Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2022. A conference call will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $9.6 million, a 60% increase from prior-year quarter

Gross margin improved 170 basis points year-over-year to 45.7%

Net income of $284,829 or $0.01 per diluted share

Generated EBITDA of $569,412 1

Repurchased 451,590 shares of stock

Non-Oil and Gas revenue is on track to exceed $1 million for the fiscal year, more than tripling our previous year's results

“Our second quarter results reflect continued progress within our historical business segments and into new markets. Revenues increased sequentially for the fifth consecutive quarter, and we reported another quarterly net profit despite product shortages and significant cost pressures across our business,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. “The initiatives implemented in 2021 and earlier this year made inventory more readily available late in the quarter which allowed us to start to work down sales backorders and to begin replenishing product on the shelf. Our balance sheet remains strong, which affords us the flexibility to respond to additional opportunities within our core business, as well as new markets for our products.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $9.6 million, compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter and $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increases were primarily driven by improving demand from the COVID-19 pandemic recovery and higher oil prices.

Gross profit was $4.4 million, compared to $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 45.7% of revenues, compared to 47.9% of revenues in the prior quarter and 44.0% of revenues in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in gross profit and margin reflect higher revenue, while the sequential decrease in gross profit and margin reflects the inflation impact on direct labor, shipping and freight costs.

Total operating expenses were $4.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the first quarter and $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is related to higher direct labor costs, headcount increases, and increases in travel and automobile expenses.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 36% and R&D increased 20%, while depreciation decreased 4% from the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was $284,829 or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $627,161 or $0.01 per diluted share in the first quarter and a net loss of ($397,166) or ($0.01) per share in the second quarter last year.

“We continue to experience increased levels of interest in our solutions related to new activity, retrofit programs, and other capital projects that were deferred during the pandemic, due primarily to elevated oil prices,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “Our initiatives outside our traditional oil and gas business continue to gain traction. We received our largest order in this growth area during the quarter and we are on track to exceed our internal revenue target related to this segment. In addition, we are evaluating potential new products, acquisitions and partnership opportunities to further extend Profire’s offerings. We look forward to building on our momentum through the latter half of 2022 and delivering long-term value to our shareholders,”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, the Company’s expected revenues from recent acquisitions, the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2022 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

For the three Months Ended June 30, 2022 EBITDA Calculation Net Income $ 284,829 Add back net income tax expense $ 27,177 Add back net interest expense $ (20,307 ) Add back depreciation and amortization $ 277,713 EBITDA calculated $ 569,412





PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,418,827 $ 8,188,270 Short-term investments 463,027 1,013,683 Accounts receivable, net 7,311,562 6,262,799 Inventories, net (note 3) 9,256,684 7,185,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4) 1,156,314 1,025,276 Income tax receivable 25,994 560,445 Total Current Assets 25,632,408 24,235,721 LONG-TERM ASSETS Net deferred tax asset 160,877 163,254 Long-term investments 8,619,410 8,259,809 Financing right-of-use asset 146,100 65,280 Property and equipment, net 10,799,084 11,185,539 Intangible assets, net 1,438,467 1,549,138 Goodwill 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 23,743,319 23,802,401 TOTAL ASSETS $ 49,375,727 $ 48,038,122 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,945,957 $ 1,822,559 Accrued liabilities (note 5) 2,322,683 1,872,348 Current financing lease liability (note 6) 53,269 30,214 Total Current Liabilities 5,321,909 3,725,121 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 135,698 136,106 Long-term financing lease liability (note 6) 94,958 35,912 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,552,565 3,897,139 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7) Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,071,283 issued and 47,033,153 outstanding at June 30, 2022, and 51,720,142 issued and 47,643,233 outstanding at December 31, 2021 52,072 51,720 Treasury stock, at cost (7,336,323 ) (6,107,593 ) Additional paid-in capital 31,371,682 30,819,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,654,188 ) (2,100,467 ) Retained earnings 22,389,919 21,477,929 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 43,823,162 44,140,983 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 49,375,727 $ 48,038,122

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES (note 8) Sales of products, net $ 8,860,682 $ 5,374,539 $ 17,739,105 $ 10,032,074 Sales of services, net 772,465 659,744 1,397,182 1,094,558 Total Revenues 9,633,147 6,034,283 19,136,287 11,126,632 COST OF SALES Cost of sales - product 4,530,065 2,910,879 8,912,764 5,448,513 Cost of sales - services 699,937 465,672 1,263,674 845,700 Total Cost of Sales 5,230,002 3,376,551 10,176,438 6,294,213 GROSS PROFIT 4,403,145 2,657,732 8,959,849 4,832,419 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 3,786,561 2,783,872 7,178,938 5,338,408 Research and development 362,197 301,445 670,512 558,336 Depreciation and amortization 159,580 166,852 326,597 334,337 Total Operating Expenses 4,308,338 3,252,169 8,176,047 6,231,081 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 94,807 (594,437 ) 783,802 (1,398,662 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of property and equipment 214,841 38,492 310,683 112,393 Other income (expense) (17,949 ) 4,836 (36,728 ) 4,739 Interest income 20,307 28,569 41,852 49,631 Total Other Income 217,199 71,897 315,807 166,763 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 312,006 (522,540 ) 1,099,609 (1,231,899 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) (27,177 ) 125,374 (187,619 ) 233,233 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 284,829 $ (397,166 ) $ 911,990 $ (998,666 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ (290,291 ) $ 163,485 $ (131,933 ) $ 303,091 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments (134,662 ) 55,529 (421,788 ) 47,555 Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (424,953 ) 219,014 (553,721 ) 350,646 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (140,124 ) $ (178,152 ) $ 358,269 $ (648,020 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,092,275 48,054,136 47,285,782 48,022,295 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,699,208 48,054,136 48,865,186 48,022,295

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.



PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 911,990 $ (998,666 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 558,832 683,597 Gain on sale of property and equipment (310,683 ) (112,393 ) Bad debt expense 28,474 (32,463 ) Stock awards issued for services 412,893 332,127 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (877,417 ) (7,313 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 534,456 (299,436 ) Inventories (2,097,471 ) 577,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (140,352 ) 988,464 Deferred tax asset/liability (408 ) 78,746 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,601,376 345,818 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 621,690 1,555,822 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 412,339 69,484 Purchase of investments (231,032 ) (719,817 ) Purchase of property and equipment (223,215 ) (93,049 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (41,908 ) (743,382 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (93,527 ) (42,829 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options 25,106 — Purchase of treasury stock (1,228,731 ) — Principal paid towards lease liability (19,787 ) (21,749 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,316,939 ) (64,578 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (32,286 ) 25,201 NET CHANGE IN CASH (769,443 ) 773,063 CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,188,270 9,148,312 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 7,418,827 $ 9,921,375 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 1,253 $ 2,353 Income taxes $ 21,000 $ 17,150 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ 212,787 $ —

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.

