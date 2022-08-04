Trisura Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.



David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Our business performed well in the quarter, recording net income of $20.2 million. Strong growth and stable underwriting, supported by investment income, generated a 19.2% return on equity(1), despite continued investment in infrastructure.

Continuation of established trends drove the result. Expansion of market share, and maturation of our platform resulted in premium growth of 76.7% in the quarter. In Canada, disciplined underwriting generated an 80.6% combined ratio(1) for the quarter. Our US business bound a quarterly record $447.6 million of gross premiums, and reported deferred fee income of $34.7 million.

Subsequent to quarter-end we raised $144.0 million in equity capital, the proceeds of which are expected to support growth across the platform.”

Financial Highlights

EPS of $0.48 in Q2 2022 compared to $0.40 in Q2 2021. Adjusted EPS ( 2 ) of $0.46 for the quarter compared to $0.35 in the prior period. Pro forma EPS (3) , including the impact of the public offering, is $0.43 for the quarter and $0.88 YTD. Pro forma adjusted EPS ( 3 ) is 0.41 for the quarter and 0.82 YTD.





of $0.46 for the quarter compared to $0.35 in the prior period. Pro forma EPS , including the impact of the public offering, is $0.43 for the quarter and $0.88 YTD. Pro forma adjusted EPS is 0.41 for the quarter and 0.82 YTD. Book value per share (1) of $8.62 increased 7.3% from June 30, 2021, driven by strong earnings but diluted by unrealized losses on investments in the quarter. Including the impact of the public offering, pro forma BVPS ( 3 ) is $10.92.





of $8.62 increased 7.3% from June 30, 2021, driven by strong earnings but diluted by unrealized losses on investments in the quarter. Including the impact of the public offering, pro forma BVPS is $10.92. Gross written premiums growth of 76.7% in Q2 2022 reflected a step change in scale with sustained growth in Canada and a significant expansion in US fronting.





Net income of $20.2 million in the quarter grew 19.6% compared to Q2 2021, driven by growth and profitable underwriting in Canada and the US.





ROE of 19.2% compared to 18.3% in Q2 2021, exceeding our mid-teens target despite significant growth.





Consolidated combined ratio is 79.1%, and consolidated loss ratio(1) is 28.3% for Q2 2022.





Amounts in C$ millions Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Variance Q2 2022

YTD Q2 2021

YTD Variance Gross premiums written 642.2 363.5 76.7% 1,123.6 673.8 66.8% Net income 20.2 16.9 19.6% 41.2 36.2 13.9% EPS – diluted, $ 0.48 0.40 20.0% 0.98 0.86 14.0% Adjusted EPS – diluted, $ 0.46 0.35 31.4% 0.91 0.75 21.3% Book value per share, $ 8.62 8.03 7.3% 8.62 8.03 7.3% Debt-to-Capital ratio(1) 22.7% 18.4% 4.3pts 22.7% 18.4% 4.3pts LTM ROE 19.2% 18.3% 0.9pts 19.2% 18.3% 0.9pts Adjusted LTM ROE(4) 19.6% 16.1% 3.5pts 19.6% 16.1% 3.5pts Combined ratio – Canada 80.6% 83.3% (2.7pts) 80.1% 75.4% 4.7pts Fronting operational ratio – US(1) 82.2% 69.8% 12.4pts 78.8% 68.6% 10.2pts

Insurance Operations

Disciplined underwriting in Canada contributed to a loss ratio of 14.2% for the quarter.





Growth continued in the US, with GPW of $447.6 million in the quarter, compared to $220.6 million in Q2 2021, and fee income of $15.5 million in the quarter compared to $11.1 million in Q2 2021. Growth was the result of maturing and new programs.





GPW in Canada increased by 36.2% in Q2 2022. Strong underwriting performance across all lines contributed to a combined ratio of 80.6% and a 31.6% ROE.





New fronting arrangements in Canada contributed $86.7 million premiums in the quarter.





US premium grew by 102.9% and fee income grew by 39.5% in the quarter compared to Q2 2021, reaching $447.6 million and $15.5 million, respectively. This contributed to improved net income of $8.0 million in the quarter and a 13.7% ROE.





Capital

The Minimum Capital Test ratio ( 5 ) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 232% as at June 30, 2022 (229% as at December 31, 2021), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements ( 6 ) of 150%.





of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 232% as at June 30, 2022 (229% as at December 31, 2021), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%. The Risk-Based Capital of the regulated insurance companies of Trisura US was in excess of the various Company Action Levels of the states in which it is licensed at June 30, 2022.





Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 22.7% as at June 30, 2022 is above our long-term target of 20.0%, but is expected to fall below the target given the recent equity raise.





Investments

Interest and dividend income rose 37.5% in the quarter compared to Q2 2021. The Canadian and US portfolios benefited from improved diversification and increased capital generated from strong operational performance.





Corporate Development

Subsequent to quarter-end the Company raised $144.0 million in equity capital to support growth across the platform.





Earnings Conference Call

Trisura will host its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to review financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday August 5th, 2022.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/me2jn4xb

A replay of the call will be available through the link above.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 367,966 341,319 Investments 606,756 641,140 Premiums and accounts receivable, and other assets 397,259 311,629 Recoverable from reinsurers 1,706,310 1,375,354 Deferred acquisition costs 376,212 304,580 Capital assets and intangible assets 19,379 17,109 Deferred tax assets 15,253 9,223 Total assets 3,489,135 3,000,354 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 87,827 216,633 Reinsurance premiums payable 451,233 335,673 Unearned premiums 1,229,602 965,245 Unearned reinsurance commissions 208,072 152,003 Unpaid claims and loss adjustment expenses 1,050,721 897,011 Debt outstanding 105,000 75,000 Total liabilities 3,132,455 2,641,565 Shareholders' equity 356,680 358,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,489,135 3,000,354





Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

For the three and six months ended June 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021 YTD Gross premiums written 642,215 363,514 1,123,595 673,788 Net premiums written 145,933 100,200 254,103 177,565 Net premiums earned 102,671 67,028 191,020 119,652 Fee income 16,311 12,112 34,538 25,896 Net investment income (loss) 5,077 2,780 9,100 (2,537) Net gains 1,441 4,801 967 8,635 Total revenues 125,500 86,721 235,625 151,646 Net claims and loss adjustment expenses (29,055) (21,390) (52,660) (25,497) Net commissions (44,311) (26,330) (81,419) (44,889) Operating expenses (24,112) (19,737) (45,236) (36,751) Interest expenses (642) (281) (1,233) (468) Total claims and expenses (98,120) (67,738) (180,548) (107,605) Income before income taxes 27,380 18,983 55,077 44,041 Income tax expense (7,185) (2,094) (13,832) (7,834) Net income 20,195 16,889 41,245 36,207 Other comprehensive (loss) income (22,381) 3,835 (43,435) 4,597 Comprehensive (loss) income (2,186) 20,724 (2,190) 40,804





Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and six months ended June 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021 YTD Net income 20,195 16,889 41,245 36,207 Non-cash items 2,403 (1,150) 7,338 9,792 Change in working capital 50,372 69,950 53,670 72,403 Realized gains (3,593) (611) (5,485) (1,481) Income taxes paid (9,890) (5,996) (21,524) (7,187) Interest paid (997) (107) (1,496) (357) Net cash from operating activities 58,490 78,975 73,748 109,377 Proceeds on disposal of investments 44,266 23,436 97,855 60,280 Purchases of investments (75,684) (104,742) (176,667) (174,677) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (116) (1,669) (406) (2,525) Net cash used in investing activities (31,534) (82,975) (79,218) (116,922) Shares issued 1,115 602 1,666 859 Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan - (116) (2,106) (1,930) Issuance of note payable - 74,700 - 74,700 Loans received 30,000 - 30,000 26,970 Loans repaid - (26,970) - (54,525) Lease payments (445) (354) (947) (688) Net cash from financing activities 30,670 47,862 28,613 45,386 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 57,626 43,862 23,143 37,841 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 304,464 129,649 341,319 136,519 Currency translation 5,876 (694) 3,504 (1,543) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 367,966 172,817 367,966 172,817





Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Table 1 – Reconciliation of reported Net income to Adjusted net income(7): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to better reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021 YTD Net income 20,195 16,889 41,245 36,207 Adjustments: Impact of share based compensation 194 4,394 (2,948) 7,165 Net gains (1,441) (4,801) (967) (8,635) Net losses (gains) from life annuity - 56 77 (1,399) Tax impact of above items 393 (475) 938 (748) Adjustments relating to income tax benefits - (1,221) - (1,221) Adjusted net income 19,341 14,842 38,345 31,369





Table 2 – ROE and Adjusted ROE: a measure of the Company’s use of equity.

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 LTM net income 67,597 53,691 LTM average equity 352,242 293,528 ROE 19.2% 18.3% LTM net income 67,597 53,691 Adjustments: Impact of share based compensation 111 11,641 Loss on sale of structured insurance assets 1,336 - Net gains (6,816) (15,635) Net losses (gains) from life annuity 2,035 (679) Impact of Catastrophe programs reinsurance 2,158 - Tax impact of above items 2,160 (639) Adjustments relating to non-recurring income tax benefits 285 (1,221) Adjusted LTM net income(4) 68,866 47,158 LTM average equity 352,242 293,528 Adjusted LTM ROE 19.6% 16.1%





Table 3 – Reconciliation of Average equity(8) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating adjusted ROE.

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Average equity 343,653 300,032 Adjustments: days in quarter proration 8,589 (6,504) LTM average equity 352,242 293,528





Table 4 – Pro forma EPS and pro forma adjusted EPS: reflect pro forma EPS and adjusted EPS including the impact of equity raise on July 14, 2022.

Q2 2022 Q2 2022 YTD Net income 20,195 41,245 Pro forma Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – diluted

(in thousands of shares) 46,651 46,637 Pro forma Earnings per common share – diluted (in dollars) 0.43 0.88 Adjusted net income, per table 1 19,341 38,345 Pro forma Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – diluted (in thousands of shares) 46,651 46,637 Pro forma Adjusted earnings per common share – diluted (in dollars) 0.41 0.82





Table 5 – Pro forma BVPS: reflects pro forma BVPS including the impact of equity raise on July 14, 2022.

Q2 2022 Book value as of June 30, 2022 356,680 Net proceeds from equity raise on July 14, 2022 144,023 Pro forma book value 500,703 Total common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 (in thousands of shares) 41,359 Pro forma common shares outstanding (in thousands of shares) 45,871 Pro forma BVPS (in dollars) 10.92

Footnotes

(1) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q2 2022 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table for its composition. To access MD&A, see Trisura’s website or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(2) This is a non-IFRS ratio, see table 10.2 in Q2 2022 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies.

(3) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See Table 10.5 and 10.6 in Q2 2022 MD&A, Section 10, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(4) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See table 10.4 in Q2 2022 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(5) This measure is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada’s (OSFI’s) Guideline A, Minimum Capital Test.

(6) This target is in accordance with OSFI’s Guideline A-4, Regulatory Capital and Internal Capital Targets.

(7) See section on Non-IFRS financial measures, Reconciliation of reported Net income to Adjusted net income. Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Details and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor can be found in the reconciliation table.

(8) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as “expects,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could”.

Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of our Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: developments related to COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and global financial markets; the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business; the behaviour of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the ability to appropriately manage human capital; the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; governmental investigations; litigation; changes in tax laws; changes in capital requirements; changes in reinsurance arrangements; ability to collect amounts owed; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes or pandemics; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with securities regulators in Canada.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

Reported results conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), in accordance with IFRS. In addition to reported results, the Company also presents certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS ratios, and supplementary financial measures, to assess results. Non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted net income, are utilized to assess the Company’s overall performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Company adjusts for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations, in order to better reflect our North American specialty operations. Non-IFRS ratios include a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components. Examples of non-IFRS ratios include adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted ROE. The Company believes that non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide the reader with an enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other companies. Supplementary financial measures depict the Company’s financial performance and position, and are explained in this document where they first appear, and incorporates information by reference to the Company’s current MD&A, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. To access MD&A, see Trisura’s website or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These measures are pursuant to National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure.