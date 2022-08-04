CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



“The rental season got off to a solid start, generating strong performance through the second quarter as all aspects of the operating platform worked effectively to maximize cash flows,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “We believe that the demand characteristics created by the attractive demographics of our portfolio position us to perform well through all macroeconomic backdrops.”

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter

Reported earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders of $0.26.

Reported funds from operations (“FFO”) per share, as adjusted, of $0.62.

Increased same-store (523 stores) net operating income (“NOI”) 19.0% year over year, driven by 14.0% revenue growth and a 2.5% increase in property operating expenses.

Same-store occupancy during the quarter averaged 95.1% and ended the quarter at 95.3%.

Closed on one property acquisition for $23.0 million.

Opened for operation one development project for a total cost of $21.8 million.

Added 35 stores to our third-party management platform during the quarter, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 680.



Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $58.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $48.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $0.26 for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $0.24 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $140.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $105.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 24.0% to $0.62 for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $0.50 for the same period last year.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired one wholly-owned store in Texas for $23.0 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company acquired one wholly-owned store in Georgia for $20.7 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, the Company has acquired three stores for $75.7 million.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company opened for operation one development project in Virginia for a total cost of $21.8 million. The project is in close proximity to an existing store and has been combined with the existing store in our store count, as well as for operational and reporting purposes.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had two joint venture development properties under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $78.0 million related to these projects and had invested $37.7 million of that total as of June 30, 2022. Both stores are located in New York and are expected to open at various times between the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2023.

Unconsolidated Real Estate Venture Activity

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company’s joint venture, HVP V, acquired a property located in New Jersey for $33.2 million.

Third-Party Management

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s third-party management platform included 680 stores totaling 45.9 million rentable square feet. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company added 35 stores and 68 stores, respectively, to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company’s same-store portfolio at June 30, 2022 included 523 stores containing approximately million rentable square feet, or approximately of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company’s 609 consolidated stores. These same-store properties represented approximately of property NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Same-store physical occupancy as of June 30, 2022 and 2021 was 95.3% and 96.0%, respectively. Same-store revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased 14.0% and same-store operating expenses increased 2.5% from the same quarter in 2021. Same-store NOI increased 19.0% from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Results

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s total consolidated portfolio included 609 stores containing 43.9 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 93.6%.

Revenues increased $49.4 million and property operating expenses increased $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. Increases in revenues were primarily attributable to increased rental rates on our same-store portfolio as well as revenues generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties. Increases in property operating expenses were primarily attributable to a $7.1 million increase from stores acquired or opened in 2021 and 2022 included in our non-same store portfolio as well as increases in expenses from same-store properties primarily related to property taxes.

Interest expense increased from $19.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $23.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $4.0 million. The increase was attributable to a higher amount of outstanding debt that was used to fund a portion of the Company’s growth. This increase was partially offset by lower interest rates during the 2022 period. The average outstanding debt balance was $3.16 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $2.25 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was 2.91% and 3.41%, respectively.

Financing Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company did not sell any common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 5.9 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Quarterly Dividend

On May 17, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

2022 Financial Outlook

“Strong second quarter results have further improved our outlook for the balance of 2022 which is reflected in the increases to our same store and FFO guidance ranges,” commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. “Our investment-grade balance sheet is well positioned in this volatile interest rate environment, with 94.6% of our debt fixed and no major debt maturities until 2024.”

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for the year will be between $1.05 and $1.09 (previously $0.95 to $1.00), and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2022 will be between $2.47 and $2.51 (previously $2.37 to $2.42). Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2022, the same-store pool consists of 523 properties totaling 37.0 million rentable square feet.

Current Ranges for 2022 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Annual Assumptions Prior Guidance(1) Same-store revenue growth 11.50% to 12.50% 8.75% to 10.25% Same-store expense growth 3.50% to 4.50% 5.50% to 6.50% Same-store NOI growth 15.00% to 16.00% 10.25% to 11.75% Acquisition of consolidated operating properties $ 100.0M to $ 300.0M $ 100.0M to $ 300.0M New development openings (2) $ 54.9M to $ 54.9M $ 54.9M to $ 54.9M Dispositions $ 0.0M to $ 50.0M $ 0.0M to $ 50.0M Accretion from Storage West transaction $ 0.02 to $ 0.03 $ 0.02 to $ 0.03 Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) Property management fee income $ 32.0M to $ 33.0M $ 30.5M to $ 32.5M General and administrative expenses $ 54.0M to $ 56.0M $ 54.0M to $ 56.0M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 98.0M to $ 100.0M $ 99.0M to $ 101.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 227.4M 227.4M 227.6M 227.6M Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 1.05 to $ 1.09 $ 0.95 to $ 1.00 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 1.37 1.37 1.37 1.37 Plus: transaction-related expenses 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 2.47 to $ 2.51 $ 2.37 to $ 2.42

(1) Prior guidance as included in our first quarter earnings release dated April 28, 2022.

(2) Includes Vienna, VA property opened in June at $17.0 million, representing the Company’s contribution.

3rd Quarter 2022 Guidance Range or Value Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.29 to $ 0.30 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.35 to 0.35 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.64 to $ 0.65





About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2022 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the “White Paper”), as amended, defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and related impairment charges, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management uses FFO as a key performance indicator in evaluating the operations of the Company's stores. Given the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO a key measure of its operating performance that is not specifically defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company believes that FFO is useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring its operational performance because FFO excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of its operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures, impairments of depreciable assets, and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of the Company’s performance. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of the Company’s ability to make cash distributions. The Company believes that to further understand its performance, FFO should be compared with its reported net income and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in its Consolidated Financial Statements.

FFO, as adjusted represents FFO as defined above, excluding the effects of acquisition related costs, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating results.

The Company defines net operating income, which it refers to as “NOI,” as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income (loss): interest expense on loans, loan procurement amortization expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition related costs, equity in losses of real estate ventures, other expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income (loss): equity in earnings of real estate ventures, gains from sales of real estate, net, other income, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures and interest income. NOI is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses NOI as a measure of operating performance at each of its stores, and for all of its stores in the aggregate. NOI should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used by management and store managers to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s stores, including the ability to lease stores, increase pricing and occupancy, and control property operating expenses. Additionally, NOI helps the Company’s investors meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense on outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the basis in its assets from operating results.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 7,268,162 $ 7,183,494 Less: Accumulated depreciation (1,174,746 ) (1,085,824 ) Storage properties, net (including VIE assets of $162,334 and $149,467, respectively) 6,093,416 6,097,670 Cash and cash equivalents 5,148 11,140 Restricted cash 2,956 2,178 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 1,826 2,322 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 114,527 119,751 Assets held for sale 2,315 49,313 Other assets, net 208,611 265,705 Total assets $ 6,428,799 $ 6,548,079 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,770,280 $ 2,768,209 Revolving credit facility 168,900 209,900 Mortgage loans and notes payable, net 165,305 167,676 Lease liabilities - finance leases 65,771 65,801 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 217,040 199,985 Distributions payable 97,444 97,417 Deferred revenue 40,124 37,144 Security deposits 1,026 1,065 Liabilities held for sale 390 2,502 Total liabilities 3,526,280 3,549,699 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 62,393 108,220 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 224,452,547 and 223,917,993

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,245 2,239 Additional paid-in capital 4,114,149 4,088,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (531 ) (570 ) Accumulated deficit (1,291,916 ) (1,218,498 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders’ equity 2,823,947 2,871,563 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 16,179 18,597 Total equity 2,840,126 2,890,160 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,428,799 $ 6,548,079





CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Rental income $ 216,133 $ 170,359 $ 424,504 $ 332,835 Other property related income 23,861 21,218 46,141 40,522 Property management fee income 8,670 7,670 16,584 14,731 Total revenues 248,664 199,247 487,229 388,088 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 73,472 63,751 144,039 124,979 Depreciation and amortization 79,046 54,139 161,603 107,949 General and administrative 13,725 11,560 28,250 22,476 Total operating expenses 166,243 129,450 333,892 255,404 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (23,055 ) (19,112 ) (45,879 ) (38,346 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (959 ) (1,012 ) (1,916 ) (2,047 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 680 316 974 336 Other (493 ) 377 (9,656 ) 1,054 Total other expense (23,827 ) (19,431 ) (56,477 ) (39,003 ) NET INCOME 58,594 50,366 96,860 93,681 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (379 ) (1,768 ) (671 ) (3,317 ) Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 143 154 324 120 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 58,358 $ 48,752 $ 96,513 $ 90,484 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.43 $ 0.45 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.43 $ 0.45 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 224,960 201,414 224,812 200,293 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 225,895 202,809 225,820 201,527

Same-Store Facility Results (523 stores)

(in thousands, except percentage and per square foot data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Percent June 30, Percent 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 184,257 $ 161,307 14.2 % $ 362,331 $ 315,381 14.9 % Other property related income 7,731 7,170 7.8 % 14,935 13,354 11.8 % Total revenues 191,988 168,477 14.0 % 377,266 328,735 14.8 % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes (1) 20,500 19,183 6.9 % 40,701 38,758 5.0 % Personnel expense 12,067 12,175 (0.9 ) % 24,102 24,408 (1.3 ) % Advertising 4,578 5,570 (17.8 ) % 7,170 8,013 (10.5 ) % Repair and maintenance 2,186 1,965 11.2 % 3,936 3,658 7.6 % Utilities 4,380 4,039 8.4 % 9,456 8,951 5.6 % Property insurance 1,727 1,638 5.4 % 3,394 3,145 7.9 % Other expenses 7,208 6,814 5.8 % 15,094 14,235 6.0 % Total operating expenses 52,646 51,384 2.5 % 103,853 101,168 2.7 % Net operating income (2) $ 139,342 $ 117,093 19.0 % $ 273,413 $ 227,567 20.1 % Gross margin 72.6 % 69.5 % 72.5 % 69.2 % Period end occupancy 95.3 % 96.0 % 95.3 % 96.0 % Period average occupancy 95.1 % 95.4 % 94.3 % 94.5 % Total rentable square feet 36,977 36,977 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (3) $ 20.96 $ 18.30 14.5 % $ 20.77 $ 18.05 15.1 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Operating Income Same-store net operating income (2) $ 139,342 $ 117,093 $ 273,413 $ 227,567 Non same-store net operating income (2) 22,721 6,185 44,666 12,026 Indirect property overhead (4) 13,129 12,218 25,111 23,516 Depreciation and amortization (79,046 ) (54,139 ) (161,603 ) (107,949 ) General and administrative expense (13,725 ) (11,560 ) (28,250 ) (22,476 ) Interest expense on loans (23,055 ) (19,112 ) (45,879 ) (38,346 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (959 ) (1,012 ) (1,916 ) (2,047 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 680 316 974 336 Other (493 ) 377 (9,656 ) 1,054 Net income $ 58,594 $ 50,366 $ 96,860 $ 93,681





(1) For comparability purposes, current year amounts related to the expiration of certain real estate tax abatements have been excluded from the same-store portfolio results ($98k and $196k for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively). (2) Net operating income (“NOI”) is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income. (3) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. (4) Includes property management income earned in conjunction with managed properties.



Non-GAAP Measure – Computation of Funds From Operations

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders $ 58,358 $ 48,752 $ 96,513 $ 90,484 Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization: Real property 77,989 52,747 159,492 105,599 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 2,368 2,014 4,906 3,887 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 379 1,768 671 3,317 FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 139,094 $ 105,281 $ 261,582 $ 203,287 Add: Loss on early repayment of debt (1) — 133 — 556 Transaction-related expenses (2) 1,138 — 10,546 — FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 140,232 $ 105,414 $ 272,128 $ 203,843 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.43 $ 0.45 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.43 $ 0.45 FFO per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.50 $ 1.15 $ 0.97 FFO, as adjusted per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.50 $ 1.20 $ 0.98 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 224,960 201,414 224,812 200,293 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 225,895 202,809 225,820 201,527 Weighted average diluted shares and units outstanding 227,355 210,137 227,408 208,882 Dividend per common share and unit $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 0.86 $ 0.68 Payout ratio of FFO, as adjusted 69.4 % 68.0 % 71.7 % 69.4 %



