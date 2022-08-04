Regency Centers Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) today reported financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2022 and provided updated 2022 earnings guidance. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, Net Income was $0.61 per diluted share and $0.56 per diluted share, respectively.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Reported Nareit FFO of $1.00 per diluted share and Core Operating Earnings of $0.94 per diluted share for the second quarter

Raised 2022 Nareit FFO guidance to a range of $3.92 to $3.96 per diluted share

Reported that Same Property NOI excluding lease termination fees and prior year collections increased 3.1% during the second quarter over the same period a year ago

Increased Same Property percent leased by 160 basis points to 94.5%, and Same Property small shop percent leased by 220 basis points to 91.0%, compared to June 30, 2021

Executed 1.3 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases during the second quarter at a blended cash rent spread of +8.8%

Started approximately $50 million of new development and redevelopment projects and completed nearly $12 million of redevelopment projects during the second quarter, each at Regency’s share

Net project costs for Regency’s in-process development and redevelopment projects were approximately $390 million as of June 30, 2022

Completed property acquisitions of $130 million and property dispositions of $40 million during the second quarter, each at Regency’s share

Repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $58.25 per share, for $75.4 million

Issued the Company’s fifth annual Corporate Responsibility Report on May 24, 2022

Achieved pro-rata net debt-to-operating EBITDAre of 5.0x as of June 30, 2022

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 2, 2022, Regency’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.625 per share

“Despite the macroeconomic pressures that exist today, our operating trends remain strong, as we produced another quarter of solid results, leading us to raise full-year guidance” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Robust leasing activity and our value creation pipeline provide further tailwinds to our growth outlook for the remainder of the year, while the strength of our balance sheet allows us to be patient and opportunistic. Also, as a foundational strategy for Regency, we were pleased to highlight our ESG achievements during the quarter and provide aggressive de-carbonization and other sustainability targets.”

Financial Results

Net Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (“Net Income”) was $104.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $95.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.



Nareit FFO

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) was $173.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $168.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Nareit FFO in the second quarter of 2022 includes positive uncollectible lease income of $5.3 million at Regency’s share, or $0.03 per diluted share, favorably impacted by the collection of revenues reserved during 2020 and 2021. Additional detail on uncollectible lease income is on page 34 of the second quarter 2022 supplemental package. Nareit FFO in the second quarter of 2022 also benefitted from the reversal of straight-line rent reserves of $3.5 million at Regency’s share, or $0.02 per diluted share, triggered by the conversion of some cash basis tenants back to accrual basis accounting.





Core Operating Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Core Operating Earnings was $163.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $161.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.



Portfolio Performance

Same Property NOI

Second quarter 2022 Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”), excluding lease termination fees, increased by 0.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

Second quarter 2022 Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”), excluding lease termination fees and prior year collections, increased by 3.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

Second quarter 2022 Same Property base rent increased by 3.0% compared to the same period in 2021.



Leased Occupancy

As of June 30, 2022, Regency’s wholly-owned portfolio plus its pro-rata share of co-investment partnerships, was 94.2% leased.

As of June 30, 2022, Regency’s Same Property portfolio was 94.5% leased, an increase of 20 basis points sequentially and an increase of 160 basis points compared to June 30, 2021. Same Property anchor percent leased, which includes spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet, was 96.6%, a decline of 10 basis points sequentially. Same Property shop percent leased, which includes spaces less than 10,000 square feet, was 91.0%, an increase of 60 basis points sequentially.

As of June 30, 2022, Regency’s Same Property portfolio was 92.1% commenced, an increase of 10 basis points sequentially and an increase of 110 basis points compared to June 30, 2021.



Leasing Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, Regency executed approximately 1.3 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +8.8%.

For the trailing twelve months, the Company executed approximately 6.8 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +8.3%.

Corporate Responsibility

On May 24, 2022, Regency issued its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, illustrating the Company’s continued sustainability commitment and leadership, as well as describing its key environmental, social, and governance initiatives and achievements. The report can be found on Regency’s Corporate Responsibility website.

Regency achieved 2022 Green Lease Leaders Gold recognition, granted by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance.

Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet

Developments and Redevelopments

During the second quarter, Regency started approximately $50 million of development and redevelopment projects, at the Company’s share, including the second phase of the ground-up Baybrook East development in Houston and the redevelopment of Buckhead Landing in Atlanta.

As of June 30, 2022, Regency’s in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of approximately $390 million at the Company’s share, 51% of which has been incurred to date.

During the second quarter, the Company completed redevelopment projects with combined costs of over $12 million, at the Company’s share.



Property Transactions

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed a combined total of $130 million of acquisitions at Regency’s share, including the previously-announced acquisition of its partner’s 75% interest in four properties in the RegCal JV portfolio for $88.5 million at Regency’s share, and the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Whole Foods-anchored Baederwood Shopping Center in Philadelphia for $41.3 million.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed the disposition of three properties for a combined total gross sales price of $40 million, at Regency’s share.

Balance Sheet

During the second quarter of 2022, as part of the Company’s previously-announced stock repurchase program, Regency repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $58.25 per share, for $75.4 million.

As previously announced, during the second quarter of 2022 the Company settled approximately 1.0 million shares under forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program, entered into during 2021 at an average gross issuance price of $65.78 per share.

As of June 30, 2022, Regency had full capacity available under its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2022, Regency’s pro-rata net debt-to-operating EBITDAre ratio was 5.0x.

Dividend

On August 2, 2022, Regency’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.625 per share. The dividend is payable on October 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.



2022 Guidance

Regency Centers has updated its 2022 guidance, as summarized in the table below. Please refer to the Company’s “Business Update” presentation for additional detail on its guidance, as well as in the second quarter 2022 supplemental package. All materials are posted on the Company’s website at investors.regencycenters.com.

Full Year 2022 Guidance (in thousands, except per share data) 2Q YTD Current Guidance Prior Guidance Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per diluted share $1.74 $2.60 - $2.64 $2.50 - $2.56 Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) per diluted share $2.04 $3.92 - $3.96 $3.84 - $3.90 Core Operating Earnings per diluted share (1) $1.91 $3.70 - $3.74 $3.65 - $3.71 Same property NOI growth without termination fees 4.1% +1.25% to +2.25% 0% to +1.5% Same property NOI growth without termination fees or collection of PY reserves 8.6% +4.75% to +5.75% +3.5% to +5.0% Collection of Prior Year Reserves (2) $15,033 +/- $18,000 +/- $18,000 Certain non-cash items (3) $22,457 +/- $37,500 +/- $33,500 Impact from Reversal of Uncollectible Straight-Line Rent Receivables (4) $7,494 $7,494 $3,967 Net G&A expense $43,598 $86,000 - $88,000 $82,500 - $85,500 Net interest expense $82,984 $166,000 - $167,000 $165,000 - $166,000 Recurring third party fees & commissions $12,654 $24,000 - $25,000 $24,000 - $25,000 Development and Redevelopment spend $57,972 +/- $140,000 +/- $150,000 Acquisitions $170,908 +/- $170,000 +/- $170,000 Cap rate (weighted average) 5.6% +/- 5.6% +/- 5.6% Dispositions $177,604 +/- $190,000 +/- $210,000 Cap rate (weighted average) (5) 3.0% +/- 3.3% +/- 3.7% Forward ATM settlement (gross) $64,768 +/-$65,000 +/-$65,000 Share Repurchase settlement (gross) $75,393 +/-$75,000 $0 (1) Core Operating Earnings excludes certain non-cash items, including straight-line rents, above/below market rent amortization, and amortization of mark-to-market debt, as well as transaction related income/expenses and debt extinguishment charges. (2) Represents the expected collection in 2022 of revenues in the Same Property portfolio reserved in 2020 and 2021; included in Uncollectible Lease Income. (3) Includes above and below market rent amortization, straight-line rents, and amortization of mark-to-market debt adjustments. (4) Positive impact on Uncollectible Straight Line Rent from the conversion of cash basis tenants back to an accrual basis of accounting, only included in guidance as tenants are converted. (5) Weighted average cap rates exclude non-income producing assets; 2022 average cap rates include the sale of Costa Verde in 1Q22 ($125M at a ~1.5% cap rate).

Conference Call Information

To discuss Regency’s second quarter results and provide further business updates, management will host a conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in and webcast information is below.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date: Friday, August 5, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562 Webcast: 2nd Quarter 2022 Webcast Link

Replay : Webcast Archive – Investor Relations page under Events & Webcasts

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Nareit FFO and Core Operating Earnings - Actual (in thousands)

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Three Months Ended Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to Nareit FFO: Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 104,796 95,490 $ 300,024 176,146 Adjustments to reconcile to Nareit Funds From Operations (1): Depreciation and amortization (excluding FF&E) 85,738 81,177 169,868 165,671 Gain on sale of real estate (17,089 ) (19,777 ) (119,099 ) (31,847 ) Provision for impairment of real estate - 11,091 - 11,091 Exchangeable operating partnership units 452 432 1,315 796 Nareit Funds From Operations $ 173,897 168,413 $ 352,108 321,857 Reconciliation of Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings: Nareit Funds From Operations 173,897 168,413 352,108 321,857 Adjustments to reconcile to Core Operating Earnings (1): Early extinguishment of debt 176 - 176 - Certain Non Cash Items Straight line rent (2,534 ) (2,861 ) (6,012 ) (6,290 ) Uncollectible straight line rent (3,071 ) 1,962 (5,454 ) 4,535 Above/below market rent amortization, net (5,323 ) (5,728 ) (10,715 ) (11,708 ) Debt premium/discount amortization $ (51 ) (183 ) $ (157 ) (92 ) Core Operating Earnings $ 163,094 161,603 $ 329,946 308,302 Weighted Average Shares For Diluted Earnings per Share 172,424 170,172 172,036 170,065 Weighted Average Shares For Diluted FFO and Core Operating Earnings per Share 173,165 170,935 172,791 170,828 (1) Includes Regency's consolidated entities and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated co-investment partnerships, net of pro-rata share attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Same Property NOI is a key non-GAAP measure used by management in evaluating the operating performance of Regency’s properties. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to pro-rata Same Property NOI.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Pro-Rata Same Property NOI - Actual (in thousands)

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Three Months Ended Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 104,796 95,490 $ 300,024 176,146 Less: Management, transaction, and other fees (6,499 ) (7,355 ) (13,183 ) (13,748 ) Other(1) (12,110 ) (8,355 ) (24,731 ) (16,059 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 79,350 74,217 157,192 151,476 General and administrative 17,645 19,187 36,437 40,474 Other operating expense 617 1,177 2,790 1,875 Other expense (income) 37,876 14,168 (24,840 ) 37,920 Equity in income of investments in real estate excluded from NOI (2) (375 ) 24,943 12,013 38,244 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,191 1,342 2,779 2,311 NOI 222,491 214,814 448,481 418,639 Less non-same property NOI (3) (5,271 ) 2,486 (8,983 ) 3,622 Same Property NOI $ 217,220 217,300 $ 439,498 422,261 Same Property NOI without Termination Fees $ 216,280 215,050 $ 436,610 419,595 Same Property NOI without Termination Fees or Redevelopments $ 191,199 192,437 $ 384,114 371,638 Same Property NOI without Termination Fees or Collection of PY Reserves $ 210,525 204,097 $ 421,577 388,075 (1) Includes straight-line rental income and expense, net of reserves, above and below market rent amortization, other fees, and noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes non-NOI expenses incurred at our unconsolidated real estate partnerships, such as, but not limited to, straight-line rental income, above and below market rent amortization, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and real estate gains and impairments. (3) Includes revenues and expenses attributable to Non-Same Property, Projects in Development, corporate activities, and noncontrolling interests. Also includes adjustments for earnings at the four and seven properties we acquired from our former unconsolidated RegCal and USAA partnerships in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q with the SEC and, therefore, remain subject to adjustment.

The Company has published forward-looking statements and additional financial information in its second quarter 2022 supplemental package that may help investors estimate earnings. A copy of the Company’s second quarter 2022 supplemental package will be available on the Company's website at investors.regencycenters.com or by written request to: Investor Relations, Regency Centers Corporation, One Independent Drive, Suite 114, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202. The supplemental package contains more detailed financial and property results including financial statements, an outstanding debt summary, acquisition and development activity, investments in partnerships, information pertaining to securities issued other than common stock, property details, a significant tenant rent report and a lease expiration table in addition to earnings and valuation guidance assumptions. The information provided in the supplemental package is unaudited and includes non-GAAP measures, and there can be no assurance that the information will not vary from the final information in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022. Regency may, but assumes no obligation to, update information in the supplemental package from time to time.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes.

We do not consider non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, rather they supplement GAAP measures by providing additional information we believe to be useful to our shareholders. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is they may exclude significant expense and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management’s judgment about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures we use to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of the Company.

Nareit FFO is a commonly used measure of REIT performance, which the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains on sale and impairments of real estate, net of tax, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Regency computes Nareit FFO for all periods presented in accordance with Nareit's definition. Since Nareit FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and gains on sales and impairments of real estate, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact on operations from trends in percent leased, rental rates, operating costs, acquisition and development activities, and financing costs. This provides a perspective of the Company’s financial performance not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Thus, Nareit FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's operating performance, which does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP; and, therefore, should not be considered a substitute measure of cash flows from operations. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Nareit FFO.

Core Operating Earnings is an additional performance measure that excludes from Nareit FFO: (i) transaction related income or expenses; (ii) gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt; (iii) certain non-cash components of earnings derived from above and below market rent amortization, straight-line rents, and amortization of mark-to-market of debt adjustments; and (iv) other amounts as they occur. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income to Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings.

Forward-Looking Statements

