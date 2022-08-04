Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2022.



“Our second quarter revenue was adversely affected by a supply chain issue that resulted in a delay in the completion of several orders from a large CATV customer. We have since fulfilled and shipped substantially all of these orders and, although delayed, we have recognized the resulting revenue in Q3,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the supply chain challenges we are encouraged by the continued robust demand in the CATV market and improved conditions in the telecom market. We continue to see good customer traction with our 400G products and we have received nearly $5 million in orders already. We expect that 400G revenue will begin to ramp up in the second half of this year as we begin to increase production volume.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $52.3 million, compared $54.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $52.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.



GAAP gross margin was 16.5%, compared with 19.9% in the second quarter of 2021 and 17.3% in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 16.7%, compared with 25.0% in the second quarter of 2021 and 17.5% in the first quarter of 2022.



GAAP net loss was $14.5 million, or $0.52 per basic share, compared with net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.31 per basic share in the second quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $16.1 million, or $0.58 per basic share in the first quarter of 2022.



Non-GAAP net loss was $7.6 million, or $0.28 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.15 per basic share in the second quarter of 2021, and a non-GAAP net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.29 per basic share in the first quarter of 2022.



A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Outlook (+)

For the third quarter of 2022, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $57 million to $60 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 16.5% to 18.5%.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $7.6 million to $9.1 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.27 to $0.32 using approximately 27.9 million shares.

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the second of 2022. half forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses), and expenses associated with discontinued products, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q2 2022 and Q2 2021 are certain non-recurring expenses related to extreme weather and pandemic events and non-recurring tax expenses or benefits (if any)., and employee severance expenses (if any). In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net loss by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q2 2022 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q2 2021.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 40,650 $ 41,136 Accounts Receivable, Net 49,139 47,944 Notes receivable 212 8,148 Inventories 98,181 92,516 Prepaid Income Tax - 1 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 6,235 4,334 Total Current Assets $ 194,417 194,079 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 224,349 243,035 Land Use Rights, Net 5,500 5,856 Operating Right of Use Asset 6,165 7,078 Financing Right of Use Asset 41 57 Intangible Assets, Net 3,763 3,836 Other Assets 520 518 TOTAL ASSETS $ 434,755 $ 454,459 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 52,496 $ 34,402 Accrued Expenses 12,440 15,587 Current Lease Liability-Operating 1,023 1,062 Current Lease Liability-Financing 19 19 Bank Acceptance Payable 10,273 8,198 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 53,565 49,689 Total Current Liabilities 129,816 108,957 Notes Payable and Long Term Debt - 5,000 Convertible Senior Notes 79,090 78,680 Other Long-Term Liabilities 6,255 7,252 TOTAL LIABILITIES 215,161 199,889 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 219,594 254,570 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 434,755 $ 454,459





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Revenue 2022 2021 2022 2021 CATV $ 23,713 27,599 $ 48,694 46,238 Datacenter 21,497 22,392 42,911 48,331 Telecom 6,276 3,333 11,541 7,811 FTTH 27 298 124 722 Other 786 567 1,270 788 Total Revenue 52,299 54,189 104,540 103,890 Total Cost of Goods Sold 43,671 43,411 86,888 82,393 Total Gross Profit 8,628 10,778 17,652 21,497 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 8,328 10,914 17,814 21,842 Sales and Marketing 2,164 2,832 4,722 5,792 General and Administrative 11,035 10,681 22,254 21,550 Total Operating Expenses 21,527 24,427 44,790 49,184 Operating Loss (12,899 ) (13,649 ) (27,138 ) (27,687 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 31 16 59 32 Interest Expense (1,408 ) (1,367 ) (2,810 ) (2,798 ) Other Income 108 6,370 182 6,410 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) (288 ) 427 (811 ) 218 Total Other Expense: (1,557 ) 5,446 (3,380 ) 3,862 Net loss before Income Taxes (14,456 ) (8,203 ) (30,518 ) (23,825 ) Net loss (14,456 ) (8,203 ) (30,518 ) (23,825 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.52 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.89 ) diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic 27,612 26,850 27,537 26,637 diluted 27,612 26,850 27,537 26,637



