Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 9, 2022, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 4, 2022.

Each of the following ten nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:



Voted For Withheld from

Voting

% For

% Withheld Lino A. Saputo 340,212,899 9,681,648 97.23% 2.77% Louis-Philippe Carrière 348,363,535 1,525,918 99.56% 0.44% Henry E. Demone 346,753,548 3,140,999 99.10% 0.90% Olu Fajemirokun-Beck 344,266,470 5,627,983 98.39% 1.61% Anthony M. Fata 343,768,561 6,125,986 98.25% 1.75% Annalisa King 346,671,063 3,223,484 99.08% 0.92% Karen Kinsley 348,488,584 1,405,869 99.60% 0.40% Diane Nyisztor 347,404,221 2,490,326 99.29% 0.71% Franziska Ruf 347,421,396 2,473,057 99.29% 0.71% Annette Verschuren 345,278,680 4,615,867 98.68% 1.32%



