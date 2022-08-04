Jamf Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q2 total revenue year-over-year growth of 34% to $115.6 million

ARR year-over-year growth of 40% to $466.0 million as of June 30, 2022

Cash flow provided by operations of $43.5 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2022, or 10% of TTM total revenue; unlevered free cash flow of $48.1 million, or 11% of TTM total revenue



MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our strong performance in the second quarter is another testament to the resiliency and diversity of Jamf’s business model,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “Increasing demand for Jamf’s broad line of security solutions combined with a strengthening replacement market for core management solutions show that Jamf’s unique approach to support and extend Apple innovations the same day they are made available is proving to be more valuable than ever to existing and new customers.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

ARR : ARR increase of 40% year-over-year to $466.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

: ARR increase of 40% year-over-year to $466.0 million as of June 30, 2022. Revenue : Total revenue of $115.6 million, an increase of 34% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $115.6 million, an increase of 34% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit of $86.2 million, or 75% of total revenue, compared to $66.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit of $93.9 million, or 81% of total revenue, compared to $70.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

: GAAP gross profit of $86.2 million, or 75% of total revenue, compared to $66.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit of $93.9 million, or 81% of total revenue, compared to $70.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Operating Loss/Income : GAAP operating loss of $61.8 million, or (53)% of total revenue, compared to $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income of $4.5 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

: GAAP operating loss of $61.8 million, or (53)% of total revenue, compared to $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income of $4.5 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $43.5 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2022, or 10% of TTM total revenue, compared to $81.3 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2021. Unlevered free cash flow of $48.1 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2022, or 11% of TTM total revenue, compared to $81.2 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2021.



A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Jamf Appoints Ian Goodkind as CFO and Announces Retirement of Current CFO Jill Putman

Jamf today also announced the appointment of Ian Goodkind as Chief Financial Officer to succeed current CFO Jill Putman, effective September 1, 2022.

Mr. Goodkind, who currently serves as Jamf’s CAO, has been with the company since 2019, leading the financial accounting, internal audit, tax and treasury functions. Mr. Goodkind has been instrumental in scaling the company for growth and building out Jamf’s public company infrastructure, along with playing a pivotal role in recent Jamf acquisitions.

Ms. Putman is retiring from her role as CFO and is expected to continue with the company in a non-executive capacity through March 2023, to ensure a successful transition.

Recent Business Highlights

Ended the second quarter serving more than 67,000 customers with more than 28.4 million devices on our platform.

Released Jamf Trust application to power workflows associated with Jamf’s security platform of products across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android and Windows devices.

Launched Jamf Safe Internet, a comprehensive content filtering solution optimized for education that is integrated with Jamf’s management and security platform, to deliver a safe online experience to students while offering effortless management for admins.

Recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment.

Achieved both ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, signifying implementation of industry best practices for handling and securing customer personal data.

Hosted four Jamf Nation Live events across Western Europe, bringing together Jamf customers and prospects to discover new and better ways to manage and secure Apple devices to empower people, transform business processes and make IT life easier.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $121.5 to $122.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $4 to $5 million

For the full year 2022, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $475 to $477 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $21 to $23 million

To assist with modeling, for the third quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, amortization is expected to be approximately $12.3 million and $47.9 million, respectively. In addition, for the third quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes is expected to be approximately $23.2 million and $116.9 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization and stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal reserve, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of debt issuance costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. Jamf strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements included in publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business and include statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our financial outlook for future reporting periods). You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, among others: the impact on our operations from macroeconomic and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of customer dissatisfaction with Apple or other negative events affecting Apple services and devices, and failure of enterprises to adopt Apple products; the potentially adverse impact of changes in features and functionality by Apple on our engineering focus or product development efforts; changes in our continued relationship with Apple; the fact that we are not party to any exclusive agreements or arrangements with Apple; our reliance, in part, on channel partners for the sale and distribution of our products; our ability to successfully develop new products or materially enhance current products through our research and development efforts; our ability to continue to attract new customers; our ability to retain our current customers; our ability to sell additional functionality to our current customers; our ability to correctly estimate market opportunity and forecast market growth; risks associated with failing to continue our recent growth rates; our dependence on one of our products for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to scale our business and manage our expenses; our ability to change our pricing models, if necessary to compete successfully; the impact of delays or outages of our cloud services from any disruptions, capacity limitations or interferences of third-party data centers that host our cloud services, including Amazon Web Services; our ability to meet service-level commitments under our subscription agreements; our ability to maintain, enhance and protect our brand; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; the ability of Jamf Nation to thrive and grow as we expand our business; the potential impact of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading content that is posted on Jamf Nation; our ability to offer high-quality support; risks and uncertainties associated with acquisitions and divestitures (such as our acquisition of Wandera); our ability to predict and respond to rapidly evolving technological trends and our customers' changing needs; our ability to compete with existing and new companies; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; the impact of reductions in IT spending; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; risks associated with competitive challenges faced by our customers; the impact of our often long and unpredictable sales cycle; the risks associated with sales to new and existing enterprise customers; our ability to develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; the risks associated with free trials and other inbound, lead-generation sales strategies; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our contracts; our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; risks associated with cyber-security events; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our products; the impact of general disruptions to data transmission; risks associated with stringent and changing privacy laws, regulations and standards, and information security policies and contractual obligations related to data privacy and security; the risks associated with intellectual property infringement claims; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; the risks associated with our use of open source software in our products; risks associated with our indebtedness; and risks associated with global events (such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions).

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,349 $ 177,150 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $479 and $391 96,450 79,143 Income taxes receivable 450 608 Deferred contract costs 15,460 12,904 Prepaid expenses 17,513 17,581 Other current assets 4,953 4,212 Total current assets 317,175 291,598 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 17,334 18,045 Goodwill 823,671 845,734 Other intangible assets, net 233,557 264,593 Deferred contract costs, non-current 34,823 29,842 Other assets 39,530 30,608 Total assets $ 1,466,090 $ 1,480,420 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,506 $ 9,306 Accrued liabilities 50,761 54,022 Income taxes payable 203 167 Deferred revenues 249,374 223,031 Total current liabilities 309,844 286,526 Deferred revenues, non-current 67,578 59,097 Deferred tax liability, net 7,596 8,700 Convertible senior notes, net 363,265 362,031 Other liabilities 23,861 25,640 Total liabilities 772,144 741,994 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 120 119 Additional paid-in capital 987,576 913,581 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,574 ) (7,866 ) Accumulated deficit (256,176 ) (167,408 ) Total stockholders’ equity 693,946 738,426 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,466,090 $ 1,480,420

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 109,407 $ 80,718 $ 211,608 $ 155,200 Services 5,027 3,929 8,971 7,932 License 1,204 1,591 3,317 3,833 Total revenue 115,638 86,238 223,896 166,965 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 20,634 13,875 40,536 25,889 Cost of services(1)(2)(3)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 3,493 2,607 6,600 5,072 Amortization expense 5,265 2,860 10,483 5,637 Total cost of revenue 29,392 19,342 57,619 36,598 Gross profit 86,246 66,896 166,277 130,367 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4) 58,750 32,617 105,075 62,784 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4) 33,983 17,203 58,785 32,829 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4) 48,321 27,508 73,933 43,752 Amortization expense 7,034 5,623 14,063 11,250 Total operating expenses 148,088 82,951 251,856 150,615 Loss from operations (61,842 ) (16,055 ) (85,579 ) (20,248 ) Interest expense, net (641 ) (167 ) (1,500 ) (222 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (676 ) (308 ) (1,457 ) (526 ) Loss before income tax benefit (provision) (63,159 ) (16,530 ) (88,536 ) (20,996 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 20 63 (232 ) (60 ) Net loss $ (63,139 ) $ (16,467 ) $ (88,768 ) $ (21,056 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 119,941,482 117,909,720 119,768,871 117,649,467

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 2,061 $ 344 $ 4,016 $ 668 Services 313 75 617 152 Sales and marketing 13,811 1,088 19,670 1,930 Research and development 10,631 1,153 14,490 1,931 General and administrative 26,208 1,446 30,241 2,257 $ 53,024 $ 4,106 $ 69,034 $ 6,938

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 24 $ — $ 24 $ — Services 1 — 1 — Sales and marketing 65 59 77 146 Research and development 77 24 104 117 General and administrative 86 138 183 353 ​ $ 253 $ 221 $ 389 $ 616

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: ​ Subscription $ 286 $ 249 $ 606 $ 512 Services 41 38 86 81 Sales and marketing 633 524 1,317 1,098 Research and development 397 277 756 582 General and administrative 235 183 473 378 ​ $ 1,592 $ 1,271 $ 3,238 $ 2,651

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 23 $ — $ 61 $ — Sales and marketing — — 7 — Research and development 283 41 546 41 General and administrative 242 2,174 1,035 2,284 $ 548 $ 2,215 $ 1,649 $ 2,325

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.1 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.2 million and $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product. General and administrative also includes legal reserve of $4.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

​ Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (88,768 ) $ (21,056 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 27,784 19,538 Amortization of deferred contract costs 7,859 5,861 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,358 249 Non-cash lease expense 2,943 2,398 Provision for credit losses and returns 274 (41 ) Share‑based compensation 69,034 6,938 Deferred tax benefit (1,199 ) (669 ) Adjustment to contingent consideration 188 4,237 Other 1,438 454 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (17,870 ) 2,249 Income tax receivable/payable 165 (238 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,851 ) (2,986 ) Deferred contract costs (15,438 ) (11,848 ) Accounts payable 292 2,284 Accrued liabilities (3,100 ) (1,889 ) Deferred revenue 35,233 32,627 Other liabilities — (86 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,342 38,022 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,023 ) (3,041 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (2,876 ) (5,211 ) Other (79 ) 22 Net cash used in investing activities (6,978 ) (8,230 ) Cash flows from financing activities Debt issuance costs (50 ) (530 ) Cash paid for offering costs (80 ) (243 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration (4,588 ) (4,206 ) Payment of acquisition-related holdback (200 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,543 7,063 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,375 ) 2,084 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (790 ) (259 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,199 31,617 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 177,150 194,868 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 182,349 $ 226,485

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Disaggregated Revenues

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 104,291 $ 72,121 $ 200,641 $ 138,897 On‑premise subscription 5,116 8,597 10,967 16,303 Subscription revenue 109,407 80,718 211,608 155,200 Professional services 5,027 3,929 8,971 7,932 Perpetual licenses 1,204 1,591 3,317 3,833 Non‑subscription revenue 6,231 5,520 12,288 11,765 Total revenue $ 115,638 $ 86,238 $ 223,896 $ 166,965

Jamf Holding Corp.

Key Business Metrics

(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ARR $ 466.0 $ 436.5 $ 412.5 $ 384.8 $ 333.0 $ 308.0 ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR 82 % 83 % 84 % 84 % 91 % 93 % ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR 18 % 17 % 16 % 16 % 9 % 7 % ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR 71 % 70 % 69 % 68 % 64 % 63 % ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR 29 % 30 % 31 % 32 % 36 % 37 % Dollar-based net retention rate(1) 117 % 120 % 120 % 119 % 119 % 117 % Devices(2) 28.4 26.8 26.1 25.0 23.2 21.8 Customers 67,000 62,000 60,000 57,000 53,000 50,000

(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for the TTM ended June 30, 2022 includes Wandera. The dollar-based net retention rates for periods prior to June 30, 2022 were based on our Jamf legacy business and did not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.

(2) Previously reported devices for March 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2021 have been updated to reflect an immaterial adjustment.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses $ 148,088 $ 82,951 $ 251,856 $ 150,615 Amortization expense (7,034 ) (5,623 ) (14,063 ) (11,250 ) Stock-based compensation (50,650 ) (3,687 ) (64,401 ) (6,118 ) Acquisition-related expense (525 ) (2,215 ) (1,588 ) (2,325 ) Acquisition-related earnout (100 ) (3,937 ) (188 ) (4,237 ) Offering costs (124 ) (594 ) (124 ) (594 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (228 ) (221 ) (364 ) (616 ) Legal reserve — (4,200 ) — (4,200 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 89,427 $ 62,474 $ 171,128 $ 121,275 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 86,246 $ 66,896 $ 166,277 $ 130,367 Amortization expense 5,265 2,860 10,483 5,637 Stock-based compensation 2,374 419 4,633 820 Acquisition-related expense 23 — 61 — Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 25 — 25 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 93,933 $ 70,175 $ 181,479 $ 136,824 Gross profit margin 75 % 78 % 74 % 78 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 81 % 81 % 81 % 82 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating loss $ (61,842 ) $ (16,055 ) $ (85,579 ) $ (20,248 ) Amortization expense 12,299 8,483 24,546 16,887 Stock-based compensation 53,024 4,106 69,034 6,938 Acquisition-related expense 548 2,215 1,649 2,325 Acquisition-related earnout 100 3,937 188 4,237 Offering costs 124 594 124 594 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 253 221 389 616 Legal reserve — 4,200 — 4,200 Non-GAAP operating income $ 4,506 $ 7,701 $ 10,351 $ 15,549 Operating loss margin (53)% (19)% (38)% (12)% Non-GAAP operating income margin 4 % 9 % 5 % 9 %





​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (63,139 ) $ (16,467 ) $ (88,768 ) $ (21,056 ) Exclude: Income tax benefit (provision) 20 63 (232 ) (60 ) Loss before income tax benefit (provision) (63,159 ) (16,530 ) (88,536 ) (20,996 ) Amortization expense 12,299 8,483 24,546 16,887 Stock-based compensation 53,024 4,106 69,034 6,938 Foreign currency transaction loss 676 308 1,457 526 Amortization of debt issuance costs 679 — 1,358 — Acquisition-related expense 548 2,215 1,649 2,325 Acquisition-related earnout 100 3,937 188 4,237 Offering costs 124 594 124 594 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 253 221 389 616 Legal reserve — 4,200 — 4,200 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 4,544 7,534 10,209 15,327 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) (1,090 ) (1,808 ) (2,450 ) (3,678 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,454 $ 5,726 $ 7,759 $ 11,649 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.53 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 119,941,482 117,909,720 119,768,871 117,649,467 Diluted 119,941,482 117,909,720 119,768,871 117,649,467 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 119,941,482 117,909,720 119,768,871 117,649,467 Diluted 129,189,399 120,521,776 129,436,956 120,499,563

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, Jamf changed its method of calculating its non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation on a retroactive basis. Under the new method, Jamf’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes. Historically, Jamf had approximated the effective tax rate by taking into account the sizeable U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and tax credit carryforwards that have not been recorded where Jamf does not expect to record or pay tax for the foreseeable future.

Six Months Ended June 30, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,342 $ 38,022 $ 9,515 $ 65,165 $ 52,801 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (2,876 ) (5,211 ) (1,366 ) (9,755 ) (4,368 ) Free cash flow 13,466 32,811 8,149 55,410 48,433 Add: Cash paid for interest 371 6 9,262 967 12,649 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 1,720 1,094 1,600 5,039 5,200 Cash paid for legal settlement — — — 5,000 — Unlevered free cash flow $ 15,557 $ 33,911 $ 19,011 $ 66,416 $ 66,282 Total revenue $ 223,896 $ 166,965 $ 122,317 $ 366,388 $ 269,132 Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue 7 % 23 % 8 % 18 % 20 % Free cash flow margin 6 % 20 % 7 % 15 % 18 % Unlevered free cash flow margin 7 % 20 % 16 % 18 % 25 %





Trailing Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,485 $ 81,308 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (7,420 ) (8,213 ) Free cash flow 36,065 73,095 Add: Cash paid for interest 1,332 3,393 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 5,665 4,694 Cash paid for legal settlement 5,000 — Unlevered free cash flow $ 48,062 $ 81,182 Total revenue $ 423,319 $ 313,780 Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue 10 % 26 % Free cash flow margin 9 % 23 % Unlevered free cash flow margin 11 % 26 %



