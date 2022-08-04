Endoscope Reprocessing Market to Reach $3.3. Billion by 2026. Growing Approvals of Automated Endoscope Reprocessing Revolutionizing the Market – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, endoscope reprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.5% during 2022-2027. The presence of a large target population and endoscope reprocessing equipment manufacturers contributes to the high market share of North America. APAC is likely to be the fastest growing region with the highest CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period. The main reason for fast growth in the region is due to the growing availability of endoscope reprocessing systems, the presence of cheap labor, the low cost of manufacturing, and major technological advances in the healthcare sector.



In 2021, automated endoscope reprocessing accounted for an over 68% share in the global endoscope reprocessing market. Endoscopes are semi critical devices that require a high level of disinfection. There are two methods of endoscope disinfection: manual disinfection and automated endoscope reprocessing. During manual disinfection, the cleaner is exposed to an irritant and toxic disinfectant solution. Sufficient cleaning requires manpower, and a constant level of disinfection effects is hardly obtained even though only one person performs the whole process. Therefore, automated endoscope reprocessing (AERs) are frequently used these days.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $3.3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.02 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 8.37% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product (Reprocessing Equipment, Disinfectants, Detergents, Drying, Storage & Transport Systems, Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & Medical Office Suites, Standalone Reprocessing Service Facilities, Others) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA KEY VENDORS Steris, Ecolab, Getinge AB, Olympus, and Fortive

Increasing Hospital Investments in Endoscopes & Related Reprocessing Systems

Healthcare facilities and other standalone diagnostics centers are under more pressure to run an efficient, profitable operation for performing endoscopic procedures. Many endoscopy departments undertake efforts to increase their volume without increasing their procedure costs. In 2021, the Jamaican government announced an investment of around $700 million to procure diagnostic and other medical devices. In addition, preparatory groundwork is underway on a new over $17 million state-of-the-art endoscopy unit. The funding is part of a $28.23 million emergency national capital investment given to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), which will modernize the hospital’s facilities for patients, their families, and staff.

In 2022, an investment of over $6 million was made in a new endoscopy and urology diagnostic hub at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton, UK, which is due to open later this year. The new hub will provide state-of-the-art facilities to patients undergoing urology and endoscopy procedures. Such funding also contributes to the increased purchase of endoscope reprocessing. For instance, in February 2022, the Rotary Club of Wellington, Canada, entered a second pledge commitment with the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation to fund up to $60,000 to purchase an AER needed at the Quinte Health Care Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital, Canada.

With the increased investments and fundings made for endoscopes and their reprocessing equipment, more patients can easily undergo these procedures, minimizing the risk of endoscopic infections that can pass to patients and healthcare professionals. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global endoscope reprocessing market during the forecast period.

Key Insights

The market is further segmented by reprocessing equipment into automated endoscope reprocesses and disinfection & sterilization systems accounting for around 69% and 31% market shares, respectively, in 2021.

The global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics & medical office suites, standalone reprocessing service facilities, and others. The standalone reprocessing service facilities segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

APAC is likely to be the fastest growing region with the highest CAGR of more than 9.50% during the forecast period. The main reason for fastest growth to likely occur in the region is due to the growing availability of endoscope reprocessing systems, presence of cheap labor and low cost of manufacturing, as well as major technological advancements in the healthcare sector.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 Key Company Profiles and 30 Other Prominent Vendors

Key Vendors:

STERIS

Ecolab

Getinge AB

Olympus

Fortive



Other Prominent Vendors

3M

ATMS

Metall Zug

BES Healthcare

CONMED

Hoya

CREO Medical

Medalkan

Medical Devices

Metrex Research

PurposeBuilt

Richard Wolf

Summit Imaging

NanoSonics

Pentax medical

Mitra Group

CENSIS

Sympliant

Acuro Organics

Becto

Brulin

Cardinal Health

Cetylite

Contec

Hygiene-Konzepte

Lonza

Hako Group

Pharmax

The Clorox



Market Segments

Product:

Reprocessing Equipment

Disinfectants

Detergents

Drying, Storage & Transport Systems

Others



End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Medical Office Suites

Standalone Reprocessing Service Facilities

Others:

Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain



APAC

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia



Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

