Intrepid Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Denver, CO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. ("Intrepid", the "Company", "we", "us", "our") (NYSE:IPI) today reported its results for the second quarter of 2022.



Key Highlights for Second Quarter 2022

Total sales of $91.7 million, an increase of $23.8 million compared to $67.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, as potash and Trio ® net realized sales prices (1) increased to $738 and $493 per ton, respectively.

net realized sales prices increased to $738 and $493 per ton, respectively. Net income of $23.7 million (or $1.74 per diluted share), a $4.2 million improvement compared to the second quarter of 2021; adjusted net income (1) totaled $24.8 million, which compares to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

totaled $24.8 million, which compares to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin of $41.8 million, a $27.6 million improvement over the prior year.

Cash flow from operations of $49.1 million, a $16.8 million improvement over the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $41.5 million, which was a $24.6 million improvement over the prior year.

of $41.5 million, which was a $24.6 million improvement over the prior year. As of July 31, 2022, Intrepid had approximately $85 million in cash and cash equivalents and $74 million available under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $159 million.

Incurred capital expenditures of $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and expect full year 2022 capital investment to be in the range of $65 million to $75 million.

Continued progress on production improvement projects designed to capitalize on the strong commodity environment and improve our production cost per ton: Replacing the injection pipeline at HB with an improved system designed to maintain higher flow rates and increase brine storage underground - expected in-service 1H 2023 Preparing to drill an additional potash cavern in Moab which is expected to increase production tons through higher overall extraction brine grade - expected in-service Q4 2022 Upgrading brackish and deep-brine wells in Wendover to increase brine availability and better manage variability in weather and evaporation rates - expected in-service Q4 2022

Initial development planning of a frac sand opportunity on our strategically located South ranch with the potential to produce over 600k tons per year of frac sand for sale into the Delaware Basin, starting in 2023.

Consolidated Results, Outlook, & Management Commentary

Intrepid generated second quarter 2022 sales of $91.7 million, which compares to second quarter 2021 sales of $67.9 million. Consolidated gross margin in second quarter of 2022 totaled $41.8 million, while adjusted net income in second quarter 2022 totaled $24.8 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, which compares to second quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $7.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. Net income for first half 2022 was $55.1 million compared to first half 2021 net income of $22.0 million. The Company delivered adjusted EBITDA of $41.5 million in the second quarter, bringing first half 2022 adjusted EBITDA to $91.6 million. The strong profitability continues to be primarily driven by high prices for potash and Trio®, which averaged $738 per ton and $493 per ton, respectively, in the second quarter.

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: "Intrepid's financial performance in the second quarter and first half of 2022 has ranked among the best in nearly ten years. In the first half of the year, Intrepid generated adjusted EBITDA of $91.6 million on total sales of $196.1 million, for adjusted EBITDA margins of 47%. First half 2022 cash flow from operations totaled $83.2 million and we ended July with $85 million of cash and cash equivalents for total liquidity of $159 million.

Underpinned by strong cash flow generation, for 2022, we have budgeted for approximately $65 million to $75 million of capital spending, with a roughly 50-50 split between maintenance and growth. In terms of growth projects, over the past couple quarters, we've highlighted several initiatives at our Utah and New Mexico facilities to help increase production and improve unit economics, and today we're excited to announce a new sand project at our South ranch. We've already made progress on permitting and leasing, and are beginning equipment purchases. This project is still in its early phases but we estimate the sand resource has over ten years of potential, and is also strategically located in the heart of oil and gas activity in the Permian basin.

Looking ahead, the outlook for both the industry and Intrepid remains strong. The global fertilizer supply challenges - particularly for potash - remains unabated. Even with the announced potash supply additions, we believe the lack of supply versus historical levels of demand will result in potash prices remaining elevated. Moreover, despite recent pullback from multi-year highs, forward crop prices still point to historically strong US farmer economics. After nearly 18 months of strong demand in the potash market, we expect buyers will approach second half with significantly more restraint given inventory carryover following a compressed spring and heightened concerns over the increased credit and inventory exposure they face at current price levels. Despite the minor headwinds and a slower start to the third quarter than prior years, we expect agricultural demand will pick up as harvest progresses and we are ready to meet our customer's needs in today's dynamic market."

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 48,827 $ 37,693 $ 105,269 $ 81,270 Gross margin $ 24,925 $ 10,131 $ 53,990 $ 18,803 Potash sales volumes (in tons) 56 92 126 208 Potash production volumes (in tons) 25 51 128 164 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 738 $ 319 $ 713 $ 300

Potash segment sales in the second quarter of 2022 increased 30% to $48.8 million when compared to the same period in 2021. The higher revenue was primarily driven by a 131% increase in our average net realized sales price per ton to $738, despite potash sales volumes decreasing 39% year-over-year to 56k tons in the quarter. We sold fewer tons of potash in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, as we had less potash available to sell. Below average evaporation rates across our facilities in 2021 led to decreased potash production during the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022. Customers were also reluctant to replenish potash inventory during the back half of the second quarter of 2022, choosing instead to wait for summer programs with the expectation of those being announced during the third quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2021, a summer program was announced in May 2021 which incentivized customers to take delivery beginning in the back half of second quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter of 2022, potash production totaled 25k tons, a 51% decrease from the prior year period. Segment gross margin totaled $24.9 million, which was $14.8 million higher than the $10.1 million generated in the second quarter of 2021. In the first half of 2022, potash production totaled 128k tons, which compares to 164k tons in the prior year period, while potash gross margin totaled $54.0 million, a $35.2 million increase from the first half of 2021.

Trio ®

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 35,467 $ 26,924 $ 76,519 $ 50,619 Gross margin $ 13,052 $ 3,162 $ 29,191 $ 3,093 Trio® sales volume (in tons) 59 75 131 145 Trio® production volume (in tons) 58 63 123 119 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 493 $ 271 $ 476 $ 251

Trio® segment sales of $35.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 were $8.5 million higher compared to the prior year, which was driven by a higher average net realized sales price per ton of $493 in the quarter, which was 82% higher than the prior year period. The higher sales price helped offset lower Trio® sales volumes, which totaled 59k tons, which compares to 75k tons in the prior year period. Our Trio® product is primarily applied during the spring application season, and similar to potash customers, Trio® customers were reluctant to hold much inventory exiting the spring season. Gross margin of $13.1 million was $9.9 million higher than the second quarter of 2021. Trio® production in the second quarter of 2022 totaled 58k tons, a modest decrease from the 63k tons produced in the second quarter of 2021.

In the first half of 2022, Trio® segment sales totaled $76.5 million, an increase of $25.9 million compared to the prior year period. The higher sales were primarily driven by a first half average net realized sales price of $476 per ton, which was 90% higher than the first half of 2021 average net realized sales price of $251 per ton, which helped offset a 10% decrease in sales volumes. Gross margin totaled $29.2 million, which was a $26.1 million improvement from the prior year period. Trio® production in the first half of 2022 totaled 123k tons, which compares to 119k tons in the first half of 2021.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Sales $ 7,512 $ 3,331 $ 14,512 $ 7,584 Gross margin $ 3,834 $ 906 $ 5,806 $ 1,411

In the second quarter of 2022, our oilfield solutions segment sales totaled $7.5 million, an increase of $4.2 million compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was driven by a $1.9 million increase in water sales, a $1.4 million increase in surface use/rights-of-way/easement revenues, a $0.4 million increase in brine water sales, a $0.3 million increase in caliche sales, and a $0.2 million increase in produced water royalties.

In the first half of 2022, our oilfield solutions segment sales totaled $14.5 million, an increase of $6.9 million compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was driven by a $2.8 million increase in water sales, a $2.3 million increase in surface use/rights-of-way/easement revenues, a $1.0 million increase in brine water sales, a $0.5 million increase in produced water royalty revenues, and a $0.4 million increase in caliche sales.

The second quarter and first half 2022 increase in our oilfield solutions product sales was primarily driven by a higher level of oil and gas activity in the Permian basin. In the first half of 2022 in the Permian, the average active rig count was 321 rigs and ended the second quarter at 349 rigs, which compares to an average of 216 rigs in the first half of 2021 and 236 rigs at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2022, cash provided by operations was approximately $49.1 million, while cash used in investing activities was approximately $26.0 million. As of July 31, 2022, we had approximately $85 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings, and $74 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of $159 million.

Notes

1 Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services. Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements - that is, statements about future, not past, events. The forward-looking statements in this document relate to, among other things, statements about Intrepid's future financial performance, cash flow from operations expectations, water sales, production costs, acquisition expectations and operating plans, its market outlook, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company. These statements are based on assumptions that Intrepid believes are reasonable. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain. The particular uncertainties that could cause Intrepid's actual results to be materially different from its forward-looking statements include the following:

changes in the price, demand, or supply of our products and services;

challenges and legal proceedings related to our water rights;

our ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow our business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio ® , byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities;

, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities; the costs of, and our ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects;

declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates;

declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations;

our ability to prevail in outstanding legal proceedings against us;

our ability to comply with the terms of our revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants, to avoid a default under that agreement;

further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories;

circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems;

changes in reserve estimates;

currency fluctuations;

adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets;

the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes;

adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at our solar solution mines;

increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise;

changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power;

our ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations;

interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services;

our inability to fund necessary capital investments;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; and

the other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as amended, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Intrepid to predict all risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Intrepid may make. All information in this document speaks as of the date of this release. New information or events after that date may cause our forward-looking statements in this document to change. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or to reflect new information or future events.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 91,740 $ 67,888 $ 196,139 $ 139,351 Less: Freight costs 9,227 10,115 19,464 22,193 Warehousing and handling costs 2,204 2,378 4,680 5,010 Cost of goods sold 38,498 41,196 83,008 88,841 Gross Margin 41,811 14,199 88,987 23,307 Selling and administrative 7,218 6,612 14,007 12,403 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 490 441 980 882 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 1,066 (2,567 ) 1,166 (2,565 ) Other operating expense (income) 1,242 (583 ) 975 (577 ) Operating Income 31,795 10,296 71,859 13,164 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (24 ) (918 ) (57 ) (1,344 ) Interest income 15 — 17 — Other income 11 8 539 17 Gain on extinguishment of debt — 10,113 — 10,113 Income Before Income Taxes 31,797 19,499 72,358 21,950 Income Tax Expense (8,089 ) — (17,228 ) — Net Income $ 23,708 $ 19,499 $ 55,130 $ 21,950 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 13,246 13,089 13,203 13,071 Diluted 13,620 13,338 13,690 13,335 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.79 $ 1.49 $ 4.18 $ 1.68 Diluted $ 1.74 $ 1.46 $ 4.03 $ 1.65

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,927 $ 36,452 Short-term investments 5,980 — Accounts receivable: Trade, net 32,639 35,409 Other receivables, net 1,635 989 Refundable income taxes 21 — Inventory, net 82,644 78,856 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,379 5,144 Total current assets 209,225 156,850 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 347,834 341,117 Water rights 19,184 19,184 Long-term parts inventory, net 26,622 29,251 Other assets, net 16,025 11,418 Non-current deferred tax asset, net 192,134 209,075 Total Assets $ 811,024 $ 766,895 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 9,869 $ 9,068 Income taxes payable — 41 Accrued liabilities 12,775 22,938 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 6,038 6,805 Other current liabilities 34,330 34,571 Total current liabilities 63,012 73,423 Asset retirement obligation 28,004 27,024 Operating lease liabilities 1,859 1,879 Other non-current liabilities 1,310 1,166 Total Liabilities 94,185 103,492 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 13,265,813 and 13,149,315 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 657,453 659,147 Retained earnings 59,373 4,243 Total Stockholders' Equity 716,839 663,403 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 811,024 $ 766,895

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 23,708 $ 19,499 $ 55,130 $ 21,950 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,025 8,598 16,923 18,079 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 490 441 980 882 Amortization of deferred financing costs 60 126 120 194 Amortization of intangible assets 81 81 161 161 Stock-based compensation 1,391 765 2,558 1,655 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 1,066 (2,567 ) 1,166 (2,565 ) Allowance for parts inventory obsolescence 1,600 — 1,600 — Gain on extinguishment of debt — (10,113 ) — (10,113 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 18,969 13,868 2,770 (235 ) Other receivables, net (262 ) (173 ) (646 ) (893 ) Inventory, net (3,606 ) 4,474 (2,759 ) 13,767 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 749 137 673 495 Deferred tax assets, net 7,941 — 16,941 — Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits (10,550 ) (1,955 ) (11,412 ) 6,023 Operating lease liabilities (438 ) (536 ) (1,233 ) (1,061 ) Other liabilities (105 ) (318 ) 257 3,097 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,119 32,327 83,229 51,436 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (15,979 ) (4,266 ) (22,774 ) (6,626 ) Purchase of investments (9,996 ) — (10,899 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 22 5,995 46 6,042 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (25,953 ) 1,729 (33,627 ) (584 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Debt prepayment costs — (503 ) — (505 ) Repayments of long-term debt — (14,978 ) — (15,000 ) Payments of financing lease — (1,151 ) — (1,258 ) Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting (1,548 ) (176 ) (4,362 ) (380 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20 8 110 51 Net cash used in financing activities (1,528 ) (16,800 ) (4,252 ) (17,092 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 21,638 17,256 45,350 33,760 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 60,858 36,688 37,146 20,184 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 82,496 $ 53,944 $ 82,496 $ 53,944

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are calculated as net income or income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net Income $ 23,708 $ 19,499 $ 55,130 $ 21,950 Adjustments Loss (gain) on sale of assets 1,066 (2,567 ) 1,166 (2,565 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — (10,113 ) — (10,113 ) Write-off of deferred financing fees — 60 — 60 Make-whole payment — 503 — 505 Total adjustments 1,066 (12,117 ) 1,166 (12,113 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 24,774 $ 7,382 $ 56,296 $ 9,837

Reconciliation of Net Income per Share to Adjusted Net Income per Share:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 1.74 $ 1.46 $ 4.03 $ 1.65 Adjustments Loss (gain) on sale of assets 0.08 (0.19 ) 0.09 (0.19 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — (0.76 ) — (0.76 ) Write-off of deferred financing fees — — — — Make-whole payment — 0.04 — 0.04 Total adjustments 0.08 (0.91 ) 0.09 (0.91 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 1.82 $ 0.55 $ 4.12 $ 0.74

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net Income $ 23,708 $ 19,499 $ 55,130 $ 21,950 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 1,066 (2,567 ) 1,166 (2,565 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — (10,113 ) — (10,113 ) Interest expense 24 918 57 1,344 Income tax expense 8,089 — 17,228 — Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 8,025 8,598 16,923 18,079 Amortization of intangible assets 81 81 161 161 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 490 441 980 882 Total adjustments 17,775 (2,642 ) 36,515 7,788 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,483 $ 16,857 $ 91,645 $ 29,738

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 48,827 $ 35,467 $ 37,693 $ 26,924 Less: Segment byproduct sales 4,942 780 4,812 584 Freight costs 2,563 5,609 3,486 6,037 Subtotal $ 41,322 $ 29,078 $ 29,395 $ 20,303 Divided by: Tons sold 56 59 92 75 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 738 $ 493 $ 319 $ 271 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 105,269 $ 76,519 $ 81,270 $ 50,619 Less: Segment byproduct sales 9,762 2,216 10,595 1,764 Freight costs 5,687 11,919 8,295 12,477 Subtotal $ 89,820 $ 62,384 $ 62,380 $ 36,378 Divided by: Tons sold 126 131 208 145 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 713 $ 476 $ 300 $ 251





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 43,885 $ — $ — $ (66 ) $ 43,819 Trio® — 34,687 — — 34,687 Water 363 724 3,692 — 4,779 Salt 2,658 56 — — 2,714 Magnesium Chloride 1,199 — — — 1,199 Brine Water 722 — 648 — 1,370 Other — — 3,172 — 3,172 Total Revenue $ 48,827 $ 35,467 $ 7,512 $ (66 ) $ 91,740 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 95,507 $ — $ — $ (161 ) $ 95,346 Trio® — 74,303 — — 74,303 Water 1,137 1,926 7,880 — 10,943 Salt 5,292 290 — — 5,582 Magnesium Chloride 2,014 — — — 2,014 Brine Water 1,319 — 1,387 — 2,706 Other — — 5,245 — 5,245 Total Revenue $ 105,269 $ 76,519 $ 14,512 $ (161 ) $ 196,139





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 32,881 $ — $ — $ (60 ) $ 32,821 Trio® — 26,340 — — 26,340 Water 520 514 1,783 — 2,817 Salt 2,008 70 — — 2,078 Magnesium Chloride 1,880 — — — 1,880 Brine Water 404 — 229 — 633 Other — — 1,319 — 1,319 Total Revenue $ 37,693 $ 26,924 $ 3,331 $ (60 ) $ 67,888 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 70,675 $ — $ — $ (122 ) $ 70,553 Trio® — 48,855 — — 48,855 Water 1,679 1,498 5,125 — 8,302 Salt 4,047 266 — — 4,313 Magnesium Chloride 3,908 — — — 3,908 Brine Water 961 — 434 — 1,395 Other — — 2,025 — 2,025 Total Revenue $ 81,270 $ 50,619 $ 7,584 $ (122 ) $ 139,351





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 48,827 $ 35,467 $ 7,512 $ (66 ) $ 91,740 Less: Freight costs 3,682 5,611 — (66 ) 9,227 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,209 995 — — 2,204 Cost of goods sold 19,011 15,809 3,678 — 38,498 Gross Margin $ 24,925 $ 13,052 $ 3,834 $ — $ 41,811 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 6,085 $ 1,042 $ 803 $ 176 $ 8,106 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 105,269 $ 76,519 $ 14,512 $ (161 ) $ 196,139 Less: Freight costs 7,705 11,920 — (161 ) 19,464 Warehousing and handling

costs 2,533 2,147 — — 4,680 Cost of goods sold 41,041 33,261 8,706 — 83,008 Gross Margin $ 53,990 $ 29,191 $ 5,806 $ — $ 88,987 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 13,033 $ 2,050 $ 1,590 $ 411 $ 17,084 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 37,693 $ 26,924 $ 3,331 $ (60 ) $ 67,888 Less: Freight costs 4,138 6,037 — (60 ) 10,115 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,306 1,072 — — 2,378 Cost of goods sold 22,118 16,653 2,425 — 41,196 Gross Margin $ 10,131 $ 3,162 $ 906 $ — $ 14,199 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 6,460 $ 1,376 $ 700 $ 143 $ 8,679 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 81,270 $ 50,619 $ 7,584 $ (122 ) $ 139,351 Less: Freight costs 9,838 12,477 — (122 ) 22,193 Warehousing and handling

costs 2,762 2,248 — — 5,010 Cost of goods sold 49,867 32,801 6,173 — 88,841 Gross Margin $ 18,803 $ 3,093 $ 1,411 $ — $ 23,307 Depreciation, depletion and amortization incurred1 $ 13,637 $ 2,883 $ 1,388 $ 332 $ 18,240

(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.