurisdictions are first-time customers. We believe the increasing number of international governments that are procuring oral TPOXX, as well as the large number of inquiries regarding TPOXX procurement, highlight the overall importance of health security preparedness, and that by increasing both the scale and scope of TPOXX stockpiling, countries can be better prepared for the outbreak risks of smallpox, monkeypox, and other viruses in the orthopoxvirus family of viruses and make sure that patients are able to access treatment.”

Key Business and Operational Activity

This year, through July 31, SIGA has received approximately $60 million of international orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) from ten jurisdictions, of which nine are new customers. Approximately $5 million of these orders were delivered in the second quarter of 2022, approximately $26 million is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2022, and the remaining orders are expected to be fulfilled between October 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023.





On July 8, the Company announced that the United Kingdom had approved oral tecovirimat (known in the U.S. as oral TPOXX) for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox in adults and children with a body weight of at least 13kg. This regulatory approval follows the regulatory approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January 2022, with a similar label.





In the second quarter of 2022, the Company made its first sales of oral TPOXX to a jurisdiction in the Asia-Pacific region and to the DoD, continuing a positive trend of expanding and diversifying its revenue base. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company made its first sale of IV TPOXX to the U.S. Government.





On May 19, the Company announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the intravenous formulation of TPOXX (IV TPOXX).



Capital Management Activity

During the second quarter of 2022, SIGA declared and paid a special cash dividend of $0.45 per share. Additionally, the Company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of its common stock, for approximately $3.6 million.



Monkeypox Outbreak

Starting in June 2022, procurement orders for oral TPOXX® from new international jurisdictions, as well as orders under existing contracts, have occurred as SIGA has received a large and ongoing number of inquiries about accessing oral TPOXX in connection with a global monkeypox outbreak. The Company believes that a portion of the courses of oral TPOXX delivered under these orders will be used for the treatment of active monkeypox cases as part of a response to this outbreak by the global health community.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox, but not as severe and with historical fatality in Africa of less than 1% to 10% depending on region and clade. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in several central and western African countries, with case numbers greatly increasing in recent years. Prior to the ongoing 2022 outbreak, nearly all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs, or through imported animals, including two cases in the United States in 2021. These cases are currently occurring on multiple continents. On July 23, 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant societal and economic disruption. Such disruption, and the associated risks and costs, are expected to continue for an indeterminate period of time. Given the uncertain scale, scope, and current and future impact of the pandemic, the Company is regularly reviewing business and financial risks, and seeking coordination with its government partners with respect to the performance of current and future contract timing and execution. Additionally, the Company is coordinating closely with service providers and vendors, in particular contract manufacturing organizations that constitute our supply chain, with respect to direct and indirect actions and risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not adversely affected the liquidity position of the Company. With regard to day-to-day operations, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the secondary effects of the pandemic, have at times slowed the daily pace of execution of government contracts as well as new contract generation. For example, U.S. and foreign government staffs overseeing health security preparedness have been involved directly or indirectly in governmental responses to the pandemic, which has diverted government staff time that might normally have been directed toward contract matters involving SIGA. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the secondary effects of the pandemic have increased the risk of delays in connection with a broad range of operational activities, including: supply chain procurement of raw materials and manufacturing; and certain research and development activities, such as those that involve clinical trials. While the Company does not currently expect any pandemic-related delays in such operational activities to have a material adverse impact on the financial condition of the Company or its long-term performance, the Company cannot give assurances as to the full extent of the impact at this time.

ABOUT SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and TPOXX®

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX®, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246®, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug and the US maintains a supply of TPOXX under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox in 2018, and the IV formulation was approved for the same indication in 2022. The full label is available by clicking here . Oral tecovirimat received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom in 2022. The EMA and UK approvals include labeling for oral tecovirimat indicating its use for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox. The full label is available by clicking here . In September 2018, SIGA signed a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for additional procurement and development related to both oral and intravenous formulations of TPOXX. For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com.



About Smallpox

Smallpox is a contagious, disfiguring and often deadly disease that has affected humans for thousands of years. Naturally-occurring smallpox was eradicated worldwide by 1980, the result of an unprecedented global immunization campaign. Samples of smallpox virus have been kept for research purposes. This has led to concerns that smallpox could someday be used as a biological warfare agent. A vaccine can prevent smallpox, but the risk of the current vaccine's side effects is too high to justify routine vaccination for people at low risk of exposure to the smallpox virus.

About Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox, but not as severe and with historical fatality in Africa of less than 1% to 10% depending on region and clade. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in several central and western African countries, with case numbers greatly increasing in recent years. Prior to the ongoing 2022 outbreak, nearly all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs, or through imported animals, including two cases in the United States in 2021. These cases are currently occurring on multiple continents.

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

As of

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,530,926 $ 103,138,819 Accounts receivable 19,598,122 83,650,450 Inventory 16,431,382 19,510,379 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,083,027 2,453,444 Total current assets 153,643,457 208,753,092 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,109,720 2,365,957 Deferred income taxes, net 3,039,814 2,422,607 Goodwill 898,334 898,334 Other assets 249,170 286,585 Total assets $ 159,940,495 $ 214,726,575 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,214,617 $ 2,028,004 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,844,830 9,252,812 Income tax payable 634,619 19,207,042 Total current liabilities 16,694,066 30,487,858 Warrant liability — 6,521,441 Other liabilities 3,477,575 3,402,869 Total liabilities 20,171,641 40,412,168 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock ($.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 73,024,147 and 73,543,602, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 7,302 7,354 Additional paid-in capital 232,942,666 226,070,308 Accumulated deficit (93,181,114 ) (51,763,255 ) Total stockholders’ equity 139,768,854 174,314,407 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 159,940,495 $ 214,726,575

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Product sales and supportive services $ 8,615,765 $ 6,924,162 $ 15,936,637 $ 10,447,505 Research and development 8,051,280 1,729,127 11,269,708 3,019,528 Total revenues 16,667,045 8,653,289 27,206,345 13,467,033 Operating expenses Cost of sales and supportive services 882,096 995,990 5,602,212 1,246,838 Selling, general and administrative 5,874,139 5,392,226 9,585,427 9,641,744 Research and development 6,840,099 2,263,971 10,386,876 4,566,756 Total operating expenses 13,596,334 8,652,187 25,574,515 15,455,338 Operating income/(loss) 3,070,711 1,102 1,631,830 (1,988,305 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability 49,559 442,269 400,663 1,361,070 Other income, net 72,373 24,235 95,694 49,803 Income/(loss) before income taxes 3,192,643 467,606 2,128,187 (577,432 ) Provision for income taxes (1,155,581 ) (298,406 ) (452,175 ) (65,473 ) Net and comprehensive income/(loss) $ 2,037,062 $ 169,200 $ 1,676,012 $ (642,905 ) Basic income/(loss) per share $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Diluted income/(loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic 72,678,333 75,810,641 72,873,366 76,281,211 Weighted average shares outstanding: diluted 73,332,888 76,660,054 73,699,226 77,128,973



