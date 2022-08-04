Paylocity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Q4 2022 Recurring & Other Revenue of $226.9 million, up 36% year-over-year



SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, 2022.

“Recurring & other revenue grew 34% in fiscal 22 as our value proposition of providing the most modern software in the industry continues to resonate in the marketplace. Our products focused on the Modern Workforce have all seen significant increases in utilization, including Community, where monthly users has grown by more than 40% and video creation increased by over 80% in fiscal 22,” said Steve Beauchamp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Key Recent Achievements

FY 2022 Recurring & Other Revenue of $847.7 million, up 34% year-over-year.

FY 2022 Total Revenue of $852.7 million, up 34% year-over-year.

FY 2022 GAAP net income of $90.8 million and $1.61 per diluted share.

FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $237.8 million or 27.9% of revenue.

Ending FY 2022 cash and cash equivalents balance of $139.8 million.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $228.9 million, an increase of 37% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Recurring & other revenue was $226.9 million, an increase of 36% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $18.8 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $48.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $15.1 million or $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 based on 56.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $59.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $852.7 million, an increase of 34% from fiscal year 2021.

Recurring & other revenue was $847.7 million, representing 99% of total revenue and an increase of 34% from fiscal year 2021 recurring & other revenue.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $84.6 million and non-GAAP operating income was $196.6 million in fiscal year 2022.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $90.8 million or $1.61 per share for fiscal year 2022, based on 56.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $237.8 million for fiscal year 2022.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $139.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2022.

Cash flow from operations for the fiscal year 2022 was $155.1 million compared to $124.9 million for fiscal year 2021.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $102.5 million or 12% of total revenue for fiscal year 2022.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 4, 2022, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2023 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $237.3 million to $241.3 million, which represents approximately 32% growth over fiscal year 2022 first quarter total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $55.0 million to $58.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.087 billion to $1.092 billion, which represents approximately 28% growth over fiscal year 2022 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $314.5 million to $318.5 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Paylocity will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 results at 4:30 p.m. Central Time today (5:30 Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through https://investors.paylocity.com/events-and-presentations where you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at https://investors.paylocity.com/ .

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the possibility that the anticipated synergies of the unified solution through Paylocity’s acquisitions of Blue Marble and Cloudsnap may not be achieved and the combined operations may not be successfully integrated in a timely manner, if at all; general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, including the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. and the global economy, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity’s reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 6, 2021. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2021 2022

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,287 $ 139,756 Corporate investments 4,456 — Accounts receivable, net 6,267 15,754 Deferred contract costs 44,230 59,501 Prepaid expenses and other 15,966 28,896 Total current assets before funds held for clients 273,206 243,907 Funds held for clients 1,759,677 3,987,776 Total current assets 2,032,883 4,231,683 Capitalized internal-use software, net 45,018 61,985 Property and equipment, net 59,835 62,839 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,984 49,210 Intangible assets, net 13,027 45,475 Goodwill 33,650 101,949 Long-term deferred contract costs 170,663 229,067 Long‑term prepaid expenses and other 4,223 7,746 Deferred income tax assets 11,602 19,060 Total assets $ 2,414,885 $ 4,809,014 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,230 $ 8,374 Accrued expenses 103,109 124,384 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 107,339 132,758 Client fund obligations 1,759,677 3,987,776 Total current liabilities 1,867,016 4,120,534 Long-term operating lease liabilities 67,201 69,119 Other long-term liabilities 1,958 3,681 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,780 2,217 Total liabilities $ 1,937,955 $ 4,195,551 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022; 54,594 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 55,190 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 241,718 289,843 Retained earnings 235,091 325,868 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 66 (2,303 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 476,930 $ 613,463 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,414,885 $ 4,809,014





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021

2022

2021

2022

Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 166,530 $ 226,867 $ 631,725 $ 847,694 Interest income on funds held for clients 921 2,080 3,902 4,957 Total revenues 167,451 228,947 635,627 852,651 Cost of revenues 59,050 77,394 219,298 287,002 Gross profit 108,401 151,553 416,329 565,649 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 46,304 59,599 161,808 214,455 Research and development 20,264 28,884 76,707 102,908 General and administrative 32,733 44,244 119,771 163,692 Total operating expenses 99,301 132,727 358,286 481,055 Operating income 9,100 18,826 58,043 84,594 Other expense (96 ) (197 ) (939 ) (997 ) Income before income taxes 9,004 18,629 57,104 83,597 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,879 ) 3,483 (13,715 ) (7,180 ) Net income $ 11,883 $ 15,146 $ 70,819 $ 90,777 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (73 ) (741 ) (609 ) (2,369 ) Comprehensive income $ 11,810 $ 14,405 $ 70,210 $ 88,408 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 1.30 $ 1.65 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 1.26 $ 1.61 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 54,533 55,157 54,318 55,036 Diluted 56,351 56,432 56,305 56,445

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and twelve months ended June 30 are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cost of revenues $ 1,947 $ 2,778 $ 8,348 $ 12,610 Sales and marketing 4,057 5,947 16,425 22,929 Research and development 2,745 4,814 11,022 19,945 General and administrative 7,977 12,704 31,264 45,625 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 16,726 $ 26,243 $ 67,059 $ 101,109





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 64,455 $ 70,819 $ 90,777 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation expense 47,493 63,052 96,202 Depreciation and amortization expense 37,913 42,972 50,218 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,754 (13,642 ) (7,180 ) Provision for credit losses 309 316 311 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (1,836 ) 347 381 Amortization of debt issuance costs 154 171 185 Other 395 632 318 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (732 ) (1,654 ) (7,605 ) Deferred contract costs (54,944 ) (56,850 ) (73,263 ) Prepaid expenses and other (196 ) (4,004 ) (14,767 ) Accounts payable (806 ) 2,394 2,553 Accrued expenses and other 17,696 20,297 16,923 Net cash provided by operating activities 112,655 124,850 155,053 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other (400,343 ) — (433,962 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 410,593 101,467 116,848 Capitalized internal-use software costs (25,715 ) (28,594 ) (34,515 ) Purchases of property and equipment (16,578 ) (9,461 ) (18,069 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (16,714 ) (14,992 ) (107,576 ) Other investing activities — — (2,500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (48,757 ) 48,420 (479,774 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations (67,165 ) 432,373 2,228,038 Borrowings under credit facility 100,000 — 50,000 Repayment of credit facility — (100,000 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 146 — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 8,901 12,214 14,103 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (38,943 ) (64,191 ) (69,761 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (701 ) (64 ) (87 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,092 280,478 2,172,293 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 65,990 453,748 1,847,572 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 1,426,143 1,492,133 1,945,881 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of year $ 1,492,133 $ 1,945,881 $ 3,793,453 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 164 $ 581 $ 2,052 Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 674 $ 281 $ 4,581 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 438 $ 870 $ 311 Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ 84 $ (136 ) $ 11 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,851 $ 202,287 $ 139,756 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,241,282 1,743,594 3,653,697 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,492,133 $ 1,945,881 $ 3,793,453





Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 108,401 $ 151,553 $ 416,329 $ 565,649 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles 5,954 8,597 23,227 27,120 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,947 2,778 8,348 12,610 Other items (1) — 27 — 121 Adjusted gross profit $ 116,302 $ 162,955 $ 447,904 $ 605,500





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income: Operating income $ 9,100 $ 18,826 $ 58,043 $ 84,594 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,726 26,243 67,059 101,109 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,028 2,770 3,840 8,752 Other items (2) 514 561 1,891 2,170 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 27,368 $ 48,400 $ 130,833 $ 196,625





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income: Net income $ 11,883 $ 15,146 $ 70,819 $ 90,777 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,726 26,243 67,059 101,109 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,028 2,770 3,840 8,752 Other items (2) 514 561 1,891 2,378 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (4,212 ) 662 (24,814 ) (19,398 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 25,939 $ 45,382 $ 118,795 $ 183,618





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share: Non-GAAP Net income $ 25,939 $ 45,382 $ 118,795 $ 183,618 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,351 56,432 56,305 56,445 Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.80 $ 2.11 $ 3.25





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 11,883 $ 15,146 $ 70,819 $ 90,777 Interest expense 107 112 1,002 498 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,879 ) 3,483 (13,715 ) (7,180 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,902 13,799 42,972 50,218 EBITDA 20,013 32,540 101,078 134,313 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,726 26,243 67,059 101,109 Other items (2) 514 561 1,891 2,378 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,253 $ 59,344 $ 170,028 $ 237,800





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 46,304 $ 59,599 $ 161,808 $ 214,455 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,057 5,947 16,425 22,929 Other items (1) — 32 — 194 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 42,247 $ 53,620 $ 145,383 $ 191,332





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 20,264 $ 28,884 $ 76,707 $ 102,908 Capitalized internal-use software costs 6,930 8,230 28,594 34,515 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 2,745 4,814 11,022 19,945 Other items (1) 159 204 759 890 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 24,290 $ 32,096 $ 93,520 $ 116,588





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 32,733 $ 44,244 $ 119,771 $ 163,692 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 7,977 12,704 31,264 45,625 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,028 917 3,840 6,899 Other items (2) 355 298 1,132 965 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 23,373 $ 30,325 $ 83,535 $ 110,203





Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 124,850 $ 155,053 Capitalized internal-use software costs (28,594 ) (34,515 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,461 ) (18,069 ) Free Cash Flow $ 86,795 $ 102,469

(1) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs.

(2) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition and other transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and other transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.

