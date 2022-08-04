Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous live webcast to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register (phone registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 7 million Members. The Company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that motivate its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand's immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises can access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.