Kimball International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

-- Substantial Increase in Fourth Quarter Profitability Driven by 21% Sales Growth and

370 bps Gross Margin Expansion --

-- Positive Business Momentum Reflected in 18% Workplace Order Rates Increase --

-- Results Demonstrate Strength of Ancillary Product Portfolio and Secondary Market Focus --

-- Guiding to Strong Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth of 15% and EBITDA Growth of 47%, at the Midpoints --

JASPER, Ind., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Fourth Quarter FY 2022

Net sales of $176.9 million, up 21% year-over-year

Gross margin expanded 370 basis points to 34.3%

Net income of $4.4 million; Adjusted net income of $9.0 million

Diluted EPS of $0.12; Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.24

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.6 million, up $10.7 million year-over-year

Backlog of $175.6 million

Management Commentary

CEO Kristie Juster commented, “We delivered a strong finish to fiscal 2022, which was in line with our expectations and reflected the positive momentum in our business that is continuing into fiscal 2023. Demand remained strong in our key Workplace and Health markets, where fourth quarter sales increased 33% year-on-year and represented 88% of fourth quarter revenues, led by our Commercial and Education verticals. This strong sales performance together with pricing initiatives taken to offset inflationary pressures and ongoing cost savings resulted in a substantial increase in profitability.

“Our ancillary product portfolio, which accounted for 87% of full year sales, is resonating in the market and continues to differentiate the Kimball International offering as it is designed to attract workers back to offices and accommodate their flexibility, customization and privacy needs. Also, over 75% of fiscal 2022 shipments were to secondary geographies, where the return-to-office has advanced more rapidly than in major metropolitan areas, and which continue to see population gains, especially post-pandemic.

“Poppin sales returned to pre-pandemic levels and reflected strong demand across its product portfolio and markets, including our recently opened showrooms in Miami, Austin and Atlanta, as well as our integrated cross-sell channel through the Kimball International dealer network. Poppin is an essential part of our long-term value creation, and we look forward to further unleashing its full contribution.”

Overview

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Consolidated net sales increased 21% to $176.9 million from the year ago quarter, driven by double-digit growth of Workplace and Health end markets, which included a strong contribution from the Poppin business. Gross margin increased 370 basis points year-over-year to 34.3%, resulting from price increases to offset raw material inflation and operational excellence savings. Selling and administrative expenses (S&A) of $51.4 million declined year-over-year as a percentage of total net sales by 470 basis points to 29.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted S&A was $51.4 million, or 29.1% of net sales, compared to $46.5 million, or 31.8% of net sales, in last year’s fourth quarter. Net income was $4.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, inclusive of $4.7 million, or $0.12 per share in restructuring charges, compared to $7.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share in the year ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $9.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, up from net loss of $0.9 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.6 million compared to $2.9 million in the year ago quarter.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Fiscal year 2022 net sales were $665.9 million, an increase of 17% from $569.0 million in the prior year. Gross margin of 31.7% reflected raw material inflation, higher freight and labor costs pressures, which were partially offset by increased pricing and operational excellence savings, compared to 32.1% in fiscal 2021. Selling and administrative expenses (S&A) of $202.3 million declined year-over-year as a percentage of total revenue by 150 basis points to 30.4% in fiscal 2022. Adjusted S&A was $196.6 million, or 29.5% of net sales, compared to $170.6 million, or 30.0% of net sales, in fiscal 2021. Net loss for fiscal year 2022 was $15.7 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share inclusive of a $34.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge associated with the Poppin acquisition that was offset partially by a non-cash contingent earn-out benefit of $17.0 million also associated with the Poppin acquisition. Fiscal year 2021 net income was $7.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share. Adjusted net income in fiscal 2022 was $12.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in the prior year. Fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA was $34.1 million, or 5.1% of net sales, compared to fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $29.7 million, or 5.2% of net sales.

Capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of assets for fiscal year 2022 were $19.7 million. Kimball International returned $16.3 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in fiscal 2022.

Net Sales by End Market Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Workplace * $ 127.7 $ 92.7 38 % $ 464.1 $ 354.3 31 % Health 28.6 25.1 14 % 104.8 97.3 8 % Hospitality 20.6 28.4 (27 %) 97.0 117.4 (17 %) Total Net Sales $ 176.9 $ 146.2 21 % $ 665.9 $ 569.0 17 %





Orders Received by End Market Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Workplace * $ 132.7 $ 112.2 18 % $ 510.5 $ 367.5 39 % Health 28.3 29.8 (5 %) 114.8 105.7 9 % Hospitality 16.1 16.4 (2 %) 84.5 87.1 (3 %) Total Orders $ 177.1 $ 158.4 12 % $ 709.8 $ 560.3 27 %

* Workplace end market includes education, government, commercial, and financial vertical markets and eBusiness

Summary and Outlook

“Our second half fiscal 2022 results represented an inflection point for Kimball International, in which we demonstrated our ability to convert continued strong demand for our products into significant revenue growth and manage effectively through industry-wide inflationary, supply chain and labor issues, driving a step-change in profitability compared to first half levels, and resulting in a 570 basis point improvement in Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year.

“The alignment of the Kimball International product portfolio with demand trends has enabled us to gain share and expand our addressable market, which combined with production and logistic efficiencies support our expectation for robust revenue and profit growth in fiscal 2023. We expect revenues to benefit from both volume growth and previously announced pricing actions, and profitability gains to result from higher utilization, favorable mix and operating efficiencies, primarily in the second half of the fiscal year. Most importantly, our employees represent a key competitive advantage that sets Kimball International apart. Their hard work and dedication to designing and delivering top quality products has been essential to our success to date and supports our confidence as we move forward on our growth trajectory,” Ms. Juster concluded.

FY 2023 Guidance Ranges Low High YoY Growth Revenue $750 million $780 million 15% at midpoint Adjusted EBITDA $48 million $52 million 47% at midpoint

The Company expects fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be weighted somewhat toward the second half of the year, with the fourth quarter being the strongest. We anticipate first quarter fiscal 2023 revenue will be similar to fourth quarter fiscal 2022 levels with Adjusted EBITDA tracking slightly lower due to higher labor and logistics costs and higher LIFO expense.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the United States in the statements of income, statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this release are (1) organic net sales, defined as net sales excluding acquisition-related net sales; (2) adjusted gross profit; (3) adjusted selling and administrative expense; (4) adjusted EBITDA; (5) adjusted operating income; (6) adjusted net income; and (7) adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share each exclude restructuring expense, CEO transition costs, acquisition-related amortization and inventory valuation adjustments, goodwill impairment, contingent earn-out adjustments related to the acquisition, COVID vaccine incentive costs, a gain on sale of a warehouse, costs of acquisition, and statutory income tax impacts for taxable after-tax measures, from the GAAP income measure. Adjusted gross profit excludes acquisition-related inventory adjustments and COVID vaccine incentive costs from the GAAP income measure. Adjusted selling and administrative expense excludes market value adjustments related to the SERP liability, CEO transition costs, acquisition-related amortization, costs of acquisition, and COVID vaccine incentive costs from the GAAP income measure. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes market value adjustments related to the SERP liability. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, restructuring expense, CEO transition costs, acquisition-related inventory valuation adjustments, costs of acquisition, goodwill impairment, contingent earn-out adjustments related to the acquisition, COVID vaccine incentive costs, and a gain on sale of a warehouse. A reconciliation of the reported GAAP numbers to the non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics excluding restructuring expense, CEO transition expenses, market value adjustments related to the SERP liability, COVID vaccine incentive costs, a gain on sale of a warehouse, and acquisition-related adjustments are useful measurements to assist investors in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance.

The orders received metric is a key performance indicator used to evaluate general sales trends and develop future operating plans. Orders received represent firm orders placed by our customers during the current quarter which are expected to be recognized as revenue during current or future quarters. The orders received metric is not intended to be presented as an alternative measure of revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company, such as discussions of Company’s pricing trends, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” “setting up,” “beginning to,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “resume” or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results including, but not limited to, the risk that any projections or guidance by the Company, including revenues, margins, earnings, or any other financial results are not realized; a shortage of manufacturing labor and related cost; disruptions in our supply chain and freight channels including impacts on cost and availability; adverse changes in global economic conditions; successful execution of the second phase of the Company’s restructuring plan; significant reduction in customer order patterns; loss of key suppliers; relationships with strategic customers and product distributors; changes in the regulatory environment; global health concerns (including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic); or similar unforeseen events. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the Company are contained in filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Conference Call / Webcast Date: August 4, 2022 Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time Dial-In #: 800-715-9871 Pass Code: 4129345

A webcast of the live conference call may be accessed by visiting Kimball International’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com within two hours of the conclusion of the live call.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Sales $ 176,946 100.0 % $ 146,191 100.0 % Cost of Sales 116,317 65.7 % 101,501 69.4 % Gross Profit 60,629 34.3 % 44,690 30.6 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 51,428 29.0 % 49,196 33.7 % Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss (1,280 ) (0.7 %) (11,600 ) (7.9 %) Restructuring Expense 6,294 3.6 % 2,254 1.5 % Operating Income 4,187 2.4 % 4,840 3.3 % Other Income (Expense), net (2,189 ) (1.3 %) 670 0.5 % Income Before Taxes on Income 1,998 1.1 % 5,510 3.8 % Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (2,356 ) (1.4 %) (1,887 ) (1.3 %) Net Income $ 4,354 2.5 % $ 7,397 5.1 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.20 Average Number of Total Shares Outstanding: Basic 36,827 36,809 Diluted 36,904 37,157





(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Sales $ 665,877 100.0 % $ 569,008 100.0 % Cost of Sales 454,571 68.3 % 386,580 67.9 % Gross Profit 211,306 31.7 % 182,428 32.1 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 202,291 30.4 % 181,780 31.9 % Other General (Income) Expense (4,523 ) (0.7 %) 0 0.0 % Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss (17,030 ) (2.6 %) (11,600 ) (2.0 %) Restructuring Expense 10,489 1.6 % 10,727 1.9 % Goodwill Impairment 34,118 5.1 % 0 0.0 % Operating Income (Loss) (14,039 ) (2.1 %) 1,521 0.3 % Other Income (Expense), net (3,381 ) (0.5 %) 3,089 0.5 % Income (Loss) Before Taxes on Income (17,420 ) (2.6 %) 4,610 0.8 % Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (1,706 ) (0.2 %) (2,806 ) (0.5 %) Net Income (Loss) $ (15,714 ) (2.4 %) $ 7,416 1.3 % Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ (0.43 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.43 ) $ 0.20 Average Number of Total Shares Outstanding: Basic 36,798 36,901 Diluted 36,798 37,372





(Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

(Amounts in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,934 $ 24,336 Receivables, net 79,301 58,708 Inventories 97,969 54,291 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,937 22,012 Property and Equipment, net 96,970 90,623 Right of use operating lease assets 12,839 14,654 Goodwill 47,844 81,962 Other Intangible Assets, net 54,767 64,478 Deferred Tax Assets 14,472 16,368 Other Assets 15,245 17,163 Total Assets $ 461,278 $ 444,595 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt 33 30 Accounts payable 70,936 41,537 Customer deposits 29,706 24,438 Current portion of operating lease liability 6,096 6,590 Dividends payable 3,623 3,532 Accrued expenses 41,088 39,115 Long-term debt, less current maturities 68,046 40,079 Long-term operating lease liability 12,150 12,536 Long-term earn-out liability 3,160 20,190 Other 12,904 16,878 Shareholders’ Equity 213,536 239,670 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 461,278 $ 444,595





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Fiscal Year Ended (Unaudited) June 30, (Amounts in Thousands) 2022 2021 Net Cash Flow (used for) provided by Operating Activities $ (4,573 ) $ 27,294 Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities (19,863 ) (115,984 ) Net Cash Flow provided by Financing Activities 10,705 21,973 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (13,731 ) (66,717 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 25,727 92,444 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 11,996 $ 25,727





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) Organic Net Sales Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales, as reported $ 176,946 $ 146,191 $ 665,877 $ 569,008 Less: Poppin acquisition net sales(1) 0 0 28,718 2,678 Organic Net Sales $ 176,946 $ 146,191 $ 637,159 $ 566,330

(1) Poppin was acquired on December 9, 2020 and for fiscal years 2022 and 2021, organic net sales exclude Poppin acquisition net sales for the fiscal year-to-date periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit, as reported $ 60,629 $ 44,690 $ 211,306 $ 182,428 Add: Pre-tax COVID vaccine incentive 0 0 1,569 0 Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 29 247 282 536 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 60,658 $ 44,937 $ 213,157 $ 182,964 Adjusted Gross Profit % 34.3 % 30.7 % 32.0 % 32.2 % Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selling and Administrative Expense, as reported $ 51,428 $ 49,196 $ 202,291 $ 181,780 Less: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability 1,622 (757 ) 1,922 (3,324 ) Less: Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs 0 (141 ) 0 (564 ) Less: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization (1,610 ) (1,671 ) (6,440 ) (3,737 ) Less: Pre-tax Costs of Acquisition 0 (144 ) 0 (3,579 ) Less: Pre-tax COVID Vaccine incentive 0 0 (1,140 ) 0 Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense $ 51,440 $ 46,483 $ 196,633 $ 170,576 Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense % 29.1 % 31.8 % 29.5 % 30.0 %





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Income (Loss), as reported $ 4,187 $ 4,840 $ (14,039 ) $ 1,521 Add: Pre-tax Restructuring Expense 6,294 2,254 10,489 10,727 Add: Pre-tax Goodwill Impairment 0 0 34,118 0 Add: Pre-tax Other General (Income) Expense(2) 0 0 (4,523 ) 0 Add: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability (1,622 ) 757 (1,922 ) 3,324 Add: Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs 0 141 0 564 Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization 1,610 1,671 6,440 3,737 Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 29 247 282 536 Add: Pre-tax Costs of Acquisition 0 144 0 3,579 Add: Pre-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss (1,280 ) (11,600 ) (17,030 ) (11,600 ) Add: Pre-tax COVID vaccine incentive 0 0 2,709 0 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 9,218 $ (1,546 ) $ 16,524 $ 12,388 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) % 5.2 % (1.1% ) 2.5 % 2.2 %





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss), as reported $ 4,354 $ 7,397 $ (15,714 ) $ 7,416 Pre-tax Restructuring Expense 6,294 2,254 10,489 10,727 Tax on Restructuring Expense (1,620 ) (580 ) (2,699 ) (2,761 ) Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense 4,674 1,674 7,790 7,966 Pre-tax Goodwill Impairment 0 0 34,118 0 Tax on Goodwill Impairment 0 0 0 0 Add: After-tax Goodwill Impairment 0 0 34,118 0 Pre-tax Other General (Income) Expense(2) 0 0 (4,523 ) 0 Tax on Other General (Income) Expense 0 0 1,164 0 Add: After-tax Other General (Income) Expense 0 0 (3,359 ) 0 Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs 0 141 0 564 Tax on CEO Transition Costs 0 (36 ) 0 (144 ) Add: After-tax CEO Transition Costs 0 105 0 420 Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization 1,610 1,671 6,440 3,737 Tax on Acquisition-related Amortization (414 ) (430 ) (1,658 ) (962 ) Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Amortization 1,196 1,241 4,782 2,775 Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 29 247 282 536 Tax on Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment (7 ) (64 ) (73 ) (139 ) Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Adjustment 22 183 209 397 Pre-tax Costs of Acquisition 0 144 0 3,579 Tax on Costs of Acquisition 0 (37 ) 0 (921 ) Add: After-tax Costs of Acquisition 0 107 0 2,658 Pre-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss (1,280 ) (11,600 ) (17,030 ) (11,600 ) Tax on Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss 0 0 0 0 Add: After-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss (1,280 ) (11,600 ) (17,030 ) (11,600 ) Pre-tax COVID Vaccine Incentive 0 0 2,709 0 Tax on COVID Vaccine Incentive 0 0 (697 ) 0 Add: After-tax COVID Vaccine Incentive 0 0 2,012 0 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 8,966 $ (893 ) $ 12,808 $ 10,032





Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, as reported $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ (0.43 ) $ 0.20 Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense 0.12 0.05 0.21 0.22 Add: After-tax CEO Transition Costs 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Add: After-tax Goodwill Impairment 0.00 0.00 0.93 0.00 Add: After-tax Other General (Income) Expense(2) 0.00 0.00 (0.09 ) 0.00 Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Amortization 0.03 0.03 0.13 0.07 Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Add: After-tax Costs of Acquisition 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 Add: After-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss (0.03 ) (0.31 ) (0.46 ) (0.31 ) Add: After-tax COVID Vaccine Incentive 0.00 0.00 0.05 0.00 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.24 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.27

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income (Loss) $ 4,354 $ 7,397 $ (15,714 ) $ 7,416 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (2,356 ) (1,887 ) (1,706 ) (2,806 ) Income (Loss) Before Taxes on Income 1,998 5,510 (17,420 ) 4,610 Interest Expense 561 190 1,483 453 Interest Income (52 ) (88 ) (129 ) (336 ) Depreciation 3,676 3,675 14,496 14,511 Amortization 2,402 2,471 9,614 6,683 Pre-tax Restructuring Expense 6,294 2,254 10,489 10,727 Pre-tax Goodwill Impairment 0 0 34,118 0 Pre-tax Other General (Income) Expense(2) 0 0 (4,523 ) 0 Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs 0 141 0 564 Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 29 247 282 536 Pre-tax Costs of Acquisition 0 144 0 3,579 Pre-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss (1,280 ) (11,600 ) (17,030 ) (11,600 ) Pre-tax COVID Vaccine Incentive 0 0 2,709 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,628 $ 2,944 $ 34,089 $ 29,727 Adjusted EBITDA % 7.7 % 2.0 % 5.1 % 5.2 %

(2) Fiscal year 2022 Other General (Income) Expense consists of a gain realized on the sale of a warehouse totaling $4.5 million on a pre-tax basis and $3.4 million on an after-tax basis.

Supplementary Information Components of Other Income (Expense), net Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income $ 52 $ 88 $ 129 $ 336 Interest Expense (561 ) (190 ) (1,483 ) (453 ) Gain (Loss) on Supplemental Employee Retirement Plan Investments (1,622 ) 757 (1,922 ) 3,324 Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) (58 ) 15 (105 ) (118 ) Other Income (Expense), net $ (2,189 ) $ 670 $ (3,381 ) $ 3,089

For additional information contact:

Chris Kuepper - chris.kuepper@kimballinternational.com

Lynn Morgen - lynn.morgen@advisiry.com

Eric Prouty - eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International

1600 Royal Street

Jasper, IN 47546-2256

Telephone 812.482.1600