Phillips Edison & Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Core FFO Guidance

CINCINNATI, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, reported net income attributable to stockholders of $13.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.



Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Nareit FFO totaled $71.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share

Core FFO totaled $71.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

Same-center NOI increased 4.3% versus the second quarter ended June 30, 2021

Leased portfolio occupancy as of June 30, 2022 increased to a record-high 96.8%

Comparable new and renewal rent spreads were 39.0% and 14.4%, respectively

Acquired one grocery-anchored shopping center and one outparcel for $68.9 million

Expanded the capacity of the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility to $800 million from $500 million

Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.5x compared to 5.6x at December 31, 2021

Generated gross proceeds of $90.1 million through the issuance of 2.6 million shares at a weighted-average price of $34.23 per share through the Company’s ATM program, including 0.8 million shares issued after June 30, 2022

Subsequent to quarter end, established a $250 million share repurchase program

Management Commentary

“The PECO team continues to successfully execute on our growth strategy through acquisitions and strong income growth at our properties,” stated Jeff Edison, chairman and chief executive officer of PECO. “We delivered excellent operational results with same-center NOI growth of 4.3%, combined new and renewal leasing spreads of 20.1%, and record occupancy of 96.8% at the end of the quarter. We are excited about the acquisition of Centennial Lakes, in Minneapolis, MN, a Whole Foods-anchored neighborhood center. Our strong performance and well-positioned balance sheet provide us with the momentum and flexibility to continue to successfully grow our business no matter the macroeconomic environment ahead.”

“Given our accomplishments this quarter, we are raising our guidance for Net Income, Core FFO, and same-center NOI. The PECO team and the strength of our Neighbors continue to drive operating performance beyond our internal expectations. Due to the uncertainty in the capital markets environment, we are updating our 2022 acquisition guidance. As interest costs and inflation headwinds impact the transaction market, we remain cautious with our capital allocation decisions including the timing and volume of our acquisitions to ensure we are acquiring assets that are accretive to financial results and meet our return expectations.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net Income

Second quarter 2022 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $13.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share during the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income attributable to stockholders totaled $23.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Nareit FFO

Second quarter 2022 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 18.8% to $71.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, from $59.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Nareit FFO increased 31.8% to $138.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, from $104.9 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.

The $11.2 million increase for the second quarter of 2022 was driven by an increase in rental income, realizing $2.5 million of performance income for achieving return hurdles in the Necessity Retail Partners (“NRP”) joint venture, and reduced interest expense due to our lower leverage from a year ago. These amounts were partially offset by higher transaction and acquisition costs in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the per diluted share metric was primarily due to an increase in the share count of 18% as a result of PECO’s July 2021 underwritten IPO.

The $33.3 million increase for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was driven by an increase in rental income and reduced interest expense, partially offset by higher transaction and acquisition costs in the current year. Results were additionally driven by $2.7 million of performance income from the NRP joint venture, as well as a reduction in non-cash expense as a result of the final settlement of the earn-out liability with the issuance of 1.6 million OP units in January 2022.

Core FFO

Second quarter 2022 core funds from operations (“Core FFO”) increased 11.8% to $71.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $64.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Core FFO increased 13.0% to $144.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, from $127.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.

Results for both periods were driven by increased rental income as a result of the Company’s portfolio expansion, increased occupancy, improved average base rent per square foot, as well as lower interest costs. The decrease in the per diluted share metrics was primarily due to an increase in the share count of 18% as a result of PECO’s July 2021 underwritten IPO.

Same-Center NOI

Second quarter 2022 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 4.3% to $89.7 million compared to $86.0 million during the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, same-center NOI increased 5.5% to $179.3 million from $169.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Results for both periods were driven by a $0.37 increase in average base rent per square foot and an improvement in average occupancy, offset by reduced out-of-period recoveries in 2022 when compared to the same year-ago period.

Portfolio Overview for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Portfolio Statistics

As of June 30, 2022, PECO’s wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 269 properties, totaling approximately 30.9 million square feet, located in 31 states. This compared to 272 properties, totaling approximately 30.8 million square feet, located in 31 states as of June 30, 2021.

Leased portfolio occupancy increased to 96.8% at June 30, 2022 compared to 94.7% at June 30, 2021.

Anchor occupancy increased to 98.7% at June 30, 2022 compared to 96.8% at June 30, 2021, and inline occupancy increased to 93.2% at June 30, 2022 compared to 90.6% at June 30, 2021.

Leasing Activity

During the second quarter of 2022, 265 leases (new, renewal, and options) were executed totaling 1.6 million square feet. This compared to 298 leases executed totaling 1.4 million square feet during the second quarter of 2021.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, 509 leases (new, renewal, and options) were executed totaling 2.4 million square feet. This compared to 614 leases executed totaling 2.8 million square feet during the same year-ago period.

Comparable rent spreads during the second quarter of 2022, which compare the percentage increase (or decrease) of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 39.0% for new leases, 14.4% for renewal leases (excluding options), and 20.1% combined (new and renewal leases only).

Comparable rent spreads during the six months ended June 30, 2022 were 36.6% for new leases, 14.6% for renewal leases (excluding options), and 16.2% combined (new and renewal leases only).

Acquisition & Disposition Activity

During the second quarter of 2022, one property and one outparcel were acquired for $68.9 million. During the same period, one property and two outparcels were sold for $15.0 million. Second quarter 2022 grocery-anchored shopping center acquisitions included:

Centennial Lakes, a 198,000 square foot shopping center anchored by Whole Foods in Edina, MN, part of the Minneapolis MSA

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, four properties and one outparcel were acquired for $169.3 million. During the same period, three properties and two outparcels were sold for $28.3 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2022

As of June 30, 2022, PECO had $784.4 million of total liquidity, comprised of $43.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, plus $740.7 million of borrowing capacity available on its $800 million revolving credit facility.

PECO’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.5x, compared to 5.6x at December 31, 2021.

PECO’s outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 3.2%, a weighted-average maturity of 4.9 years, and 86.9% of its total debt was fixed-rate debt.

The Company generated gross proceeds of $90.1 million through the issuance of 2.6 million shares at a weighted-average price of $34.23 per share through the Company’s ATM program, including 0.8 million shares issued after June 30, 2022.

Monthly Stockholder Distributions

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, total distributions of $35.6 million were paid to common stockholders and OP unit holders. Distributions paid in April, May, and June were each $0.09 per share. Subsequent to the quarter end, distributions of $0.09 per share were paid in July and August. PECO has paid, and plans to continue to pay, distributions monthly.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Board authorized a monthly distribution of $0.09 per share payable in September 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.

Updated 2022 Guidance

PECO has updated earnings guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 to reflect the following:

Accelerated same-center NOI growth due to favorable leasing activity;

Favorable bad debt and straight-line rent impacts;

The issuance to-date of common shares through the Company’s ATM program; and

Updated acquisition activity and debt transactions

Updated Full Year

2022 Guidance Prior Full Year

2022 Guidance Net income per share $0.34 - $0.40 $0.29 - $0.35 Nareit FFO per share $2.09 - $2.15 $2.07 - $2.13 Core FFO per share $2.19 - $2.25 $2.18 - $2.24 Same-Center NOI growth 3.75% - 4.5% 3.25% - 4.0% Acquisitions (net of dispositions) $200 - $300 million $300 - $400 million

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2022 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:

(Unaudited) Low End High End Net income $ 0.34 $ 0.40 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 1.74 1.75 Gain on sale of real estate assets — (0.01 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 0.01 0.01 Nareit FFO $ 2.09 $ 2.15 Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 0.03 0.03 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 0.01 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 0.01 0.01 Transactions and other 0.05 0.05 Core FFO $ 2.19 $ 2.25

Jeff Edison summarized the quarter: “Second quarter results highlight the strength of PECO’s focused and differentiated strategy of owning and operating small-format, neighborhood centers anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer in a market which drives high-recurring foot traffic and Neighbor demand and results in superior financial and operating performance. PECO is a growth company positioned to gain share as we target and buy grocery-anchored shopping centers from a target market of 5,800 identified grocery-anchored shopping centers across the U.S. Our investment grade balance sheet, one of the strongest in our sector, and strong cash-flow-generating portfolio support this growth. With our experienced cycle-tested team, integrated operating platform, and grocery-anchored strategy we are well-positioned to outperform in the future.”

Conference Call Details

PECO plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the presentation.

This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com. The webcast is listen-only. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the same link. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below.

Participants may register for the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI04c758008a6c42b89fcadb125bd3bf59 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For more information on the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2022 and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Condensed and Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Investment in real estate: Land and improvements $ 1,623,203 $ 1,586,993 Building and improvements 3,487,920 3,355,433 In-place lease assets 465,417 452,504 Above-market lease assets 70,842 68,736 Total investment in real estate assets 5,647,382 5,463,666 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,216,331 ) (1,110,426 ) Net investment in real estate assets 4,431,051 4,353,240 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 28,096 31,326 Total investment in real estate assets, net 4,459,147 4,384,566 Cash and cash equivalents 24,657 92,585 Restricted cash 19,030 22,944 Goodwill 29,066 29,066 Other assets, net 162,712 138,050 Real estate investments and other assets held for sale — 1,557 Total assets $ 4,694,612 $ 4,668,768 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Debt obligations, net $ 1,877,107 $ 1,891,722 Below-market lease liabilities, net 108,323 107,526 Earn-out liability — 52,436 Derivative liabilities 52 24,096 Deferred income 21,629 19,145 Accounts payable and other liabilities 92,856 97,229 Liabilities of real estate investments held for sale — 288 Total liabilities 2,099,967 2,192,442 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 115,782 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022; 650,000 shares authorized, 19,550 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 1,157 196 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share, zero shares authorized, issued, and outstanding at June 30, 2022; 350,000 shares authorized, 93,665 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 — 936 Additional paid-in capital 3,341,646 3,264,038 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,571 (24,819 ) Accumulated deficit (1,129,151 ) (1,090,837 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,222,223 2,149,514 Noncontrolling interests 372,422 326,812 Total equity 2,594,645 2,476,326 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,694,612 $ 4,668,768

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Condensed and Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental income $ 137,230 $ 130,335 $ 275,978 $ 257,958 Fees and management income 4,781 2,374 7,242 4,660 Other property income 505 361 1,459 833 Total revenues 142,516 133,070 284,679 263,451 Operating Expenses: Property operating 22,852 21,974 46,172 44,176 Real estate taxes 16,473 16,814 33,964 33,387 General and administrative 11,376 11,937 22,908 21,278 Depreciation and amortization 60,769 56,587 117,995 111,928 Impairment of real estate assets — 1,056 — 6,056 Total operating expenses 111,470 108,368 221,039 216,825 Other: Interest expense, net (17,127 ) (19,132 ) (35,326 ) (39,195 ) Gain on disposal of property, net 2,793 3,744 4,161 17,585 Other expense, net (1,457 ) (2,924 ) (5,822 ) (18,509 ) Net income 15,255 6,390 26,653 6,507 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,727 ) (796 ) (3,046 ) (810 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 13,528 $ 5,594 $ 23,607 $ 5,697 Earnings per share of common stock: Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.06

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Same-Center Net Operating Income

The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 255 properties that were wholly-owned and operational for the entire portion of all comparable reporting periods. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2020, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs on properties that were operational for all comparable periods. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO’s Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company’s financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact its results from operations.

Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.

Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.

Nareit FFO, Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders, and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.

Accordingly, Nareit FFO, Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders, and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Nareit FFO, Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders, and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre

Nareit defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDAre on the same basis.

Adjusted EBITDAre is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDAre includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company’s performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDAre, the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDAre, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) amortization of basis differences in the Company’s investments in its unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.

The Company has included the calculation of EBITDAre to better align with publicly traded REITs. The Company uses EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Same-Center Net Operating Income—The table below compares Same-Center NOI (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Favorable

(Unfavorable) Six Months Ended

June 30, Favorable

(Unfavorable) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenues: Rental income(1) $ 94,169 $ 89,516 $ 4,653 $ 188,562 $ 179,141 $ 9,421 Tenant recovery income 28,375 26,818 1,557 59,772 56,921 2,851 Reserves for uncollectibility(2) 256 2,783 (2,527 ) (515 ) 1,221 (1,736 ) Other property income 439 286 153 1,186 751 435 Total revenues 123,239 119,403 3,836 3.2 % 249,005 238,034 10,971 4.6 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 18,337 17,043 (1,294 ) 38,105 35,756 (2,349 ) Real estate taxes 15,213 16,331 1,118 31,650 32,341 691 Total operating expenses 33,550 33,374 (176 ) (0.5 )% 69,755 68,097 (1,658 ) (2.4 )% Total Same-Center NOI $ 89,689 $ 86,029 $ 3,660 4.3 % $ 179,250 $ 169,937 $ 9,313 5.5 %





(1) Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income. (2) Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.

Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation—Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 15,255 $ 6,390 $ 26,653 $ 6,507 Adjusted to exclude: Fees and management income (4,781 ) (2,374 ) (7,242 ) (4,660 ) Straight-line rental income(1) (3,319 ) (2,970 ) (5,128 ) (4,392 ) Net amortization of above- and below-

market leases (1,078 ) (887 ) (2,080 ) (1,725 ) Lease buyout income (176 ) (1,781 ) (2,141 ) (2,578 ) General and administrative expenses 11,376 11,937 22,908 21,278 Depreciation and amortization 60,769 56,587 117,995 111,928 Impairment of real estate assets — 1,056 — 6,056 Interest expense, net 17,127 19,132 35,326 39,195 Gain on disposal of property, net (2,793 ) (3,744 ) (4,161 ) (17,585 ) Other expense, net 1,457 2,924 5,822 18,509 Property operating expenses related to

fees and management income 1,287 1,306 2,357 2,122 NOI for real estate investments 95,124 87,576 190,309 174,655 Less: Non-same-center NOI(2) (5,435 ) (1,547 ) (11,059 ) (4,718 ) Total Same-Center NOI $ 89,689 $ 86,029 $ 179,250 $ 169,937





(1) Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis. (2) Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties which includes properties acquired or sold and corporate activities.

Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Net income $ 15,255 $ 6,390 $ 26,653 $ 6,507 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 59,849 55,654 116,169 109,995 Impairment of real estate assets — 1,056 — 6,056 Gain on disposal of property, net (2,793 ) (3,744 ) (4,161 ) (17,585 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint

ventures (1,186 ) 537 (481 ) (100 ) Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit

holders $ 71,125 $ 59,893 $ 138,180 $ 104,873 Calculation of Core FFO Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit

holders $ 71,125 $ 59,893 $ 138,180 $ 104,873 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 920 933 1,826 1,933 Change in fair value of earn-out liability — 2,000 1,809 18,000 Transaction and acquisition expenses 2,035 934 4,080 1,075 Loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and

other, net 129 419 1,029 1,110 Amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis

differences 175 79 219 825 Realized performance income(1) (2,546 ) — (2,742 ) — Core FFO $ 71,838 $ 64,258 $ 144,401 $ 127,816 Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders/Core FFO per Diluted Share Weighted-average shares of common stock

outstanding - diluted 129,117 107,175 128,857 107,102 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit

holders per share - diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 1.07 $ 0.98 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 1.12 $ 1.19





(1) Realized performance income includes fees received related to the achievement of certain performance targets in our NRP joint venture.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Calculation of EBITDAre Net income $ 15,255 $ 6,390 $ 26,653 $ 6,507 $ 17,233 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 60,769 56,587 117,995 111,928 221,433 Interest expense, net 17,127 19,132 35,326 39,195 76,371 Gain on disposal of property, net (2,793 ) (3,744 ) (4,161 ) (17,585 ) (30,421 ) Impairment of real estate assets — 1,056 — 6,056 6,754 Federal, state, and local tax expense 97 165 194 331 327 Adjustments related to

unconsolidated joint ventures (885 ) (535 ) 134 597 1,431 EBITDAre $ 89,570 $ 79,051 $ 176,141 $ 147,029 $ 293,128 Calculation of Adjusted EBITDAre EBITDAre $ 89,570 $ 79,051 $ 176,141 $ 147,029 $ 293,128 Adjustments: Change in fair value of earn-out

liability — 2,000 1,809 18,000 30,436 Transaction and acquisition

expenses 2,035 934 4,080 1,075 5,363 Amortization of unconsolidated joint

venture basis differences 175 79 219 825 1,167 Realized performance income(1) $ (2,546 ) $ — (2,742 ) — (675 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 89,234 $ 82,064 $ 179,507 $ 166,929 $ 329,419





(1) Realized performance income includes fees received related to the achievement of certain performance targets in our NRP joint venture.

Financial Leverage Ratios—The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of June 30, 2022 allows it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands):



June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net debt: Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred

financing expenses $ 1,919,467 $ 1,941,504 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 25,072 93,109 Total net debt $ 1,894,395 $ 1,848,395 Enterprise value: Net debt $ 1,894,395 $ 1,848,395 Total equity market capitalization(1)(2) 4,354,726 4,182,996 Total enterprise value $ 6,249,121 $ 6,031,391





(1) Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 130.3 million and 126.6 million diluted shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $33.41 and $33.04 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units as of June 30, 2022 and Class B common stock, common stock, and OP units as of December 31, 2021.

The following table presents the calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre and net debt to total enterprise value as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized: Net debt $ 1,894,395 $ 1,848,395 Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized(1) 341,997 329,419 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized 5.5 x 5.6 x Net debt to total enterprise value: Net debt $ 1,894,395 $ 1,848,395 Total enterprise value 6,249,121 6,031,391 Net debt to total enterprise value 30.3 % 30.6 %





(1) Adjusted EBITDAre is based on a trailing twelve month period.

About Phillips Edison & Company



Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of June 30, 2022, PECO manages 289 shopping centers, including 269 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.9 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, but are not limited to: (a) statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, initiatives, and prospects; (b) statements about the Company’s underwritten incremental yields; and (c) statements about the Company’s future results of operations, capital expenditures, and liquidity. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation: (i) changes in national, regional, or local economic climates; (ii) local market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in the Company’s portfolio; (iii) vacancies, changes in market rental rates, and the need to periodically repair, renovate, and re-let space; (iv) competition from other available shopping centers and the attractiveness of properties in the Company’s portfolio to its tenants; (v) the financial stability of the Company’s tenants, including, without limitation, their ability to pay rent; (vi) the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (vii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (viii) potential liability for environmental matters; (ix) damage to the Company’s properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events, and the physical effects of climate change; (x) the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax, and other considerations; (xi) changes in tax, real estate, environmental, and zoning laws; (xii) information technology security breaches; (xiii) the Company’s corporate responsibility initiatives; (xiv) loss of key executives; (xv) the concentration of the Company’s portfolio in a limited number of industries, geographies, or investments; (xvi) the economic, political, and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic; (xvii) the Company’s ability to re-lease its properties on the same or better terms, or at all, in the event of non-renewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant; (xviii) the loss or bankruptcy of the Company’s tenants; (xix) to the extent the Company is seeking to dispose of properties, the Company’s ability to do so at attractive prices or at all; and (xx) the impact of inflation on the Company and on its tenants. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2022, as updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods.

Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investors:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Kimberly Green, Vice President of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399

kgreen@phillipsedison.com

Stephanie Hout, Director of Investor Relations

(513) 746-2594

shout@phillipsedison.com

Source: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.